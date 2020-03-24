Inside Bar Narrow Range 4 and 7 CFDs on all TF

This ALL IN ONE indicator detects Inside Bar Narrow Range 4 and Inside Bar Narrow Range 7 two powerful patterns on 17 CFD on all timeframes.

 "Inside Bar Narrow Range 4"  is an inside bar with the narrowest range out of the last 4 bars so "Inside Bar Narrow Range 7" an inside bar with the narrowest range  out of the last 7 bars.


Hence, IBNR4 and better IBNR7 are an objective criterion for identifying  decreased range and volatility.

Once we find an IBNR4 or an IBNR7 pattern, we aim to trade the breakout as volatility resumes.


Just put the indicator on a single chart to see IBNR4 and IBNR7 patterns that appear on all 17 CFD in all timeframes


Rules for long

  1. An inside bar with the smallest range out of the last 4 or 7 bars.
  2. Place buy stop order above the high of the bar.
  3. Wait for a breakout to trigger order.


Rules for short

  1. An inside bar with the smallest range out of the last 4 or 7 bars.
  2. Place sell stop order below the low of the bar.
  3. Wait for a breakout to trigger order.


Parameters settings

As default I've named them with my Broker CFD names, but if your Broker CFD names are different, you must change them
  • Australia200_Broker_symbol_name;
  • China_A50_Broker_symbol_name;
  • EU_Stock50_Broker_symbol_name;
  • France40_Broker_symbol_name;
  • GER30_Broker_symbol_name;
  • Hong_Kong50_Broker_symbol_name;
  • Italy40_Broker_symbol_name;
  • Japan225_Broker_symbol_name;
  • Netherland_25_Broker_symbol_name;
  • Poland20_Broker_symbol_name;
  • Singapore_Blue_Chips_Broker_symbol_name;
  • Spain35_Broker_symbol_name;
  • Switzerland20_Broker_symbol_name;
  • UK100_Broker_symbol_name;
  • US100_Broker_symbol_name;
  • Wall_Street_30_Broker_symbol_name;
  • S_P_500_Broker_symbol_name;

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Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
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Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
Legacy of Gann
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.83 (12)
Indicators
The indicator very accurately determines the levels of the possible end of the trend and profit fixing. The method of determining levels is based on the ideas of W.D.Gann, using an algorithm developed by his follower Kirill Borovsky. Extremely high reliability of reaching levels (according to K. Borovsky  - 80-90%) Indispensable for any trading strategy – every trader needs to determine the exit point from the market! Precisely determines targets on any timeframes and any instruments (forex, met
Scalping Explorer
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Scalping Explorer is a complete trading system. Our traders have tested and optimized its work for maximum effect. Trading with Scalping Explorer is easy. Open in Metatrader4 windows with currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCHF. We include D1 timeframe on all currency pairs. Add the Scalping Explorer indicator to each window with a currency pair. In the indicator settings, we find the "Signal" parameter and set it to TRUE. Now, as soon as a signal appears on any of the currency p
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Dashboard uses Ichimoku Strategy to find best trades. Get extra Indicators/Template: And read more about detailed Product Description and usage here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747457 Read more about Scanner Common features in detail here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747456 Features: Price Kumo Breakout Tenkan-Kijun Cross Chikou/CLoud and Chikou/Price Support/Resistance (SR-SS or SR-NRTR) Stochastic OB/OS and back Awesome Oscillator Higher Timeframe Ichimoku Trend Align
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Developed by Etienne Botes and Douglas Siepman, the Vortex Indicator consists of two oscillators that capture positive and negative trend movement. In creating this indicator, Botes and Seipman drew on the work of Welles Wilder and Viktor Schauberger, who is considered the father of implosion technology. Despite a rather involved formula, the indicator is quite straightforward to understand and easy to interpret. A bullish signal triggers when the positive trend indicator (VI+ green line) crosse
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Banks Day Levels
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This indicator calculates and draws bank levels from a minimum of three days to a maximum of ten days. It is very useful to trade the breakout or the pullback and when the price levels break the highest or lowest level, indicating an imminent explosion of volatility. Best use with Pips Average Range indicator. Parameters settings numbers_of_day - from 3 to 10 (better use on 10 days). levels_High_color - set color for High levels. levels_Low_color - set color for Low levels.
Pips Average Range
Francesco Petralla
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This indicator compares the pips of the current day with the average of pips made in the previous three days. The "Percentage today range" is red if today's figure is less than the range of the previous three days, but turns green when the percentage exceeds 100%. When the range exceeds 100% there are good trading opportunities because we are in the presence of increased volatility of the past three days. Best use with Banks Day Levels indicator. Parameters settings corner (indicator display po
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Francesco Petralla
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This indicator provides useful information for quantitative analysis. It compares the 28 pairs' pips of the current day with the average of pips made in the previous three days. When in the last three days the pips value is low and the value of today's pips is below, we are in the presence of a volatility compression that will explode soon. The "Range Today" is red if today's figure is less than the range of the previous three days, but turns green when the percentage exceeds 100%. When the rang
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Indicators
This indicator detects IDRN4 and IDNR7 two powerful patterns on 28 pairs on new daily bar. IDNR4 is the acronym for "Inside Day Narrow Range 4" where "Inside Day" is a lower high and higher low than the previous bar and "Narrow Range 4" is a bar with the narrowest range out of the last 4 bars so "Narrow Range 7" out of the last 7 bars. Hence, ID/NR4 and better ID/NR7 are an objective criterion for identifying days of decreased range and volatility. Once we find an ID/NR4 or an ID/NR7 pattern, we
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4 (1)
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This indicator detects Inside Bar Narrow Range 4 and Inside Bar Narrow Range 7 two powerful patterns on 28 pairs on all timeframes.  "Inside Bar Narrow Range 4"  is an inside bar with the narrowest range out of the last 4 bars so "Inside Bar Narrow Range 7" an inside bar with the narrowest range  out of the last 7 bars. Hence, IBNR4 and better IBNR7 are an objective criterion for identifying  decreased range and volatility. Once we find an IBNR4 or an IBNR7 pattern, we aim to trade the breakout
Price Action Multi Timeframe Radar
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This powerful indicator intercepts 21 patterns simultaneously on 28 Pairs and on all timeframes. Just put the indicator on a single chart to see all patterns that appear on all pairs in all timeframes The patterns found are: For Bearish: Bearish Abandoned Baby; Bearish Engulfing; Bearish Harami; Bear Kicker; Dark Cloud Cover; Evening Doji Star; Evening Star; Shooting Star; Three Black Crows; Three Inside Down; Three Outside Down; For Bullish: Bullish Abandoned Baby; Bullish Engulfing; Bullish Ha
IDNR4 and 7 28 Pairs Radar MT5
Francesco Petralla
Indicators
This indicator detects IDRN4 and IDNR7 two powerful patterns on 28 pairs on new daily bar. IDNR4 is the acronym for "Inside Day Narrow Range 4" where "Inside Day" is a lower high and higher low than the previous bar and "Narrow Range 4" is a bar with the narrowest range out of the last 4 bars so "Narrow Range 7" out of the last 7 bars. Hence, ID/NR4 and better ID/NR7 are an objective criterion for identifying days of decreased range and volatility. Once we find an ID/NR4 or an ID/NR7 pattern, we
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