Ai universal telegram copier pro

Telegram to MT5 Bridge Client EA

Turn Any Telegram Trade Signal into Live MT5 Orders

Uses AI to help you Adapt to future changing signal messages.

Never miss a trading opportunity again. This Expert Advisor connects your MetaTrader 5 to your Telegram channels or groups – and executes trades automatically as soon as a signal is posted.
Receive market orders, limit orders, and even multi‑level take‑profit signals (up to three targets). The EA does the heavy lifting for you: it detects entry prices, sets stop loss, and manages partial profits instantly.
No need to be glued to your screen. The EA runs quietly in the background, processes signals in real time, and includes an automatic reconnection feature that keeps you online.
A simple on‑screen panel shows you the connection status and the last trade result. One click on the Reconnect button restores the link if needed.
Whether you follow a premium Telegram signal service or run your own group, this EA makes trade copying effortless, fast, and reliable.
Works with any broker, any symbol, and any timeframe. Set it up once – then let your Telegram channel trade for you.
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Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
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The Problem Every Trader Faces Every serious trader knows the struggle: Wasted time   scrolling through years of data to find specific dates Missed opportunities   because you can't quickly jump to historical patterns Frustrating navigation   with manual scrolling that never lands exactly where you need No quick way   to mark important dates for future reference Inconsistent chart positioning   when trying to compare different time periods These inefficiencies cost you valuable analysis time and
Trade sessions visualizer
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Indicators
Trade Sessions Visualizer – Professional Session Indicator for MT5 Overview Trade Sessions Visualizer is a powerful, lightweight indicator that plots major global trading sessions directly on your chart. Each session is displayed as a clearly colored rectangle spanning its actual high and low prices, with an optional overlap highlighting and customizable labels. Gain instant visual insight into when and where the market is most active—perfect for Forex, indices, commodities, and crypto traders.
The ultimate risk manager propfirm ready
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilities
Ultimate Risk Manager for MT5 Every trader knows the feeling: a promising setup appears, but fear of a large loss prevents you from pulling the trigger. You hesitate, overthink, and often miss the opportunity. The root cause is not a lack of strategy – it is the absence of guaranteed loss control. The Ultimate Risk Manager solves this problem completely. This tool lets you trade exactly how you want – any style, any frequency, any risk per trade – while ensuring that your total loss over a ch
Ultimate trade journal
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilities
Hello, traders! I am Trade Journal Exporter – the ultimate bridge between your MetaTrader 5 trading activity and a powerful, beautiful desktop analytics dashboard. I transform raw trade data into actionable insights, so you can see exactly where you win, where you lose, and how to improve. My specialty? Complete, automatic, real‑time trade logging. My mission? Give you the clearest visual feedback of your trading performance – heatmaps, hourly P&L, win rates, and detailed trade tables – witho
Trade key pro
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilities
TradeKeys Pro – Keyboard Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 TradeKeys Pro is a lightweight, keyboard‑driven trading assistant for MetaTrader 5 that combines the speed of shortcut keys with a clean configuration panel. It is designed for traders who prefer to keep their chart uncluttered and execute trades with a single keystroke, while still having full control over risk parameters and position management. Core Concept The expert advisor places a compact graphical user interface (GUI) on the c
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