Moving Band
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Moving band is a trend based, custom indicator which combines multiple Moving Averages and Bollinger Band.
Features
- Trend based Indicator
- Does not repaint
- No False Signals
- Works on all Time Frames
- Applicable on Forex, Indices and Stocks
Input Parameters
- Show Indicator after Testing: True/False
- Sound an alert: True/False
- Send an email: True/False
- Send a notification: True/False
Signals
- The signals are generated with intersection of multiple Moving Averages with mid Bollinger Band
- Buy when Green arrow appears
- Sell when Red arrow appears
Take Profit and Stop loss:
- Take Profit: Profit should be taken while
- In a Buy position: Red arrow appears
- In a Sell position: Green arrow appears
- Stop Loss:
- For a Buy position: appearance of Red arrow
- For a Sell position: appearance of Green arrow
Timeframe
- Works on all timeframes
- TF preferred for intraday trading - M1, M5
- TF preferred for positional trading - H1, H4
Money Management
- Martingale Strategy can be used to recover losses if any