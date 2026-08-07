KingTut Pro Gold

* KING TUT MF EA PRO *

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Real Account Performance Monitoring - Exness MT4 :

Server: Exness-Real11

Login: 24468453

Password: TuT@1010
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Demo Account Performance Monitoring - ICMARKETS MT4 :

Server: ICMarketsSC-Demo04

Login: 44956374

Password: TuT@1010
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* is an advanced multicurrency scalping full auto system .
* works on and manages trades for all middle spread pairs , all time frames .
* best working on ( XAUUSD M5 ) .
* works on all brokers with no issues .
* works using normal internet speeds , any normal PC .

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Strategy Description & How It Works

The EA functions by identifying trend direction and momentum through a modified Parabolic SAR indicator, referred to in the code as "Parabolic AI".

  • Trend Identification: It uses three primary "AI" parameters—Sar_period, Step, and Acceleration—to define the sensitivity of the Parabolic SAR. This allows the EA to track price movements and identify potential reversal points.

  • Trade Execution: The EA monitors the current spread and ensures it is below the Max_Spread threshold before opening a position. It also performs rigorous margin checks to ensure the account has enough free margin for the specified lot size.

  • Risk Management: Every trade is protected by a fixed StopLoss and can be further managed by a TrailingStop that adjusts as the trade moves into profit.

  • Exit Logic: The EA can be configured to CloseOnOppositeSignal, meaning it will automatically exit a Buy trade if a Sell signal is generated (and vice versa) to minimize losses during trend reversals.

  • Environmental Scanning: The system scans a specific number of previous candles (CandlesCount) to analyze recent price action before making a decision.

Input Illustrations

When you load the EA onto a chart, the input window will display a little of key settings. Below is an illustration of the primary parameters and their functions:


Parameter Default Value Description
Lots 0.05

The fixed volume for each trade .
StopLoss 530

The maximum loss allowed per trade (in points) .
TrailingStop 25

The distance (in points) to trail the profit .
Max_Spread 50

The maximum allowed spread to execute a trade .
Magic 2026001

Unique ID to distinguish this EA's trades from others .
Sar_period 0.56

The AI-tuned period for the SAR indicator .
Step 25

The step size for the SAR trend calculation .
Acceleration 9

The acceleration factor for trend following .
CandlesCount 50

The number of historical candles scanned for analysis .
CloseOnOppositeSignal False

If True, exits trades immediately when the trend flips .

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The seed of a big tree 这是一个基于价格波动性的全自动 EA ，采用价格与金额双重识别的特殊买卖原则。参数简单，适应性强，能够自如应对震荡、趋势、数据和新闻等各类行情，表现稳定。 运行周期：任意周期获得的结果相同。 EA的实时交易记录在下面链接可以查看： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/470101 要求和建议： 请在EURUSD H1时间周期使用这个EA，强烈建议每周7天，每天24小时在VPS上运行。 参数说明： explanation：The seed of a big tree 0.01/12/$2000， 关于参数的简单说明。 Magiccode ： 113301， 魔术码，主要用于区分不同 EA 的订单。 startposition ： 0.05， 按照 10000 美元设计，根据实际账户资金每 2000 美元为 0.01。 profit ： 60， 按照 10000 美元设计，实际使用时根据余额按比例自行调整,12—120都是适当的。 distance ： 15， 挂单间距，也可适当调整,15—50都是适当的。 bun
Chicken peck rices
Jun Feng
专家
Chicken peck rices 这是一个基于价格突破的短线EA，参数简单，适应性强。 要求： 运行时间周期：H1； 账户类型：ECN，货币对点差≤3，如欧美，美日等品种； 挂单最小点差：0，即设置止损或止盈与现价的最小距离为0。 请用符合要求的账户挂EA以保障盈利的可靠性。 参数说明： explanation=chicken peck rices—EA名称。 Magiccode=112201—魔术码，用于区别不同EA的订单。 lots=1.0—仓位系数，1.0对应1万美元开单1手，根据余额自动调整比例开单，如余额为1.5万美元时，仓位自动调整为1.5手。 riskline=0—风控线，可根据账户资金自己设置，当账户净值低于设定值会平掉所有订单以控制最大风险。
Big Hunter
Mehdi Sabbagh
5 (1)
专家
The Multi Strategy Trading Robot This automated trading robot always uses stop loss. Big Hunter is specially designed to trade gold , but you can test it on other pairs since you have the access to the parameters. The robot uses different strategies like swing trading ,  momentum trading , position trading and more. It's backtested for the last 10 years under the harshest, simulated market conditions. Each trade has  unique SL, TP, Trailing stop, and breakeven. These parameters are variable a
The Revolution Simple Trade
Herry Gani
专家
THE REVOLUTION Simple Trade is suitable for all type of traders whether you are a Swing Trader, Day Trader or Scalper. THE REVOLUTION Package consist of 3 EAs which combine into a Single EA which can create many stategies depend on the trading skills used/known by each traders. We provide AUTO_SETTING expecially for beginner or no experience investors which this AUTO_SETTING will trade to achieve 1000 Points or 10%/month, and for traders/investors who have experiences in trading can develop thei
Crypto System Automatic
Michal Milko
专家
Kryptosystém automaticky   Automatický kryptosystém je v súčasnosti plne automatizovaný so všetkými špeciálnymi vlastnosťami a funkciami, je kontrolovaný a pravidelne monitorovaný. Jeho vývoj, parametre a jednotlivé algoritmy sú odborne vyhodnotené a optimalizované skúsenou vývojovou skupinou programátorov, ktorí vyvíjajú nové aktualizované verzie systému. Na rozdiel od ostatných systémov sme sa zamerali na vytvorenie systému, v ktorom je spätné testovanie úspešných výsledkov zodpovedajúce situ
The Revolution Target Achiever
Herry Gani
专家
The Revolution Target Achiever FT -  Auto_Setting 1000 Points  Hi all Investors and traders, We've just updated this EA to a new version 3.0, which has a much more benefits , for Investors who want to run this EA 24 hours using vps can try the Auto_Setting to achieved 1000 Points or 10 %, for traders who have their own set up and target 1-100% can use the manual_setting, THE REVOLUTION Target Achiever is suitable for the investor who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). Th
The Revolution Great Achiever FT
Herry Gani
专家
The REVOLUTION Great Achiever FT - AUTO 1000 POINTS / 10 %   ANOTHER EXCELLENT EA FOR YOU TO CONSIDER USING IT TO GROW YOUR INVESTMENT !!! THE REVOLUTION Great Achiever is suitable for the investors who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). This fixed EA Setting is modified and created from The REVOLUTION Simple Trade which has free customized Setting or Strategy Build EA which is suitable for experienced/advanced traders who have many ideas and strategies innovated  system
Pisces EA
Nuttawut Khiawkiri
专家
"Pisces Expert Advisor" Powered by FxGangster This EA Better work with GBPJPY and USD Pairs. this Expert Advisor has a Scalping, hedging and trend following  strategy when trade with wrong way, it will use hedging to fix it, and I have included too much indicator inside this EA, you can use all setting inside to set this EA, by the way you can look how many indicator and how to setting in my screenshots pictures. Live myfxbook : Pisces EA  ------------------- We provide Forex Analyst signals,
Raider
Aleksandr Shurgin
专家
A scalper trading advisor with an innovative method for calculating the opening of trading positions. The robot is designed for high-frequency trading with MT4 terminal instruments. The expert controls the volume of trading positions, spread expansion, and slippage. Can be used on any time frame, with any deposit size. Easily optimized and configured for the desired instrument. You can use preset settings. Recommendations for using the expert Initial deposit from 100USD. Brokers with normal exec
EA Ai Gold LAOS VR
Saijohn Sanavong
专家
EA Ai Grid LAOS VR 2 input int     Stepopen   = 5;       //  Stepopen  (pip) input double  Multipy    = 1.9;     //  Multipy (x) input double  TPForword  = 10.0;    //  TPForword (pip) input double  TPRever    = 10.0;    //  TPRever   (pip) input double  LotSize    = 0.01;   //  Lots input double MaxLot = 0.1; input bool   AutoLot = false; input double Amount_Per_baseLot = 5000.0; EA Ai Grid LAOS VR 2 EA Ai Grid LAOS VR 2 is an expert advisor using customized indicators to identify trend revers
Night Vision EA
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
专家
22.12.2020 New version is released. Bug fixed and exit by MA removed.Improved fully automated Expert Advisor without martingale. Follow the trend. Checking important trade levels. It is complex calculated to catch right trend strategy. Special candles, custom indicator and maths are used for entries. Live Results shown at here  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/669290   Default settings recomended for EURUSD m1/m5  gmt +3(or +2 winter time) .  Click here for the symbol sets you can make testing .
CeleritasForex
Sergei Kravchenko
专家
Представляем вашему вниманию новый форекс советник CeleritasForex. Вариант советника торгующего по тренду, подойдет для более продвинутого трейдера, так как имеет небольшое количество настроек позволяющих использовать наиболее прибыльные стратегии трейдинга на выбор пользователя.Кроме этого предоставляется возможность отрегулировать такие параметры как проскальзывание, риск торговли, размер максимального спреда и размер стоп ордеров.Торговый робот открывает позиции при достижении ценой уровней п
Global EA DJ
Global Scale Europe Consulting, S.L.
专家
Robot experto diseñado para valorar las tendencias del mercado especialmente  y apropiado para operar sobre el índice Dow Jones. Realiza operaciones de forma automática siguiendo la tendencia del mercado en las últimas horas. Adecuado para todo tipo de usuarios interesados en un robot sencillo de gestionar, muy intuitivo y apto para personas no expertas.
Stp
Vladislav Filippov
专家
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
Shadow Bot
Will Ng
专家
Shadow Bot is mainly designed for trading the EURSGD H1  timeframe on a low spread EURSGD ECN broker. It trades mainly during the asian session. It primarily waits for a valid trade opportunity before executing the trade orders. Once in sight, it will execute the order and proceed to manage the order from there. There is no martingale/grid/averaging/hedging used for this particular strategy. Stoploss is given for every single trade to minimize the risk. Default setting is mainly for the purpose
NeuroIntelligence
Vitaliy Kashcheev
2 (1)
专家
We present you NeuroIntelligence Advisor . Advisor is recommended to use on TimeFrames (M1) and with Spread less than 13 pips. Recommended pairs for trading EURUSD, GPBUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDJPY. Options Risk-  This parameter means - what risk will be involved in the transaction ( Low Risk - 3% / Mediam Risk - 10% / Deposit Overclocking - 15% ). Orders Magic Number - This parameter means what the Magic Number of open orders will be. FullRisk  - This parameter increases StopLoss many times, but
RocketRise
Qiuqing Zeng
3 (2)
专家
RocketRise EA  Key Advantages Congratulations on China's new type of coronary pneumonia being controlled, 50% off from March 1st to March 15th, 2020. The EA is  the symbiosis of trading algorithms. Designed for trading major currency pairs,It implements a simple and universal trading strategy which can be applied to any instrument. 1.Fully automated trading 24/5. 2.Can handle deposits of any size. 3.Always use stop loss risk. 4.Use tracking to stop chasing profits. 5.Ability to set the time of
Beach Trip EA
Rikky Patia
专家
海滩旅行EA 这款EA是为认真的交易者设计的，他们变得过于严肃，需要放松，并且仍然有一些不错的交易，设置如此简单，可以在任何图表上运行 机器人将在1分钟，5分钟和15分钟图表上连续扫描。请参阅《策略测试人员指南》以了解您的历史记录数据是否足够有效。 EA并没有针对任何一种货币进行优化，因此资金管理不会持续很长时间，也不会在某些货币对上形成不切实际的抛物线。 赢利，每月以新的更新资本设置重新启动EA。 阅读下图中的重要说明。 看看我的其他产品海滩波分流指示器，这对交易者来说也很棒。 如何自定义EA 在输入选项卡下，您将看到一些可自定义的选项，可以对其进行调整以在每个符号/对之间进行优化。 Beach Trip EA使用最少的设置进行自定义。 如果您认为技术分析有效（就像我一样！！），那么您就不必使选择过于复杂吗？ EA与海滩波动指标一样，也意识到市场的差异。 强烈建议使用VPS来连续扫描市场 您可以更改以下内容： 1.指标的RSI周期。 （整数/无小数） 2.固定手数：设置为true可以手动打开手数，但是如果设置为false，则
It is recommended to hang more accounts for EA
Yuzhu Liu
专家
除去暴力爆仓的观点，本ea以稳定盈利为中心 适用品种，audusd,usdchf，nzdusd,usdjpy等等走势相对平稳的货币 本ea提供图表参数，和快捷平仓按钮，桌面文字都是汉语和拼音拼写而成，更方便中国人观看，只需要简单拼读便可以理解变量意思，账户应该保持3000以上的资金，如果小于3000，请将xiadanlaing修改至0.01， 和jiacangjiange修改至900，如果不够可以用美分账户。如果资金量很大可以提高xiadanliang，但请不要高于0.2,jiacangjiange不要低于500. “如果ea盈利高于50%应当将盈利部分取出”保存利润才是交易的根本 解释“zuidazhisunjinekaiguan”最大止损金额开关.如果需要开启,请在输入栏输入“kai”当浮亏金额大于“zuidakuisunjine”就会清仓止损 xiadanliang----------------------------------------下单量 jiacangbeishu-------------------------------------加仓倍数 zhiyingdi
Alfascal
Vladislav Filippov
1 (1)
专家
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) Alfascal is a new model of a fully automated trading neuro-system, working on short timeframes. This system, which is based on a specialized neural network, is able to provide continuous training, transform the chaotic realities of the market into a specific system that can improve the quality of open transactions and absorb most
Stick And Stone
Rikky Patia
专家
随着AI行业的发展，有很多观点认为人类将被算法取代， 有些人担心工作会被机器人取代。 而有些人则认为机器人能比人做得更好（如果不是完美的话）。 “只有少数人意识到这是人类的创造力和洞察力与AI的失误和不知疲倦的结合 那将是真正的卓越。”-SomeGuy引用。 人们正在寻找合适的EA来长期进行投资， 根据先前的数据，从统计上讲，它有效。但是我们仍然会有疑问。 回测基于先前的数据，因此对于任何程序员而言，更容易将其EA绑定到特定环境下进行工作（对） 例如，他们知道的情况（在2017年上升，在2018年下降） 因此，有理由认为人们不会对自己的EA承担大风险，而只会对它承担小风险。 即使是最佳EA也只是下注。 首先，信任EA的人们应该已经看到了技术分析有效的证据， 然后，他们将尝试使用机器人寻找更简便的方法和更精确的方法。 尽管有挑衅性的标签“坚硬的石头贸易比你更好”。与其他EA不同。 所有EA均应符合可在任何时间任何对中使用的标准，并且它们必须在大多数时间工作。 表示它使用了统计上可以超时工作的通用技术分析。 当然，以前与EA合作的每个人
EA Rx Five MT4
Ruslan Pishun
专家
The adviser uses a strategy based on the use of 7  Envelopes  indicators, on each timeframe (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) there are 7 Envelopes indicators. Trading is based on the “Price Action” strategy, the adviser searches for a simultaneous signal on 5 time frames: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and then opens an order. The EA uses the built-in Martingale and Averaging algorithm. The adviser uses economic news to achieve more accurate signals. Hidden Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop are used. Real m
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