ChartFormat for you
- Utilities
-
Vasyl TemchenkoWork experience:
■ trade - about 20 years
■ programming - about 30 years, in MQL - more than 14 years.
Trading signals:
■ Please do not pay attention to the excessive number of signals. Most of them are private monitoring. I am a programmer, I need to experiment, look for new algorithms.
- Version: 1.0
This little script will brighten your life.
Below is its code, you can insert it into OnInit of any robot.
Or change the colors and scale to suit your taste
#property copyright "V.Temchenko Skype:vasily.temchenko" #property link "Mailto:tvp.prog.96@gmail.com" #property version "1.00" #property strict #property description "Have questions? Skype: vasily.temchenko Viber: +38098 800-6-800"; #property description "If the voice - only Russian, Ukrainian or Belarusian"; #property description "And you can write in English, Russian, Ukrainian"; #property description "With pleasure I will write a robot according to your strategy."; #property description "I can also offer several robots according to my strategies."; #property icon "\\Images\\force64.ico"; // =============================================================================== void OnStart() { ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW_GRID,0,0); ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP,White); ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_MODE,1);ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW_OHLC,0,0); ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL,White); ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR,LightSeaGreen); ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SCALE,2); ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHIFT,true); ChartSetDouble (0,CHART_SHIFT_SIZE,15); } //-- OnStart() // ===============================================================================
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