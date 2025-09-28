Pamm gold vn
- Experts
-
Truong Vu VanEA coder for mt4 trader.
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 28 September 2025
- Activations: 5
Waka EA - Smart Grid Trading System
This EA opens buy/sell orders based on Moving Average trends, candlestick patterns, and pivot points analysis. When market moves against positions, EA intelligently manages multiple orders using dynamic lot sizing and smart close algorithms until achieving positive profit, then closes all orders to start a new cycle.
Key Features:
- Adaptive grid trading with dynamic spacing
- Smart order management with chain magic numbers
- Trailing stop and partial profit taking
- Real-time dashboard with trading controls
- Multi-timeframe analysis (D1 trend, M1 entry, H1 confirmation)
- Risk management with lot multiplier system
Requirements:
- Platform: MT5
- Symbol: Any major forex pairs (optimized for low spread)
- Timeframe: M1 (uses multiple timeframes internally)
- Minimum deposit: $1000 (10 usd cent account)
- Leverage: 1:500 or higher
- ECN broker recommended
- Virtual Private Server (VPS) hosting
- Stable internet connection
Settings:
- MaxBuyOrders/MaxSellOrders: 3 each
- Warning: This EA uses grid strategy which can lead to significant drawdown. Always test on demo account first and use proper risk management.