Major pairs pips average radar

This indicator provides useful information for quantitative analysis.

It compares the 28 pairs' pips of the current day with the average of pips made in the previous three days.

When in the last three days the pips value is low and the value of today's pips is below, we are in the presence of a volatility compression that will explode soon.

The "Range Today" is red if today's figure is less than the range of the previous three days, but turns green when the percentage exceeds 100%.

When the range exceeds 100% there are good trading opportunities because we are in the presence of increased volatility of the past three days.

It offers great opportunities to identify in advance how the market will move in favor of trend and infinite study ideas

Best use with Banks Day Levels indicator.





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