Harmonic Shark pattern

The Shark Pattern is dependent upon the powerful 88.6% retracement and the 113% Reciprocal Ratio, works extremely well retesting prior support/resistance points (0.886/1.13) as a strong counter-trend reaction. Represents a temporary extreme structure that seeks to capitalize on the extended nature of the Extreme Harmonic Impulse Wave.

The indicator demands immediate change in price action character following pattern completion. Extreme Harmonic Impulse Wave utilized depends upon location of 88.6% level – these are minimum requirements. Requires an active management strategy to capture high probability profit segments.


Shark Pattern Basics

  • Different from the M-type and W-type alignments in the other patterns but the same Harmonic Trading principles are applied.
  • Comprised of two independent price segments, Failed Harmonic Impulse Wave and Extreme Harmonic Impulse Wave.
  • Possesses defined profit target.
  • Requires active management.
  • Possesses precise ratios to define the support/resistance zone.
  • As effective as other harmonic patterns.


Key features

  • This indicator will help you to find one of the best harmonic patterns which are Shark patterns!
  • Unlike other indicators, the indicator shows this strong pattern only when it is confirmed!
  • This pattern has a very nice Risk/Reward ratio!
  • When you put it on the chart you can set it to show you the last two bullish and bearish Sharks on the chart (this might take some time).
  • If the new pattern arrives, it will quickly notify you by alert and show it to you on the chart.
  • Once the pattern is identified, the entry points (Gold lines), stop loss (Red Line) and take profit points (Aqua lines) are shown on the chart.
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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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Indicators
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Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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