If you need structured, multi-level pivot detection combined with real-time dashboard analytics, mobile push notifications, and EA automation integration — TriZone Semafor Plus is built specifically for your workflow.

Building on the core exclusive 3-level ZigZag engine (Fast Period 5, Medium Period 13, Slow Period 34), the Plus version transforms standard chart signals into an actionable trading dashboard. When multiple ZigZag levels form on the same candle, only the highest level survives (Level 3 overrides Level 2, Level 2 overrides Level 1), giving you clean, non-overlapping signals both visually and inside indicator buffers.

Why Upgrade to TriZone Semafor Plus?

While standard indicators leave you scanning chart history manually or missing trades when away from your terminal, Plus delivers professional workflow tools:

Real-Time On-Chart Dashboard Panel: Displays current multi-level market stats, active signal level, bars since last pivot, and multi-timeframe directional alignment directly on your chart.

Displays current multi-level market stats, active signal level, bars since last pivot, and multi-timeframe directional alignment directly on your chart. Complete Notification Suite: Receive instant mobile Push notifications and Email alerts sent directly to your phone the exact moment a pivot is confirmed — never miss a trade again.

Receive instant mobile Push notifications and Email alerts sent directly to your phone the exact moment a pivot is confirmed — never miss a trade again. EA Automation Buffer (Buffer 6): Features a specialized EA-readable Signal Strength buffer. Your Expert Advisors can read signal direction and strength with a single iCustom call without scanning 6 separate arrow buffers.

Three Detection Levels & Exclusive Priority

TriZone classifies every pivot by structural significance so you immediately spot key reversal points:

Level 1 — Fast: Catches short-term pullbacks and minor structural swings.

Catches short-term pullbacks and minor structural swings. Level 2 — Medium: Tracks intraday swings and key reaction points.

Tracks intraday swings and key reaction points. Level 3 — Slow: Identifies major structural turns for swing trading and trend reversals.

Each candle enforces strict exclusivity: if a higher level claims a pivot on a candle, all lower-level claims on that candle are removed at the buffer level before anything reaches your chart or EA.

Anti-Repaint Mode (Honest Approach)

With AntiRepaint = ON, signals are strictly rendered after a configurable number of confirmation bars. The arrow you see is 100% final and will never shift or disappear. The chart header clearly indicates the current anti-repaint status and safe EA shift index.

What is Included in Plus

Three independent ZigZag detection levels with exclusive signal priority

Real-time interactive chart dashboard panel (toggleable)

Multi-channel alerts: Popup, Mobile Push Notifications, and Email

Machine-readable EA Signal Strength buffer (Buffer 6) for 1-call EA integration

Anti-repaint mode with independent per-level confirmation bars

Full compatibility across all MT5 symbols and timeframes

What Pro Adds

Looking for advanced institution-grade analytics? The Pro version adds ATR-Adaptive Deviation (automatic volatility adjustment), Supply & Demand Confluence Zones drawn from pivot clusters, Market Structure Labels (BOS and CHoCH), and one-click auto-presets for Forex, Gold, and Indices.

Recommended Usage

Attach Plus to H1 or H4 charts with default Fibonacci settings (5 / 13 / 34). Use the on-chart Dashboard to quickly gauge structure, enable Mobile Push notifications to monitor markets on the go, or connect your EA directly to Buffer 6 for automated strategy execution.

iCustom Reference — TriZone_Semafor_Plus

Output Buffers:

Buffer Index Signal Content BufLow1 0 BUY Level 1 Low pivot price — Fast ZigZag BufHigh1 1 SELL Level 1 High pivot price — Fast ZigZag BufLow2 2 BUY Level 2 Low pivot price — Medium ZigZag BufHigh2 3 SELL Level 2 High pivot price — Medium ZigZag BufLow3 4 BUY Level 3 Low pivot price — Slow ZigZag BufHigh3 5 SELL Level 3 High pivot price — Slow ZigZag BufSignal 6 BUY / SELL EA Signal Strength: +1/+2/+3 for BUY (L1/L2/L3), -1/-2/-3 for SELL (L1/L2/L3), 0 = None

Input Parameters (Indices 0–35):

# Name Type Default Description LEVEL 1 — Fast ZigZag 0 Period1 int 5 Pivot lookback depth (bars) 1 Deviation1 int 1 Minimum deviation in points 2 Backstep1 int 3 Min bars between consecutive pivots 3 HighSymbol1 int 159 Arrow for Highs (159=dot, 108=circle, 116=diamond) 4 LowSymbol1 int 159 Arrow for Lows 5 ConfirmBars1 int 2 Confirmation bars before signal is final LEVEL 2 — Medium ZigZag 6 Period2 int 13 Pivot lookback depth 7 Deviation2 int 8 Minimum deviation in points 8 Backstep2 int 5 Min bars between consecutive pivots 9 HighSymbol2 int 108 Arrow for Highs 10 LowSymbol2 int 108 Arrow for Lows 11 ConfirmBars2 int 3 Confirmation bars LEVEL 3 — Slow ZigZag 12 Period3 int 34 Pivot lookback depth 13 Deviation3 int 21 Minimum deviation in points 14 Backstep3 int 12 Min bars between consecutive pivots 15 HighSymbol3 int 108 Arrow for Highs 16 LowSymbol3 int 108 Arrow for Lows 17 ConfirmBars3 int 4 Confirmation bars INSTANCE MANAGEMENT 18 InstanceID string "A" Unique tag — must differ from chart copy 19 DebugMode ENUM_ONOFF OFF (0) Print diagnostics to Journal 20 HeadlessMode ENUM_ONOFF OFF (0) Set 1 (ON) when using via iCustom ANTI-REPARENT 21 AntiRepaint ENUM_ONOFF ON (1) ON = confirmed signals only (safe for EA) 22 SafeArrows ENUM_ONOFF OFF (0) ON = arrows use safe shift ALERT SYSTEM 23 AlertMode ENUM_ALERT_MODE 1 (Popup) 0=None, 1=Popup, 2=Push, 3=All (Set 0 in EA) 24 AlertLevel1 ENUM_ONOFF OFF (0) Alert on Level 1 pivots 25 AlertLevel2 ENUM_ONOFF ON (1) Alert on Level 2 pivots 26 AlertLevel3 ENUM_ONOFF ON (1) Alert on Level 3 pivots 27 PlaySoundOn ENUM_ONOFF OFF (0) Play sound file on alert 28 AlertSound string "alert.wav" Sound file name DASHBOARD 29 ShowDashboard ENUM_ONOFF ON (1) Toggle on-chart dashboard display 30 DashX int 20 Panel X position 31 DashY int 30 Panel Y position 32 DashBuyColor color clrDodgerBlue BUY text color 33 DashSellColor color clrOrangeRed SELL text color 34 DashBgColor color C'20,20,30' Background color 35 DashFontSize int 9 Font size

iCustom Code Example

File name: "TriZone_Semafor_Plus" (no .ex5) — Always set HeadlessMode = 1 inside any EA.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| iCustom handle — TriZone_Semafor_Plus |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int g_tzsHandle = INVALID_HANDLE;



int OnInit()

{

g_tzsHandle = iCustom(

_Symbol,

PERIOD_CURRENT,

"TriZone_Semafor_Plus", // exact file name, no .ex5



// ---- Level 1: Fast ----

5, // Period1

1, // Deviation1

3, // Backstep1

159, // HighSymbol1 (dot)

159, // LowSymbol1 (dot)

2, // ConfirmBars1



// ---- Level 2: Medium ----

13, // Period2

8, // Deviation2

5, // Backstep2

108, // HighSymbol2 (circle)

108, // LowSymbol2 (circle)

3, // ConfirmBars2



// ---- Level 3: Slow ----

34, // Period3

21, // Deviation3

12, // Backstep3

108, // HighSymbol3 (circle)

108, // LowSymbol3 (circle)

4, // ConfirmBars3



// ---- Instance ----

"EA1", // InstanceID — must differ from chart copy

0, // DebugMode = OFF (0)

1, // HeadlessMode = ON (1) — required for EA



// ---- Anti-Repaint ----

1, // AntiRepaint = ON (1)

0, // SafeArrows = OFF (0)



// ---- Alerts & Dashboard: OFF in EA ----

0, // AlertMode = ALERT_NONE (0)

0, // AlertLevel1 = OFF

0, // AlertLevel2 = OFF

0, // AlertLevel3 = OFF

0, // PlaySoundOn = OFF

"alert.wav",// AlertSound (default)

0, // ShowDashboard = OFF

20, // DashX

30, // DashY

clrDodgerBlue, // DashBuyColor

clrOrangeRed, // DashSellColor

C'20,20,30', // DashBgColor

9 // DashFontSize

);



if(g_tzsHandle == INVALID_HANDLE)

{

PrintFormat("[EA] TriZone_Semafor_Plus handle failed: err=%d", GetLastError());

return INIT_FAILED;

}

return INIT_SUCCEEDED;

}



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Reading Signal Buffer 6 (Single-Call EA Automation) |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTick()

{

int safeShift = 4;

double sigBuf[1];



// Buffer 6 delivers signal direction and level in 1 call:

// +3 = BUY L3 | +2 = BUY L2 | +1 = BUY L1

// -3 = SELL L3 | -2 = SELL L2 | -1 = SELL L1

// 0 = No Signal

if(CopyBuffer(g_tzsHandle, 6, safeShift, 1, sigBuf) != 1) return;



int sigValue = (int)sigBuf[0];



if(sigValue > 0)

{

PrintFormat("BUY Signal Detected! Level %d at shift %d", sigValue, safeShift);

}

else if(sigValue < 0)

{

PrintFormat("SELL Signal Detected! Level %d at shift %d", MathAbs(sigValue), safeShift);

}

}



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| OnDeinit — Release the handle |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnDeinit(const int reason)

{

if(g_tzsHandle != INVALID_HANDLE)

{

IndicatorRelease(g_tzsHandle);

g_tzsHandle = INVALID_HANDLE;

}

}

EA MinShift Global Variable Auto-Detect