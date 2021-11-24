There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Extreme TMA System MT5 Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities for free.

Free version: LINK

MT4 version: LINK

This system basically utilizes 4 TMA (Triangular Moving Average) slope indicators on 4 time-frame and TMA Band as the core indicators to generate trading signal mainly on time-frame M15. The signal will be further filtered and trimmed by M15 Stochastic

To facilitate you to understand and trade this system quickly and effectively, the collection of PDF manual and all indicators are provided in my first comment of this product.

For who cannot access Google Drive, please find these resources in the thread or PM me.

PDF Manual

Indicators: place them under /MQL4/Indicators/

Template: place it under /templates/

Dashboard Extreme TMA System MT5 is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to:

Have 28 pairs under control with one dashboard.

Monitor all 28 pairs and provide trading signals based on the Extreme TMA Trading rules (see screenshot 1, 2, and 3).

Manage order automatically once signal are generated.

Monitor your positions easily with one glance to know status of all trading pairs.





Entry Rules

Refer to screenshot 1, 2, and 3

Make sure completing the following action items to make this dashboard working.





Important Action Items before Using Dashboard

For the first time loading Dashboard, it may take 3-5 minutes to download historical data. For subsequent loading, it only takes a few seconds. Make sure you have all 28 symbols in Symbol window. To make your dashboard looks clear and neat, it’s better to apply the black template. Please refer to screenshot4.





Input Parameters

Use AutoTrade

Send Alert upon Signal

Send Notification upon Signal

Single pair Take Profit in pips

Single pair Stop Loss in pips

TMA1/2/3/4 Period

ATR Period for TMA1/2/3/4 and TMA Band

TMA Band Time-frame

TMA Band Period

TMA Band Range Multiplier

Use TMA1/2/3/4

TMA1/2/3/4 Time-frame

Use STO1

STO1 Time-frame

Stochastic Parameter Setting

Magic Number

Lot Size:

Basket Take Profit in $

Basket Stop Loss in $

Max Spread

Trading Session, if time is out of session, no order will be sent

Close all trades after session(s)

Note that: starting and ending time is your computer/local time, not server time

Session Input, please refer to other dashboard product description (Dashboard Super Currency Strength)

Time-Frame of new chart

Suffix

X_axis

Y_axis





Dashboard Objects

Please refer to screenshot 5 to 9.

Pair Tick Button Black->de-active

Yellow->active Pair Symbol Button: Click on button to open a corresponding new window chart Spread column: show current spread of each pair. Indicator Tick Status Panel Black: selected

Yellow: not selected TMA Indicators Status Panel Current value > previous value and current value > -0.5 : panel green

Current value < previous value and current value < 0.5 : panel red

Otherwise: panel white TMA Band Signal Panel Current price > TMA upper band : panel red

Current price < TMA lower band : panel green

Otherwise: panel white Stochastic Signal Panel Previous_sto < current_sto < sto_overbought : panel green

Previous_sto > current_sto >sto_oversold: panel red

Otherwise: panel white For the rest objects description, please refer to other Dashboard product description (Dashboard Super Currency Strength), they are the same.