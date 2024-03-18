YKLotSize

5

The YK-LOT-SIZE is an indicator that displays the total Lot Size and profit/loss of all trade orders for the current symbol on the price chart. It has the following features:

  1. Shows the total Lot Size of buy orders (BUY) and sell orders (SELL) on separate lines.
  2. Displays the profit/loss of buy orders (BUY) and sell orders (SELL) by calculating the sum of profit, commission, and swap.
  3. Users can customize the color of the displayed text through the input parameter.
  4. The information is displayed at the bottom-left corner of the price chart in the following format: BUY Lots: 1.00 | BUY Profit: 250.75 SELL Lots: 0.50 | SELL Profit: -120.30
  5. The font size and line spacing are adjustable for clarity and readability.


Reviews 1
semur1
64
semur1 2025.04.01 13:33 
 

Very usefull indicator with changing colors of total orders with one direction. Thank You!

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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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YK Find Support And Resistance MT5
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The "   YK Find Support And Resistance " indicator is a technical analysis tool used to identify key support and resistance levels on a price chart. Its features and functions are as follows: 1. Displays support and resistance levels using arrow lines and colored bands, with resistance in red and support in green. 2. Can be adjusted to calculate and display results from a specified timeframe using the forced_tf variable. If set to 0, it will use the current timeframe of the chart. 3. Uses th
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YK Lot Size
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The "YK-LOT-SIZE" is a custom indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that displays the total lot sizes and profits for both buy and sell positions on the current chart. Key features of the indicator: It calculates the total lot sizes for all open buy and sell positions of the current symbol. It calculates the total profits (including commissions and swaps) for all open buy and sell positions. The indicator displays the information on the chart using two lines of text: "BUY Lots: [total buy lots] | BUY
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YK Find Support And Resistance
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The " YK Find Support And Resistance " indicator is a technical analysis tool used to identify key support and resistance levels on a price chart. Its features and functions are as follows: 1. Displays support and resistance levels using arrow lines and colored bands, with resistance in red and support in green. 2. Can be adjusted to calculate and display results from a specified timeframe using the forced_tf variable. If set to 0, it will use the current timeframe of the chart. 3. Uses the
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YK Smart EMA
Peechanat Chatsermsak
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The YK-SMART-EMA is an indicator that displays multiple Exponential Moving Average (EMA) lines on a price chart to help analyze price trends. This indicator features five EMA lines: EMA14 (red line): Calculated based on the closing prices of the last 14 candles. EMA30 (blue line): Calculated based on the closing prices of the last 30 candles. EMA50 (green line): Calculated based on the closing prices of the last 50 candles. EMA100 (orange line): Calculated based on the closing prices of the last
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QuickClose EA
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QuickClose EA: Manage Trades Quickly and Efficiently QuickClose EA is a tool designed to help traders manage orders on the current chart easily and quickly. It provides full control over your trading status with clear feedback. Key Features of QuickClose EA: User-Friendly Control Panel: Clearly displays essential information such as the current symbol name, total profit/loss for Buy and Sell positions, and open lot sizes, giving you an immediate overview of your trading status. Precise Lot Size
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YK USD Currency Strength Index
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This indicator shows the strength of each currency compared to the US dollar by calculating the rate of change in price over a specified time period. When you open the indicator, you'll see a list of different currencies on the price chart. Each currency will have a numerical value indicating its strength level compared to the US dollar, where: If the value is higher than the US dollar, it will be displayed in green, meaning that currency is stronger than the dollar. If the value is lower than
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This indicator shows the strength of each currency compared to the US dollar by calculating the rate of change in price over a specified time period. When you open the indicator, you'll see a list of different currencies on the price chart. Each currency will have a numerical value indicating its strength level compared to the US dollar, where: If the value is higher than the US dollar, it will be displayed in green, meaning that currency is stronger than the dollar. If the value is lower than t
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YK Fibo Pivot Indicator
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YK-Fibo Pivot Indicator: Trade Smarter with Fibonacci Pivot Points The YK-Fibo Pivot Indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool that combines the precision of Fibonacci retracements with the insights of Pivot Points. Whether you're a novice or seasoned trader, this indicator empowers you to spot profitable opportunities in the market with ease. Why Choose YK-Fibo Pivot? Pinpoint Support & Resistance: By calculating Fibonacci levels based on the previous day's high, low, and close prices, y
CDC Trend Matrix
Peechanat Chatsermsak
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The CDC Trend Matrix is a next-generation indicator that seamlessly combines trend detection with momentum insights, helping you spot optimal entry and exit zones at a glance. Its intuitive “zone” coloring immediately signals Bullish, Bearish, or Sideways market phases, while on-chart alerts keep you informed without cluttering your screen. Highlights Color-coded bars for instant trend zone recognition Clear BUY/SELL labels for precise action points Fully customizable settings to match your ri
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semur1
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semur1 2025.04.01 13:33 
 

Very usefull indicator with changing colors of total orders with one direction. Thank You!

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