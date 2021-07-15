EA Protrader Pivot

EA Protrader Pivot is a automate and semi-automate Expert Advisor based on candlestick charts. Each order set stop loss with 200points and take profit 250 points. If one of two orders reach stop loss the new order open with new lot size (start lot is  0.01 and max lot is 0.08 ).

This EA was backtested with XAUUSD in time frame M15 and spread 20 point.

 

Automate

- EA open buy and sell orders based on levels of candlestick chart with the first volume is 0.01 if this order touch stop loss EA continue open new order with new lot size until taking profit but max volume is 0.08 lot.

Semi-Automate

- Trader opens the first order if this order was stop loss EA will open a new order with double size until taking profit or stop loss. 

Requirement

-          Flatform: MT4

-          Symbol: XAUUSD.

-          Time frame: M15

-          Minimum deposit: 200$

-          Leverage: 1:500 and higher

-          ECN broker

-          Virtual Private Server hosting (VPS)

Parameters

- Lots: start volume  (default = 0.01 lot)

- StopLossB:  Stop-loss Buy Orders (Points) 

- TakeProfitB: Take profits Buy Orders (Points) 

- StopLossS:   Stop-loss Sell Orders (Points) 

- TakeProfitS:  Take profit Sell Orders (Points) 

- TakeProfit :  Take profit Buy-Sell Orders (Points) 

- TimeFilter:  true-EA is checked for time trading; false-EA is not checked

- StartHour: Start hour trade

- StartMinute:   Start minute trade

- EndHour:  End hour trade

- EndMinute:  End minute trade  

- AutoTrade:  true-EA is automated open orders; false-EA is not automated open orders.



















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AI Games Changer – MultiPair Averaging + Hedge System (Smart Directional Extended) Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N Enter the Games Changer Philosophy: If trading is gambling, embrace it intelligently. By activating up to 20 pairs simultaneously, complementary price patterns create a stable balance point far superior to single-pair reliance. The core principle? More data equals higher winning probabilities.
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
4.33 (12)
Experts
Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
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Truong Vu Van
3 (2)
Experts
This EA opens a buy sell order based on the H4 trend. When the price goes over 100 pips ea keep opening orders against the price until the profit is positive and EA will close all orders and continue the new round.  Requirement -          Flatform: MT4 -          Symbol: XAUUSD. -          Time frame: M15 -          Minimum deposit: >500$ -          Leverage: 1:500 and higher -          ECN broker -          Virtual Private Server hosting (VPS) Parameters
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EA ReplicateOrders
Truong Vu Van
Utilities
This EA will replicate active order. Using  for duplicate the orders when you copy from signals in mql5 but your balance is less than the balance of the signal of provider.  The replicated orders will close when the active orders close. PARAMETER coefficient=1; //Replicate new order with lots equal active order x 1 DisplayInfo=true; // Display information of your account Please test demo before use in real account. 
EA Protrader Gold
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EA Protrader Gold is a automated Expert Advisor based on Japan candlestick charts.   Automate - EA auto open buy and sell orders based on levels of Japan candlestick chart with the first volume is 0.01 lot and plus more volume follow the fibonaci number if the previous order is lost. If the price go wrong trend EA will open opposit order until get profit.    Requirement -           Flatform: MT4 -           Symbol: XAUUSD -          Time frame:  M15 -           Minimum deposit: 500$ -         
EA Mining Lots
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This EA is designed for mining lots. Open a buy sell order based on the timeframe M15 candle sticks. When the price goes over open order EA  keep opening orders against the price until the profit is positive and EA will close all orders and continue the new round.  Requirement -          Flatform: MT4 -          Symbol: XAUUSD. -          Time frame: M15 -          Minimum deposit: >1000$ -          Leverage: 1:500 and higher -          ECN broker -          Virtual Private Server hosting (VPS)
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This Expert Advisor is based on Japan Candle Sticks and RSI indicator. Combines with some indicators to get opportunities to entry. * Features - Spreads protection, - Japan  Candle Sticks - DCA until get profit * Setting   - Start Lots Size = 0.01 for 2000$:   - Minimal Lots Size = 0.01 - Maximal spread to entry (PiP) = 2 (in pips) - Stoploss (PiP) = 150 pips - TakeProfit (PiP) = 2 pipss   * Recommendations  - Broker : Tickmill, Darwinex, ... (ECN account with low spreads) - Pairs :  XAUUSD
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Truong Vu Van
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Waka EA - Smart Grid Trading System This EA opens buy/sell orders based on Moving Average trends, candlestick patterns, and pivot points analysis. When market moves against positions, EA intelligently manages multiple orders using dynamic lot sizing and smart close algorithms until achieving positive profit, then closes all orders to start a new cycle. Key Features: Adaptive grid trading with dynamic spacing Smart order management with chain magic numbers Trailing stop and partial profit taking
Advanced High Frequency Trading System
Truong Vu Van
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Advanced High-Frequency Trading System System Overview HFT DCA Smart Trading EA is an Expert Advisor specifically designed for high-frequency trading on the MetaTrader 5 platform, optimized for M1 timeframe with intelligent Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy. Core Features High-Frequency Trading (HFT) Timeframe : Operates exclusively on M1 to capture short-term opportunities Real-time Analysis : Processes and executes trades in real-time Low Latency : Optimized for ultra-low latency trading en
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