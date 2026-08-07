KingTut Pro Gold

* KING TUT MF EA PRO *

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Real Account Performance Monitoring - Exness MT4 :



Server: Exness-Real11

Login: 24468453

Password: TuT@1010

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Demo Account Performance Monitoring - ICMARKETS MT4 :



Server: ICMarketsSC-Demo04

Login: 44956374

Password: TuT@1010

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

* is an advanced multicurrency scalping full auto system .

* works on and manages trades for all middle spread pairs , all time frames .

* best working on ( XAUUSD M5 ) .

* works on all brokers with no issues .

* works using normal internet speeds , any normal PC .



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------





The EA functions by identifying trend direction and momentum through a modified Parabolic SAR indicator, referred to in the code as "Parabolic AI".

Trend Identification: It uses three primary "AI" parameters—Sar_period, Step, and Acceleration—to define the sensitivity of the Parabolic SAR. This allows the EA to track price movements and identify potential reversal points.

Trade Execution: The EA monitors the current spread and ensures it is below the Max_Spread threshold before opening a position. It also performs rigorous margin checks to ensure the account has enough free margin for the specified lot size.

Risk Management: Every trade is protected by a fixed StopLoss and can be further managed by a TrailingStop that adjusts as the trade moves into profit.

Exit Logic: The EA can be configured to CloseOnOppositeSignal, meaning it will automatically exit a Buy trade if a Sell signal is generated (and vice versa) to minimize losses during trend reversals.

Environmental Scanning: The system scans a specific number of previous candles (CandlesCount) to analyze recent price action before making a decision.

When you load the EA onto a chart, the input window will display a little of key settings. Below is an illustration of the primary parameters and their functions: