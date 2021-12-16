Market Hour Indicator

Market Hour Indicator is one the most useful indicators for the traders who trade in different markets. The indicator highlights the area in the chart during which a particular market is open. It operates on four different markets i.e. New York Stock Exchange, Australian Stock Exchange, Tokyo Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange. The indicator is intended for use on M1, M5, M15, M30 and H1 time frames only.


Input Parameters

  • NYSEMarket: Enable/Disable for NYSE market
  • NYSEMarketOpeningTime: Specify the market opening time
  • NYSEMarketClosingTime: Specify the market closing time
  • ASXMarket: Enable/Disable for ASX market
  • ASXMarketOpeningTime: Specify the market opening time
  • ASXMarketClosingTime: Specify the market closing time
  • TSEMarket: Enable/Disable for TSE market
  • TSEMarketOpeningTime: Specify the market opening time
  • TSEMarketClosingTime: Specify the market closing time
  • LSEMarket: Enable/Disable for LSE market
  • LSEMarketOpeningTime: Specify the market opening time
  • LSEMaketClosingTime: Specify the market closing time


How to use the indicator

  1. Attach the custom indicator MHI to the chart.
  2. Enable the Forex market which a trader wants to track. More than one market can be tracked simultaneously by enabling the respective markets.
  3. Traders can edit the respective market opening and closing time.
  4. For different Forex markets, different colored rectangle will be formed.

The indicator uses different colors to indicate the different market timings:

  • NYSE Market: Red colored rectangle
  • ASX Market: Golden colored rectangle
  • TSE Market: Green colored rectangle
  • LSE Market: Blue colored rectangle

Market Hour Indicator is a very helpful and much needed indicator. Using this indicator, traders can track different market opening and closing timings simultaneously on a single chart.

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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