Mr Big MT5
- Indicators
-
Pavel VerveykoWriting scripts, indicators, EAs on MQL5 and MQL4.
Fast, Reliable, And High-Quality.
For all questions, please contact personal messages.
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 4 April 2022
- Activations: 5
The indicator shows and highlights the chart candles, which are formed as a result of large players entering the market in large volumes. Such candles can also be formed after achieving a certainty on the market, when most of the participants hold positions in the same direction. The movement is likely to continue in that direction after such candles.
- The indicator highlights the significant candles from the existing ones on the chart;
- The indicator allows identifying the trends based on candles, in which the positions towards the main tendency are strengthened;
- It is possible to filter signals (candles) by volatility, and to display only the ones that are greater than the specified number of points. (this parameter can be the same for all time frames or different for each time frame);
- It is possible to filter according to the following principle: display only the candles that break a certain level of the price it is based on (calculated mathematically), or ignore this condition;
- It is possible to filter the display of signals by time, or ignore this condition (terminal time on the chart);
- The indicator can be used on any timeframe, on any instrument;
- It can be used for long-term and medium-term trading or scalping.
Settings
- Period_Candle - calculation period for signal search;
- Confirmation_Level - if set to true, the signal must break a certain price level it is based on; if false, the condition is ignored;
- Type_Arrows - type of arrows;
- Min_Candle_Pips_Common - filter of the signal's (candle) volatility in points, (signals smaller than the values specified in the Min_Candle_Pips_ variables will not be displayed):
- If set to true, then a value from the Min_Candle_Pips_Common_ALL_TF variable is used as a filter, common for all timeframes;
- If false, then separate values from the Min_Candle_Pips_XX variables are used for each timeframe.
- Min_Candle_Pips_Common_ALL_TF - signal size in points, common for all timeframes;
- Min_Candle_Pips_M1 - signal size in points, used for the M1 timeframe;
- Min_Candle_Pips_M2 - signal size in points, used for the M2 timeframe;
- Min_Candle_Pips_M3 - signal size in points, used for the M3 timeframe;
- Min_Candle_Pips_M4 - signal size in points, used for the M4 timeframe;
- Min_Candle_Pips_M5 - signal size in points, used for the M5 timeframe;
- Min_Candle_Pips_M6 - signal size in points, used for the M6 timeframe;
- Min_Candle_Pips_M10 - signal size in points, used for the M10 timeframe;
- Min_Candle_Pips_M12 - signal size in points, used for the M12 timeframe;
- Min_Candle_Pips_M15 - signal size in points, used for the M15 timeframe;
- Min_Candle_Pips_M20 - signal size in points, used for the M20 timeframe;
- Min_Candle_Pips_M30 - signal size in points, used for the M30 timeframe;
- Min_Candle_Pips_H1 - signal size in points, used for the H1 timeframe;
- Min_Candle_Pips_H2 - signal size in points, used for the H2 timeframe;
- Min_Candle_Pips_H3 - signal size in points, used for the H3 timeframe;
- Min_Candle_Pips_H4 - signal size in points, used for the H4 timeframe;
- Min_Candle_Pips_H6 - signal size in points, used for the H6 timeframe;
- Min_Candle_Pips_H8 - signal size in points, used for the H8 timeframe;
- Min_Candle_Pips_H12 - signal size in points, used for the H12 timeframe;
- Min_Candle_Pips_D1 - signal size in points, used for the D1 timeframe;
- Min_Candle_Pips_W1 - signal size in points, used for the W1 timeframe;
- Min_Candle_Pips_MN1 - signal size in points, used for the MN1 timeframe;
- Time_Filter - filter display of the signals by time;
- Start_Signal_Hour - hour to start displaying the signals (terminal time on the chart);
- Start_Signal_Minute - minute to start displaying the signals (terminal time on the chart);
- End_Signal_Hour - hour to stop displaying the signals (terminal time on the chart);
- End_Signal_Minute - minute to stop displaying the signals (terminal time on the chart).