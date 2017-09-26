MArket Wave

MArketwave is a multicurrency, trend following indicator which combines three of the most commonly used parameters.

Parameters

Moving Averages

Bollinger Bands

Stochastic Oscillator

The parameters have been customized to provide accurate signals.

Signals

Thick dark green up arrows - Uptrend

Thin light green up arrows - Buy

Thick red down arrow - Downtrend

Thin red down arrow - Sell

Trading tips

Check the trend with thick arrows

Buy or sell with thin arrows only in the direction of the main trend

Stochastic Oscillator is used to assess overbought/oversold conditions

Timeframe

M1, M5 - for intraday

H1, H4 - for positional

Risk Management