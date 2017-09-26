MArket Wave
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
MArketwave is a multicurrency, trend following indicator which combines three of the most commonly used parameters.
Parameters
- Moving Averages
- Bollinger Bands
- Stochastic Oscillator
The parameters have been customized to provide accurate signals.
Signals
- Thick dark green up arrows - Uptrend
- Thin light green up arrows - Buy
- Thick red down arrow - Downtrend
- Thin red down arrow - Sell
Trading tips
- Check the trend with thick arrows
- Buy or sell with thin arrows only in the direction of the main trend
- Stochastic Oscillator is used to assess overbought/oversold conditions
Timeframe
- M1, M5 - for intraday
- H1, H4 - for positional
Risk Management
- Start with 10% of your account balance
- Use martingale on appearance of arrows only
- Opposite color arrows should be the stop loss
This is one of the best Indicators I have ever seen and tried on MT. I was sceptical initially looking at the price so decided to rent it out for a month. However the very first day itself, the indicator gave awesome signals and I have already recovered the rent paid many times over and have decided to buy it.
Vijay has been very helpful in guiding me with MArketWave indicator and the product is excellent. I have decided to rent/buy all his products and will post my review. Good luck and thanks for a great indicator