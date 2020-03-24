Major pairs pips average radar

This indicator provides useful information for quantitative analysis.

It compares the 28 pairs' pips of the current day with the average of pips made in the previous three days.

When in the last three days the pips value is low and the value of today's pips is below, we are in the presence of a volatility compression that will explode soon.

The "Range Today" is red if today's figure is less than the range of the previous three days, but turns green when the percentage exceeds 100%.

When the range exceeds 100% there are good trading opportunities because we are in the presence of increased volatility of the past three days.

It offers great opportunities to identify in advance how the market will move in favor of trend and infinite study ideas

Best use with Banks Day Levels indicator.


Parameters settings

  • Pairs_Suffix: Pairs suffix as "micro" or "-ECN" etc
  • Alert_Notification: Alert when the percentage exceeds 100%.
  • Push_Notification: Push notification on mobile device when the percentage exceeds 100%.
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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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Vortex Trend Indicator
Francesco Petralla
4.33 (3)
Indicators
Developed by Etienne Botes and Douglas Siepman, the Vortex Indicator consists of two oscillators that capture positive and negative trend movement. In creating this indicator, Botes and Seipman drew on the work of Welles Wilder and Viktor Schauberger, who is considered the father of implosion technology. Despite a rather involved formula, the indicator is quite straightforward to understand and easy to interpret. A bullish signal triggers when the positive trend indicator (VI+ green line) crosse
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Banks Day Levels
Francesco Petralla
Indicators
This indicator calculates and draws bank levels from a minimum of three days to a maximum of ten days. It is very useful to trade the breakout or the pullback and when the price levels break the highest or lowest level, indicating an imminent explosion of volatility. Best use with Pips Average Range indicator. Parameters settings numbers_of_day - from 3 to 10 (better use on 10 days). levels_High_color - set color for High levels. levels_Low_color - set color for Low levels.
Pips Average Range
Francesco Petralla
Indicators
This indicator compares the pips of the current day with the average of pips made in the previous three days. The "Percentage today range" is red if today's figure is less than the range of the previous three days, but turns green when the percentage exceeds 100%. When the range exceeds 100% there are good trading opportunities because we are in the presence of increased volatility of the past three days. Best use with Banks Day Levels indicator. Parameters settings corner (indicator display po
IDNR4 and 7 28 Pairs Radar
Francesco Petralla
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator detects IDRN4 and IDNR7 two powerful patterns on 28 pairs on new daily bar. IDNR4 is the acronym for "Inside Day Narrow Range 4" where "Inside Day" is a lower high and higher low than the previous bar and "Narrow Range 4" is a bar with the narrowest range out of the last 4 bars so "Narrow Range 7" out of the last 7 bars. Hence, ID/NR4 and better ID/NR7 are an objective criterion for identifying days of decreased range and volatility. Once we find an ID/NR4 or an ID/NR7 pattern, we
Narrow Range 4 and 7 28 Pairs on all timeframes
Francesco Petralla
4 (1)
Indicators
This indicator detects Inside Bar Narrow Range 4 and Inside Bar Narrow Range 7 two powerful patterns on 28 pairs on all timeframes.  "Inside Bar Narrow Range 4"  is an inside bar with the narrowest range out of the last 4 bars so "Inside Bar Narrow Range 7" an inside bar with the narrowest range  out of the last 7 bars. Hence, IBNR4 and better IBNR7 are an objective criterion for identifying  decreased range and volatility. Once we find an IBNR4 or an IBNR7 pattern, we aim to trade the breakout
Price Action Multi Timeframe Radar
Francesco Petralla
Indicators
This powerful indicator intercepts 21 patterns simultaneously on 28 Pairs and on all timeframes. Just put the indicator on a single chart to see all patterns that appear on all pairs in all timeframes The patterns found are: For Bearish: Bearish Abandoned Baby; Bearish Engulfing; Bearish Harami; Bear Kicker; Dark Cloud Cover; Evening Doji Star; Evening Star; Shooting Star; Three Black Crows; Three Inside Down; Three Outside Down; For Bullish: Bullish Abandoned Baby; Bullish Engulfing; Bullish Ha
Inside Bar Narrow Range 4 and 7 CFDs on all TF
Francesco Petralla
Indicators
This ALL IN ONE indicator detects Inside Bar Narrow Range 4 and Inside Bar Narrow Range 7 two powerful patterns on 17 CFD on all timeframes.  "Inside Bar Narrow Range 4"  is an inside bar with the narrowest range out of the last 4 bars so "Inside Bar Narrow Range 7" an inside bar with the narrowest range  out of the last 7 bars. Hence, IBNR4 and better IBNR7 are an objective criterion for identifying  decreased range and volatility. Once we find an IBNR4 or an IBNR7 pattern, we aim to trade the
IDNR4 and 7 28 Pairs Radar MT5
Francesco Petralla
Indicators
This indicator detects IDRN4 and IDNR7 two powerful patterns on 28 pairs on new daily bar. IDNR4 is the acronym for "Inside Day Narrow Range 4" where "Inside Day" is a lower high and higher low than the previous bar and "Narrow Range 4" is a bar with the narrowest range out of the last 4 bars so "Narrow Range 7" out of the last 7 bars. Hence, ID/NR4 and better ID/NR7 are an objective criterion for identifying days of decreased range and volatility. Once we find an ID/NR4 or an ID/NR7 pattern, we
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