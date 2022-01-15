Turbo Pivot

Turbo Pivot E. A. (as Multi Currency Meter Robot) has been designed to trade without indicators and so easy to use in any currency pair including Metals. 

A simple optimization would generate stable workable settings successfully trading over a period of 7 years testing. 

Hence there is no doubt that the trader would attain stable results.

Below are highlights of some of Turbo Pivot settings. The rest of which are well explained in the E. A

Deviations (in multiples of main chart spread) at which the take profit is set. For effective trading use value 3 or 4.
  • Loss Deviation. Deviations (in multiples of main chart spread) at which the stop loss is set. For effective trading use value 15 or 20.
  • Trade Exit Time Frame. Time frame used in the calculation of E.A. exit conditions.
  • Min Lot Multiplier. This value multiplies the minimum lot size available to the account in use.
  • Prime Moment. At specific moments when trading conditions are very stable, this value multiplies the Min Lot Multiplier (and in turns multiplies the minimum lot size as well).
  • My Fixed Orders. This value determines the number of orders that are to be opened per trade. The higher the number, the smoother the trade results. Note: Some brokers have a limit to this number. In cases like this, Turbo Pivot E.A. automatically limits this number to 90% of maximum allowable value.
  • Increasing Lot. This option gives the trader the opportunity to manually enter the above three immediate values or automatically setting them based on the chosen Percent risk. If False, manually entered values are used. If True, automatic values are pre-calculated and used and as such both the lot size and number of lots scale up as the account balance increases. Note: Manually set values remain fixed and may increase drawdowns. Automatically setting values auto-regulates the draw down.
  • Percent Risk. Recommended value is 25.0. This way, E.A. can be traded in more charts.
  • Trade Identity Number. To trade E.A. in multiple charts, this number must be varied.


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- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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