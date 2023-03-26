MA cross iHegde
- Indicators
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- Version: 51.11
- Activations: 6
iHegde MA cross is a MultiTimeFrame Indicator which works by intersection of two moving averages
Signals- the indicator generates signals in the form of arrows when the intersection between short and long moving average occurs
Features
1. Works on All Time Frame
2. Works on All scripts, Index, Forex
3.No repainting
4. Smoothed for better appearance
Settings
1.Moving averages-short and long
2. Arrow-size
3. Colour customization
4. Alerts/Push/Email
Note: The signals are indicative of possible trend change and not buy/sell signals. Trade safely