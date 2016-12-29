Dashboard Genesis Matrix Trading MT5
- Utilities
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Wang YuProviding quick Developments and Conversion of MT4/MT5 EAs, Indicators, Scripts, and Tools. If you are looking for an Dashboard EA to turn your trading strategy into auto trading algo and to manage multi trades in one chart with visualizing tool, come and visit http://www.ex4gzs.com/en for more
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 24 November 2021
- Activations: 5
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我
Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version.
There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Genesis Matrix Trading MT5 Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities for free.
Free version: LINK
MT4 version: LINK
This system basically utilizes Genesis Indi Set (TVI, CCI, GannHilo, and T3) as the core indicators to generate trading signal mainly on time-frame M15. The signal will be further filtered and trimmed by 1) M5 and M15 Stochastic; 2) EMA5 and HA
To facilitate you to understand and trade this system quickly and effectively, the collection of PDF manual and all indicators are provided in my latest comment of this product.
For who cannot access Google Drive, please find these resources in the thread or PM me.
- PDF Manual
- Indicators: place them under /MQL4/Indicators/
- Template: place it under /templates/
Dashboard Genesis Matrix Trading MT5 is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to:
- Have 28 pairs under control with one dashboard.
- Monitor all 28 pairs and provide trading signals based on the Genesis Matrix Trading rules (see screenshot 1, 2, and 3).
- Manage order automatically once signal are generated.
- Monitor your positions easily with one glance to know status of all trading pairs.
Entry Rules
Refer to screenshot 1, 2, and 3
Make sure completing the following action items to make this dashboard working.
Important Action Items before Using Dashboard
- For the first time loading Dashboard, it may take 3-5 minutes to download historical data. For subsequent loading, it only takes a few seconds.
- Make sure you have all 28 symbols in Symbol window.
- To make your dashboard looks clear and neat, it’s better to apply the black template. Please refer to screenshot 4.
Input Parameters
- Use AutoTrade
- Send Alert upon Signal
- Send Notification upon Signal
- Single pair Take Profit in pips
- Single pair Stop Loss in pips
- Timeframe for Matrix, EMA and HA
- Use TVI
- Use CCI
- Use HiLo
- Use T3
- Stochastic
- Use STO1
- STO1 TF
- Use STO2
- STO2 TF
- Stochastic Parameter Setting
- Use HA-EMA5
- MA Parameter Setting
- Magic Number
- Lot Size:
- Basket Take Profit in $
- Basket Stop Loss in $
- Max Spread
- Trading Session, if time is out of session, no order will be sent
- Close all trades after session(s)
- Note that: starting and ending time is your computer/local time, not server time
- Session Input, please refer to other dashboard product description (Dashboard Super Currency Strength)
- Time-Frame of new chart
- Suffix
- X_axis
- Y_axis
Dashboard Objects
Please refer to screenshot 5 to 9.
- Pair Tick Button
- Black->de-active
- Yellow->active
- Pair Symbol Button:
- Click on button to open a corresponding new window chart
- Spread column: show current spread of each pair.
- Indicator Tick Status Panel
- Black: selected
- Yellow: not selected
- Genesis Indicators Status Panel
- Stochastic Status Panel
- Previous_sto < current_sto < sto_overbought : panel green
- Previous_sto > current_sto >sto_oversold: panel red
- Otherwise: panel white
- EMA5-HA Signal Panel
- HA > EMA5: panel green
- HA < EMA5: panel red
- For the rest objects description, please refer to other Dashboard product description (Dashboard Super Currency Strength), they are the same.
If you have any customized request and/or suggestion, please feedback to me.
Beware there are likely problems with his products. I have been caught renting two products and find issues and seller seems unreachable or come up with no solutions.