HP Spread based Pair Trading Panel
- Utilities
-
Satyam ShivamMob. / Whatsapp: +91 7428538589
✅Profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/it_mql5_1
- Version: 6.0
- Activations: 20
Spread Based pair trading tool
- It is a very useful tool for commodities traders. Specially those traders who trade crude oil and brent oil.
- This is also a good strategy for any two pairs which have very high correlation.
This panel consists of
- Two drop downs to select two symbols. One should chose two mutually correlated symbols.
- Fields to enter a spread value and trade lot size.
How a trade in this panel is placed?
- When you click on the place order button, it starts tracking the market and start checking the two symbols.
- It keeps a track of he spread between two symbols and when the spread between two symbols meets the reference level selected by user on the panel , then the trade is placed.
- Panel shows clear status messages, so that user can understand the status of progress of the tracking of order.