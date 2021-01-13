ChartFormat for you

MarketMonitor Vasyl Temchenko Indicators

The application displays data from several dozen pairs on one sheet. This allows you to quickly identify promising pairs for trading. There is no need to open and analyze dozens of charts, you will only open 3-4-5 charts and exactly the ones that need to be analyzed. See in "Comments" full size picture. The menu can be set from 1 to 30 symbols. If this is not enough, then you can add an unlimited number through the graphical interface. You can also delete unnecessary pairs there. The GUI also