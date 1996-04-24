Average True Power MT5

Strongest and Weakest Currency Analysis

This product shows the strength of the main currencies in FOREX based on average pip gain/loss in different time-frames!

Depending on the strength of the currency, the indicator colors changes from blue to red also the orders may also be changed, allowing you to find the strongest and weakest currency at a glance!


Advantages

Whatever your trading method and strategy are, it is always important to choose the correct pairs, so this indicator will help you answer this question by calculating the average pip gain/loss of each currency and also help you to find the direction of the trends!


Features

  • Shows the power of 8 main currencies in FOREX.
  • Shows powers in different time-frames from M1 to Daily.
  • For the sake of comparison it also shows the power of Yesterday!
  • Easy, nice and user-friendly interface which help you monitor the market live!
  • It shows the average pip gain/loss of each currency in different periods.
  • It sorts the currencies in each period based on the power of them, so the strongest one is always on top and the weakest one is in the lowest level.


Input Parameters

You can put the indicator on any Currency pairs (Suggested EURUSD) and on any Time-frames (Suggested M1).

  • BackGround – You can set your favorite color for panel-background, default is Black;
  • Time_frames – You can set your favorite color for time-frames, default is Gold;
  • Bullish – You can set your favorite color for Bullish currency, default is DodgerBlue;
  • Bearish – You can set your favorite color for Bearish currency, default is Red;


Notes

When the color of the value is red, it means it is less than zero (we don’t show the minus sign).

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Trend Forecaster is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines breakout signals, possible reversal area analysis, market range data and a visual statistics panel in one chart workspace. It shows Buy and Sell signals, tracks Average Range and Current Range, and can automatically adjust Sensitivity for the current symbol and timeframe. Manual Sensitivity control is also available. The indicator can be used on Forex pairs, metals, stocks, indices and cryptocurrencies. Different timeframes are supported
Weltrade Spike Sentinel
Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Indicators
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
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Strong Retracement Points
Farhad Kia
4.67 (3)
Indicators
SRP (Strong Retracement/Reversal Points) is a powerful and unique support and resistance indicator. It displays the closest important levels which we expect the price retracement/reversal! If all level are broken from one side, it recalculates and draws new support and resistance levels, so the levels might be valid for several days depending on the market! Key Features You can use it in all time-frames smaller than daily! Displays closest significant support and resistance levels Update the le
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Harmonic Shark pattern
Farhad Kia
Indicators
The Shark Pattern is dependent upon the powerful 88.6% retracement and the 113% Reciprocal Ratio, works extremely well retesting prior support/resistance points (0.886/1.13) as a strong counter-trend reaction. Represents a temporary extreme structure that seeks to capitalize on the extended nature of the Extreme Harmonic Impulse Wave. The indicator demands immediate change in price action character following pattern completion. Extreme Harmonic Impulse Wave utilized depends upon location of 88.6
Average True Power
Farhad Kia
Indicators
Strongest and Weakest Currency Analysis This product shows the strength of the main currencies in FOREX based on average pip gain/loss in different time-frames! Depending on the strength of the currency, the indicator colors changes from blue to red also the orders may also be changed, allowing you to find the strongest and weakest currency at a glance! Advantages Whatever your trading method and strategy are, it is always important to choose the correct pairs, so this indicator will help you a
Shark Expert Advisor
Farhad Kia
5 (1)
Experts
This EA is working based on our Shark indicator ( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/22786 ). After forward testing this EA for more than 2 months and publishing live signals on our Telegram channel https://t.me/SharkChannel , we received so many positive feed-backs from the clients. Therefore, I decided to put this simple but nice EA on the Market! The robot is multi pair and multi timeframe. So it can monitor several instruments on different timeframes to find shark patterns and then trade
SRP Pro
Farhad Kia
5 (1)
Indicators
Strong Retracement Points Pro edition! SRP (Strong Retracement/Reversal Points) is a powerful and unique support and resistance indicator. It displays the closest important levels which we expect the price retracement/reversal! If all level are broken from one side, it recalculates and draws new support and resistance levels, so the levels might be valid for several days depending on the market! If you are still hesitating to start using this wonderful tool, you can check this link to see how ef
Harmonic EA
Farhad Kia
Experts
This robot is multi pair and multi timeframe.  It monitors several instruments on different timeframes to find Shark and Bat harmonic patterns . You can use this Robot as a fully automated trading system. Or you can use it as a trigger for your entry points with your own trading systems. Entry point, Stop loss and take profit are well defined based on Harmonic pattern! Entry points  are indicated by golden lines. Stop loss is indicated by red line and finally we have 6 take profit points which a
Gioteen Volatility Index MT4
Farhad Kia
Indicators
Gioteen Volatility Index (GVI)   - your ultimate solution to overcoming market unpredictability and maximizing trading opportunities. This revolutionary indicator helps you in lowering your losing trades due to choppy market movements. The GVI is designed to measure market volatility, providing you with valuable insights to identify the most favorable trading prospects. Its intuitive interface consists of a dynamic red line representing the volatility index, accompanied by blue line that indicat
Advanced SRP
Farhad Kia
Indicators
Advanced SRP (Strong Retracement/Reversal Points) Tired of support and resistance indicators that constantly repaint, clutter your charts with irrelevant lines, and fail across different timeframes? It's time to stop guessing and start trading with institutional-grade clarity. Advanced SRP is not just another S/R tool; it's a definitive market structure indicator designed for the serious trader. It identifies and displays the most critical price levels where the market is statistically likely t
AlphaGrid Pro MT4
Farhad Kia
Indicators
AlphaGrid Pro                                                                                                                          See the market in full dimension.                                                                                                   Built for traders who demand more than a single indicator can tell them.   Overview AlphaGrid Pro is a professional
PivotMeridian MT4
Farhad Kia
Indicators
PivotMeridian is an advanced, visually optimized daily range and pivot mapping tool designed for professional manual traders. Instead of relying on static, intrusive chart overlays, it features a native, fully draggable dashboard that puts total control over historical analysis directly on your chart. Core Features Smart Daily Zones:  Highlights the exact High-to-Low range of previous trading days using semi-transparent, color-faded blocks. Zones are intelligently inset to prevent them from visu
FVG Pro MT4
Farhad Kia
Indicators
FVG Pro — ICT Fair Value Gap Signal Indicator Built for professional traders who already trade ICT concepts. This indicator is designed for traders already familiar with   ICT (Inner Circle Trader) methodology   and   FVG (Fair Value Gap)   concepts — Consequent Encroachment, mitigation, inverse gaps, and bias-based execution. It is not a beginner "buy/sell" signal box; it's a precision tool that automates the tedious part (finding, tracking, and grading FVGs in real time) so you can focus on ex
Money Magnet
Farhad Kia
Experts
is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURUSD on the H1 timeframe.  If you are a long-term investor looking at yearly profits with high Sharpe-ratio then Money magnet is a good option. Please check the comment part to share your settings with others and enjoy the latest optimal settings uploaded by other users.  Expert Advisor Advantages High Sharpe-ratio The EA does not use such systems as martingale, hedging,  gr
Gioteen Volatility Index
Farhad Kia
Indicators
Gioteen Volatility Index (GVI) - your ultimate solution to overcoming market unpredictability and maximizing trading opportunities. This revolutionary indicator helps you in lowering your losing trades due to choppy market movements. The GVI is designed to measure market volatility, providing you with valuable insights to identify the most favorable trading prospects. Its intuitive interface consists of a dynamic red line representing the volatility index, accompanied by blue line that indicate
Advanced SRP MT5
Farhad Kia
Indicators
Advanced SRP (Strong Retracement/Reversal Points) Tired of support and resistance indicators that constantly repaint, clutter your charts with irrelevant lines, and fail across different timeframes? It's time to stop guessing and start trading with institutional-grade clarity. Advanced SRP   is not just another S/R tool; it's a definitive market structure indicator designed for the serious trader. It identifies and displays the most critical price levels where the market is statistically likely
AlphaGrid Pro
Farhad Kia
Indicators
AlphaGrid Pro                                                                                                                          See the market in full dimension.                                                                                
PivotMeridian
Farhad Kia
Indicators
PivotMeridian is an advanced, visually optimized daily range and pivot mapping tool designed for professional manual traders. Instead of relying on static, intrusive chart overlays, it features a native, fully draggable dashboard that puts total control over historical analysis directly on your chart. Core Features Smart Daily Zones:  Highlights the exact High-to-Low range of previous trading days using semi-transparent, color-faded blocks. Zones are intelligently inset to prevent them from visu
FVG Pro
Farhad Kia
Indicators
FVG Pro — ICT Fair Value Gap Signal Indicator Built for professional traders who already trade ICT concepts. This indicator is designed for traders already familiar with ICT (Inner Circle Trader) methodology and FVG (Fair Value Gap) concepts — Consequent Encroachment, mitigation, inverse gaps, and bias-based execution. It is not a beginner "buy/sell" signal box; it's a precision tool that automates the tedious part (finding, tracking, and grading FVGs in real time) so you can focus on execution
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