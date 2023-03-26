MA cross iHegde

iHegde MA cross is a MultiTimeFrame Indicator which works by intersection of two moving averages

Signals- the indicator generates signals in the form of arrows when the intersection between short and long moving average occurs

Features
1. Works on All Time Frame
2. Works on All scripts, Index, Forex

3.No repainting

4. Smoothed for better appearance


Settings
1.Moving averages-short and long
2. Arrow-size
3. Colour customization
4. Alerts/Push/Email

Note: The signals are indicative of possible trend change and not buy/sell signals. Trade safely

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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
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3 (1)
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Moving Clouds EA is a multicurrency, trend based Expert Advisor which works with two moving averages and the Ichimoku cloud . Moving Clouds EA derives its signal by the following method: Buy Signal : By intersection of Moving Averages with the Ichimoku Cloud from below upwards. Sell Signal : By intersection of Moving Averages with the Ichimoku Cloud from above downwards. Input Parameters Settings for Ichimoku : Time Frame - Ichimoku's Time Frame. Senkou Span A - Value for Senkou Span A. Senkou
Moving Band
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Moving band is a trend based, custom indicator which combines multiple Moving Averages and Bollinger Band . Features Trend based Indicator Does not repaint No False Signals Works on all Time Frames Applicable on Forex, Indices and Stocks Input Parameters Show Indicator after Testing : True/False Sound an alert : True/False Send an email : True/False Send a notification : True/False Signals The signals are generated with intersection of multiple Moving Averages with mid Bollinger Band Buy when
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MArketwave is a multicurrency, trend following indicator which combines three of the most commonly used parameters. Parameters Moving Averages Bollinger Bands Stochastic Oscillator The parameters have been customized to provide accurate signals. Signals Thick dark green up arrows - Uptrend Thin light green up arrows - Buy Thick red down arrow - Downtrend Thin red down arrow - Sell Trading tips Check the trend with thick arrows Buy or sell with thin arrows only in the direction of the main trend
MArket Wave EA
Vijaya Kumar Hegde
Experts
MArket Wave EA is an Expert Adviser which is trend based and trades using multiple moving averages and Bollinger Band . Signals are generated when there is intersection between multiple moving averages and Bollinger Bands. Input Parameters Distance from the Highest Sell Allowed - If a sell signal comes, price must be above the highest open sell order, plus this distance in points (even higher) Distance from the Lowest Buy Allowed – If a buy signal comes, price must be below the lowest open buy
Moving Band EA
Vijaya Kumar Hegde
Experts
Moving Band EA is an Expert Adviser which is trend based and trades using the intersection of Moving Averages and Bollinger Bands. Input Parameters Distance from Highest Sell Allowed : If a Sell signal appears, price must be above the highest open sell order, plus this distance in points (even higher) Distance from the Lowest Buy Allowed : If a Buy Signal appears, price must be below the lowest open buy order, minus this distance in points (even lower) Total Open Sells Allowed : Maximum number
Ichimotor
Vijaya Kumar Hegde
5 (1)
Indicators
Ichimotor is a trend based, custom indicator which combines the Ichimoku Cloud and Alligator Features Trend based Indicator Does not repaint No False signals Works on all timeframe Applicable on Forex, Indices and Stocks Input Parameters Show Indicator after Testing : True/False Sound an alert : True/False Send an email : True/False Send a notification : True/False Signals The signals are generated when there is intersection of the Alligator with the Ichimoku Cloud Thick green Up arrows - Buy
Ichimotor EA
Vijaya Kumar Hegde
Experts
Ichimotor EA is a multicurrency, trend based Expert Advisor which works with the intersection of two indicators - Ichimoku cloud and Alligator with customized settings. Input parameters Entry Method Wait for trend : the EA will wait until the trend matches the arrow based on the 2 senkouspan values. Immediate : the EA will take a trade once the arrow appears. SL/TP Method Static: Stop loss and Take Profit from the Values “SL in Points” and “TP in Points”. SenkouSpanA StopLoss is calculated equal
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