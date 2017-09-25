Moving Band

Moving band is a trend based, custom indicator which combines multiple Moving Averages and Bollinger Band.


Features

  • Trend based Indicator
  • Does not repaint
  • No False Signals
  • Works on all Time Frames
  • Applicable on Forex, Indices and Stocks


Input Parameters

  • Show Indicator after Testing: True/False
  • Sound an alert: True/False
  • Send an email: True/False
  • Send a notification: True/False

Signals

  • The signals are generated with intersection of multiple Moving Averages with mid Bollinger Band
    • Buy when Green arrow appears
    • Sell when Red arrow appears

Take Profit and Stop loss:

  • Take Profit: Profit should be taken while
    • In a Buy position: Red arrow appears
    • In a Sell position: Green arrow appears
  • Stop Loss:
    • For a Buy position: appearance of Red arrow
    • For a Sell position: appearance of Green arrow

Timeframe

  • Works on all timeframes
  • TF preferred for intraday trading - M1, M5
  • TF preferred for positional trading - H1, H4

Money Management

  • Martingale Strategy can be used to recover losses if any
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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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Moving Clouds EA
Vijaya Kumar Hegde
3 (1)
Experts
Moving Clouds EA is a multicurrency, trend based Expert Advisor which works with two moving averages and the Ichimoku cloud . Moving Clouds EA derives its signal by the following method: Buy Signal : By intersection of Moving Averages with the Ichimoku Cloud from below upwards. Sell Signal : By intersection of Moving Averages with the Ichimoku Cloud from above downwards. Input Parameters Settings for Ichimoku : Time Frame - Ichimoku's Time Frame. Senkou Span A - Value for Senkou Span A. Senkou
MArket Wave
Vijaya Kumar Hegde
5 (1)
Indicators
MArketwave is a multicurrency, trend following indicator which combines three of the most commonly used parameters. Parameters Moving Averages Bollinger Bands Stochastic Oscillator The parameters have been customized to provide accurate signals. Signals Thick dark green up arrows - Uptrend Thin light green up arrows - Buy Thick red down arrow - Downtrend Thin red down arrow - Sell Trading tips Check the trend with thick arrows Buy or sell with thin arrows only in the direction of the main trend
MArket Wave EA
Vijaya Kumar Hegde
Experts
MArket Wave EA is an Expert Adviser which is trend based and trades using multiple moving averages and Bollinger Band . Signals are generated when there is intersection between multiple moving averages and Bollinger Bands. Input Parameters Distance from the Highest Sell Allowed - If a sell signal comes, price must be above the highest open sell order, plus this distance in points (even higher) Distance from the Lowest Buy Allowed – If a buy signal comes, price must be below the lowest open buy
Moving Band EA
Vijaya Kumar Hegde
Experts
Moving Band EA is an Expert Adviser which is trend based and trades using the intersection of Moving Averages and Bollinger Bands. Input Parameters Distance from Highest Sell Allowed : If a Sell signal appears, price must be above the highest open sell order, plus this distance in points (even higher) Distance from the Lowest Buy Allowed : If a Buy Signal appears, price must be below the lowest open buy order, minus this distance in points (even lower) Total Open Sells Allowed : Maximum number
Ichimotor
Vijaya Kumar Hegde
5 (1)
Indicators
Ichimotor is a trend based, custom indicator which combines the Ichimoku Cloud and Alligator Features Trend based Indicator Does not repaint No False signals Works on all timeframe Applicable on Forex, Indices and Stocks Input Parameters Show Indicator after Testing : True/False Sound an alert : True/False Send an email : True/False Send a notification : True/False Signals The signals are generated when there is intersection of the Alligator with the Ichimoku Cloud Thick green Up arrows - Buy
Ichimotor EA
Vijaya Kumar Hegde
Experts
Ichimotor EA is a multicurrency, trend based Expert Advisor which works with the intersection of two indicators - Ichimoku cloud and Alligator with customized settings. Input parameters Entry Method Wait for trend : the EA will wait until the trend matches the arrow based on the 2 senkouspan values. Immediate : the EA will take a trade once the arrow appears. SL/TP Method Static: Stop loss and Take Profit from the Values “SL in Points” and “TP in Points”. SenkouSpanA StopLoss is calculated equal
MA cross iHegde
Vijaya Kumar Hegde
Indicators
iHegde MA cross is a MultiTimeFrame Indicator which works by intersection of two moving averages Signals- the indicator generates signals in the form of arrows when the intersection between short and long moving average occurs Features 1. Works on All Time Frame 2. Works on All scripts, Index, Forex 3.No repainting 4. Smoothed for better appearance Settings 1.Moving averages-short and long 2. Arrow-size 3. Colour customization 4. Alerts/Push/Email Note: The signals are indicative of possibl
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