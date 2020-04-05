Quantum Level Boss

Quantum Level Boss — XAUUSD M10
Quantum Level Boss is a grid Expert Advisor (EA) with pending orders designed specifically for XAU/USD on the M10 timeframe. It's designed to capture directional movements in gold by filtering out noise during periods without a clear trend.

Decision Engine
The EA combines a grid entry system (staggered buy and sell stops) with a trend filter based on Ichimoku Kinko Hyo: it only enables buys when the price is trading above the cloud with the Tenkan-sen above the Kijun-sen, and sells in the opposite scenario. This avoids trading against the dominant trend and reduces entries during sideways ranges.

Liquidity Visualization — Fair Value Gaps
It incorporates automatic detection of Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), marked as rectangular zones directly on the chart. These zones help visualize recent price imbalances, useful both for the EA's own operational filter and for the trader's visual analysis.

Risk Management and Exit
Fixed lot size or calculated by percentage of risk relative to balance
Individual Stop Loss per order
Automatic closure based on profit target in points
Dynamic trailing stop, with an aggressive mode that accelerates tracking as the trade accumulates profit, and automatic breakeven point
Configurable maximum spread filter and trading hours
Visual Panel and Interface
Includes an on-screen panel displaying the current Ichimoku trend, current spread, number of pending orders, and real-time floating profit, as well as a customizable candlestick theme and chart background for easier reading.

Recommended Uses
Pairing: XAU/USD
Timeframe: M10
Recommended Broker: IC Markets
Account Type: Raw Spread / ECN (low spreads, fast execution)
Suggested starting capital: $500 USD (adjustable based on lot size and leverage)
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Profalgo Limited
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