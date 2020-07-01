ScalpinVerse

3

This indicator uses binary codes to predict price movement within the "multiverse and mini-verse" of price.

(Due to the coding instruction to capture every momentum, it leaves static lines in DEMO TESTING mode. At the end of testing click on the indicator to open and click OK. It will adjust and remove broken and static lines) 

It also draws lines at entry price levels on the chart. Just open your positions accordingly at these price levels.

You will get many trading opportunities each day with this indicator. It captures 75 percent of market momentum.

If you have the time and can wait and trade this indicator is for you.

This indicator is for very active scalpers who spend between 3 to 7 hours in the trading room everyday.

Use only on 30 minutes or 15 minutes or 5 minutes time frames. Refresh chart if static. 

The lines prints first on the 5 minutes chart, then on the 15 minutes and then 30 minutes charts.

1) The shortest thick lines Blue indicates a Buy entry price level.
2) The shortest thick lines Red indicates a Sell entry price level.

1) The Pink line shows a stronger sell entry price  below.

2) The Yellow line shows a stronger buy entry price above.

1) When the Pink price level prints on the chart, sell below each of the thicker and short red lines at the marked price levels.

2) When the Yellow price level prints on the chart, buy above each of the thicker and short blue line at the marked price levels.

The Pink or Yellow line may adjust +/- 30 pips to price fluctuation to capture the bottom or top of the momentum. Once this is achieved, the marked top/bottom will remain in place. 

The longest daily dotted line shows the beginning of a much longer trend.

1) Blue dotted line shows that price could be above that price for longer periods.

2) Red dotted line shows that price could be below that price for longer periods.

Stop loss / Take profit: You should consider to stop loss / take profit each time the Pink or Yellow lines prints.

PLEASE REVIEW AND RATE AND RECOMMEND AFTER THE INDICATOR MAKES YOU PROFITABLE.

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Indicators
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Stanislav Melnikov
898
Stanislav Melnikov 2021.05.01 00:17 
 

All the distortions that the author of the indicator says are nothing but redrawing,if the level suddenly breaks through, then it is drawn diagonally)) and the author advises to restart the timeframe and reset the bug, in the tester it draws everything beautifully)))

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