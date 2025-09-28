Pamm gold vn

Waka EA - Smart Grid Trading System

This EA opens buy/sell orders based on Moving Average trends, candlestick patterns, and pivot points analysis. When market moves against positions, EA intelligently manages multiple orders using dynamic lot sizing and smart close algorithms until achieving positive profit, then closes all orders to start a new cycle.

Key Features:

  • Adaptive grid trading with dynamic spacing
  • Smart order management with chain magic numbers
  • Trailing stop and partial profit taking
  • Real-time dashboard with trading controls
  • Multi-timeframe analysis (D1 trend, M1 entry, H1 confirmation)
  • Risk management with lot multiplier system

Requirements:

  • Platform: MT5
  • Symbol: Any major forex pairs (optimized for low spread)
  • Timeframe: M1 (uses multiple timeframes internally)
  • Minimum deposit: $1000 (10 usd cent account)
  • Leverage: 1:500 or higher
  • ECN broker recommended
  • Virtual Private Server (VPS) hosting
  • Stable internet connection

Settings:

  • MaxBuyOrders/MaxSellOrders: 3 each
  • Warning: This EA uses grid strategy which can lead to significant drawdown. Always test on demo account first and use proper risk management.


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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Gold Trade Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.33 (39)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
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