KingTut Pro Gold
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 3.50
- Активации: 10
* KING TUT MF EA PRO *
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Real Account Performance Monitoring - Exness MT4 :
Server: Exness-Real11
Login: 24468453
Password: TuT@1010
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Demo Account Performance Monitoring - ICMARKETS MT4 :
Server: ICMarketsSC-Demo04
Login: 44956374
Password: TuT@1010
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* is an advanced multicurrency scalping full auto system .
* works on and manages trades for all middle spread pairs , all time frames .
* best working on ( XAUUSD M5 ) .
* works on all brokers with no issues .
* works using normal internet speeds , any normal PC .
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Strategy Description & How It Works
The EA functions by identifying trend direction and momentum through a modified Parabolic SAR indicator, referred to in the code as "Parabolic AI".
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Trend Identification: It uses three primary "AI" parameters—Sar_period, Step, and Acceleration—to define the sensitivity of the Parabolic SAR. This allows the EA to track price movements and identify potential reversal points.
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Trade Execution: The EA monitors the current spread and ensures it is below the Max_Spread threshold before opening a position. It also performs rigorous margin checks to ensure the account has enough free margin for the specified lot size.
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Risk Management: Every trade is protected by a fixed StopLoss and can be further managed by a TrailingStop that adjusts as the trade moves into profit.
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Exit Logic: The EA can be configured to CloseOnOppositeSignal, meaning it will automatically exit a Buy trade if a Sell signal is generated (and vice versa) to minimize losses during trend reversals.
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Environmental Scanning: The system scans a specific number of previous candles (CandlesCount) to analyze recent price action before making a decision.
When you load the EA onto a chart, the input window will display a little of key settings. Below is an illustration of the primary parameters and their functions:
|Parameter
|Default Value
|Description
|Lots
|0.05
|
The fixed volume for each trade .
|StopLoss
|530
|
The maximum loss allowed per trade (in points) .
|TrailingStop
|25
|
The distance (in points) to trail the profit .
|Max_Spread
|50
|
The maximum allowed spread to execute a trade .
|Magic
|2026001
|
Unique ID to distinguish this EA's trades from others .
|Sar_period
|0.56
|
The AI-tuned period for the SAR indicator .
|Step
|25
|
The step size for the SAR trend calculation .
|Acceleration
|9
|
The acceleration factor for trend following .
|CandlesCount
|50
|
The number of historical candles scanned for analysis .
|CloseOnOppositeSignal
|False
|
If True, exits trades immediately when the trend flips .