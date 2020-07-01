ScalpinVerse

This indicator uses binary codes to predict price movement within the "multiverse and mini-verse" of price.

(Due to the coding instruction to capture every momentum, it leaves static lines in DEMO TESTING mode. At the end of testing click on the indicator to open and click OK. It will adjust and remove broken and static lines)

It also draws lines at entry price levels on the chart. Just open your positions accordingly at these price levels.

You will get many trading opportunities each day with this indicator. It captures 75 percent of market momentum.

If you have the time and can wait and trade this indicator is for you.