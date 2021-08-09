EA Pamm Global
- Experts
-
Truong Vu VanEA coder for mt4 trader.
- Version: 1.7
- Updated: 8 August 2022
This EA opens a buy sell order based on the H4 trend. When the price goes over 100 pips ea keep opening orders against the price until the profit is positive and EA will close all orders and continue the new round.
Requirement
- Flatform: MT4
- Symbol: XAUUSD.
- Time frame: M15
- Minimum deposit: >500$
- Leverage: 1:500 and higher
- ECN broker
- Virtual Private Server hosting (VPS)
Parameters
Good. Useful for manual trade as well with many features and definitely much better than so many paid EAs.