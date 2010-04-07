HP Spread based Pair Trading Panel

Spread Based pair trading tool

  • It is a very useful tool for commodities traders. Specially those traders who trade crude oil and brent oil.
  • This is also a good strategy for any two pairs which have very high correlation.


This panel consists of

  1. Two drop downs to select two symbols. One should chose two mutually correlated symbols.
  2. Fields to enter a spread value and trade lot size.


How a trade in this panel is placed?

  • When you click on the place order button, it starts tracking the market and start checking the two symbols.
  • It keeps a track of he spread between two symbols and when the spread between two symbols meets the reference level selected by user on the panel , then the trade is placed.
  • Panel shows clear status messages, so that user can understand the status of progress of the tracking of order.
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如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is a Demo version of this panel Dashboard Currency Strength Meter AdvancedDemo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . The Dashboard Currency Strength Meter Advanced gives you a quick visual guide to which currencies are strong, and which ones are weak over the customized 4 time-frames and period.
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