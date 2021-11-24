如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我

Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version.





There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Babon Scalping System MT5 Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities for free.

Free version: LINK

MT4 version: LINK

This system basically utilizes TDI, Heiken Ashi Trend, Price Trend on H1 time-frame and TMA on H1&H4 time-frame to generate the trend (big picture). Then the system will zoom in to generate the entry point on M1 time-frame using Babon Slope, M5 TMA, and Ichimoku indicators. The signal will be further filtered by previous M1 candle size.

To facilitate you to understand and trade this system quickly and effectively, the collection of PDF manual and all indicators are provided in my latest comment of this product.

For who cannot access Google Drive, please find these resources in the thread or PM me.

PDF Manual

Indicators: place them under /MQL4/Indicators/

Template: place it under /templates/

Dashboard Babon Scalping System is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to:

Have 28 pairs under control with one dashboard.

Monitor all 28 pairs and provide trading signals based on the Babon Scalping rules (see screenshot 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5).

Manage order automatically once signal are generated.

Monitor your positions easily with one glance to know status of all trading pairs.





Entry Rules

Refer to screenshot 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5

Make sure completing the following action items to make this dashboard working.





Important Action Items before Using Dashboard

For the first time loading Dashboard, it may take 3-5 minutes to download historical data. For subsequent loading, it only takes a few seconds. Make sure you have all 28 symbols in Symbol window. To make your dashboard looks clear and neat, it’s better to apply the black template. Please refer to screenshot4.





Input Parameters

Use AutoTrade

Send Alert upon Signal

Send Notification upon Signal

Single pair Take Profit in pips

Single pair Stop Loss in pips

TDI Setting

RSI Period



RSI Price



Use TDI Momentum



TDI Momentum Threshold



Use TDI Overbought Oversold Limit



TDI Overbought Limit



TDI Oversold Limit

Use Heiken Ashi

TMA Setting

Use TMA H1



Use TMA H4



M5/H1/H4 TMA Period



TMA Band Range Multiplier



ATR Period for M5/H1/H4 TMA



Use TMA M5



Price to TMA M5 Band Gap Limit

Use Price Trend

Babon Slope Setting

Use Babon Slope



Slope Period



Slope Method



Slope Applied Price

Ichimoku Setting

Use Ichimoku



Tenkan-sen



Kijun-sen



Senkou Span B

Use Previous M1 Candle Size

Previous M1 Candle Size Limit

Magic Number

Lot Size:

Basket Take Profit in $

Basket Stop Loss in $

Max Spread

Trading Session, if time is out of session, no order will be sent

Close all trades after session(s)

Note that: starting and ending time is your computer/local time, not server time

Session Input, please refer to other dashboard product description (Dashboard Super Currency Strength)

Time-Frame of new chart

Suffix

X_axis

Y_axis





Dashboard Objects

Please refer to screenshot 7 to 11.

Pair Tick Button Black->de-active

Yellow->active Pair Symbol Button: Click on button to open a corresponding new window chart Spread column: show current spread of each pair. Indicator Tick Status Panel Black: selected

Yellow: not selected TDI Cross Status Panel TDI Momentum Status Panel TDI Price Status Panel HA Status Panel H1 TMA Status Panel H4 TMA Status Panel Price Status Panel Babon Slope Status Panel M5 TMA Status Panel Ichimoku Status Panel M1 Candle Size Status Panel For the rest objects description, please refer to other Dashboard product description (Dashboard Super Currency Strength), they are the same.