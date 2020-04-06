BigMove Catcher PRO MQ4 is a simple but powerful trend-based algorithm designed to capture the major continuation moves on XAUUSD.

Instead of trying to win every day, this EA focuses on catching the one big move that aligns with the higher timeframe — the type of move that can grow an account for weeks or even months.

It uses a clean top-down trend approach:

Monthly → Weekly → Daily for direction,

then waits for a sniper entry on the 1H timeframe using a 1:8 Risk/Reward setup.

Small losses are part of the process.

One strong continuation move pays for everything.

1️⃣ Monthly Trend Alignment

The EA begins by identifying the dominant long-term direction from the Monthly chart. This sets the foundation for all trading decisions.

2️⃣ Weekly Confirmation

It then checks the Weekly structure, confirming liquidity flow and overall momentum.

3️⃣ Daily Direction Check

The Daily timeframe is used to refine short-term directional bias and make sure the trend is clean and consistent with the larger frames.

4️⃣ Sniper Entry on 1H

When trend alignment is confirmed across Monthly, Weekly, and Daily:

✔ waits for a clean pullback

✔ checks market structure

✔ uses a simple 5 SMA crossing above/below 10 SMA on the 1H timeframe

✔ confirms price is aligned with the trend

Once all conditions are met, the EA opens one precise trade.

No martingale.

No grid.

No second orders.

5️⃣ 1:8 Risk-to-Reward Ratio

Each trade targets a realistic 1:8 continuation move, allowing small, controlled losses and large, meaningful wins.

This is what drives long-term growth and consistency.

This EA is not for traders who want:

❌ 100% win rate

❌ guaranteed daily profits

❌ fast account doubling

This is a trend-based, directional system.

Losing trades will happen.

A losing week can happen.

But when the big move arrives — and it always does —

it pays for everything and pushes the account forward.

Symbol: XAUUSD

Entry Timeframe: 1H

Trend Filters: Monthly → Weekly → Daily

Minimum Balance: $500 (personal accounts) $5,000 (prop firms)

Risk: Auto-adjusting

Setup: Plug & Play — no special files required

🟦 1. Risk Management

LOT_1__Risk_percentage_acc

Risk percentage used for the single entry.

Follows the main trend bias automatically.

🟦 2. Stop Loss Settings

SL_1

Stop-loss size in points/pips for the single entry.

🟦 3. Take Profit Settings

TP_1

Take-profit level in points/pips (configured to achieve roughly 1:8 R:R).

🟦 4. Trailing Activation

pips_away_from_open_price

Minimum distance price must move in profit before the trailing function starts.

This helps protect early profits and reduce risk.

🟦 5. Trend Direction Filters

These filters help confirm the daily bias.

TREND_FILTER_1

Primary trend filter for detecting overall market direction.

TREND_FILTER_2

Secondary filter to reduce false signals and confirm price flow.

🟦 6. Entry Execution Filters

EXECUTE_1

Entry signal based on the 5 SMA crossing the 10 SMA on the 1H chart.

This triggers the sniper entry only when all higher-timeframe conditions are aligned.

For accurate and realistic results, backtest using recent 1-year tick data.

Gold’s volatility changes frequently, so older data may not reflect the current structure.