GridCreateByMouseMT4

STOP - grid in one direction, composed of ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP or ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP orders

LIMIT - grid in one direction, composed of ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT or ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT orders

STOP & LIMIT - grid in two directions. At the order opening points two orders are opened at the same time - STOP and LIMIT.

The script automatically chooses between BUY and SELL, based on the location of the grid relative to the price at the execution time.

The default value is LIMIT.