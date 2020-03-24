Banks Day Levels
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 24 March 2020
- Activations: 5
This indicator calculates and draws bank levels from a minimum of three days to a maximum of ten days.
It is very useful to trade the breakout or the pullback and when the price levels break the highest or lowest level, indicating an imminent explosion of volatility.
Best use with Pips Average Range indicator.
Parameters settings
- numbers_of_day - from 3 to 10 (better use on 10 days).
- levels_High_color - set color for High levels.
- levels_Low_color - set color for Low levels.