The Alpha DAX

About The Alpha DAX

The Alpha DAX is an unique system running on a complex set of algorithms and advanced machine learning computation mechanism to analyze massive sets of data from the neural network, and combines with a special set of price action movement analysis to optimize the trading decision, and it will then predicts the next best possible and potential moves of the DAX (German 40) prices, and execute the trades to seek for the Alpha in the DAX market.


The advantages of The Alpha DAX:-

  • Easy plug and play, worry free with easy parameter settings
  • No Martingale, no grid, no averaging down/up
  • Risk Percentage per trade function (this allows a more dynamic and fully automated trading environment. Without having users to go over the parameter settings to set lot sizes manually each time as the account size changes. Users may still choose to use constant lot size approach and it will still give a good profitable linear curve over time)
  • A very very healthy Risk-Reward (RR) ratio (suitable for prop firms as the system provides very good and healthy RR)
  • Discretionary trades based of the data feedback, and place proper stop loss and take profit targets.
  • Built-in with a trailing stop functions, allow users to protect some profits in case the market turns around and hitting the SL.
  • Works with any brokers (the suffixes and prefixes won't matter)

    Recommendations:

    • Works best with the DAX (German 40) market 
    • Timeframe: M1
    • Capital: $200
    • Account type: ECN Raw Spread (Spread is best to be around 100 or below, usually when the market opens spread will be lower)

    Parameters:

    • Comments for trades: Users to determine what comments they want to put into their trades
    • Risk percentage per trade: Users to determine their desire percentages of risk for each trade. (Provided the "fixed lot size" is set to zero)
    • Fixed lot size (0 to disable): Users to determine their desire lot size. (Note: If this part is given a value, then the "risk percentage per trade" function will be deactivated)  
    • Profit target in points: Users to determine their desire take profit target
    • Stop Loss in points: Users to determine their desire take stop loss target
    • Points away from entry price to start trailing: Trailing stop function activated when the current price is "x" points away from the entry price point. (Users to determine their desire "x" points for the function to be activated)
    • Distance of SL away from the trailing starts: This is the distance of the trailing SL from the current price point when the trailing function is activated.
    • Magic Number: Users to determine their own desire magic number. (If users want to load the EA onto multiple different charts, then please assign different Magic Numbers for each of them)


    Note:

    1. I've uploaded the back-tested results for each individual year, instead of a combined one.
      This is in order to show the actual results for each individual year, rather than a combined one, where you won't be able to identify if there's any losing year(s) with the same baseline. 

      Though some systems might show a very good "lump sum" net-positive return from combined years, but without breaking down into each year you won't be able to identify the potential risks & weaknesses whether or not the system is able to adapt the market for different condition, different cycle, and even political events for different year(s).

    2. The system does not flip your account overnight, but rather it is a realistic consistent gain year over year with reasonable drawdown risk percentage. (If users would like to get a higher ROI, please do so by adjusting on the risk percentage per trade, within your own acceptable risk)

    3. I do not intend to sell a lot of copies, as more and more people using it may decrease the efficiency of the trading system, and the selling price may increase in the near future if the demand gets higher.



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