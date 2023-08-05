Possibilities of using the trading robot designer

Monitoring real accounts https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller

Ready-made files with settings are provided.

Let's take a look at the trading robot designer's capabilities, grouping them into blocks for clarity.

1. Ready-made solutions vs. developing your own strategies



Ready-made strategies:

Instant start. No need to waste time on development—you can start automated trading right away.

Proven algorithms. Strategies have been tested on historical data.

Reliability. The risk of code errors is minimized.

Diversity. Access to various trading approaches (trend, counter-trend, scalping, etc.).

Creating your own strategies:

Algorithm development. Defining rules for entering and exiting trades.

Testing. Checking a strategy on historical data (backtesting).

Optimization. Adjusting parameters for maximum efficiency.

Implementation. Launching the strategy under real trading conditions.

2. Advantages of the designer



Intuitive interface. Doesn't require advanced programming knowledge—suitable even for beginners.

Flexible customization. Adaptable to any trading conditions and styles.

Testing. The ability to test a strategy's performance on historical data without risking losses.

Security. Strategies are stored on your computer, not on remote servers.

Automation. A complete strategy management cycle in a single interface—from development to monitoring.

3. Practical application



The constructor allows you to:

automate routine trading operations;

exclude emotional decisions (fear, greed);

respond quickly to market signals;

test new trading ideas without the risk of real losses;

optimize existing strategies to suit current market conditions.

Advisor control units: detailed description



Block 1. Managing settings and files

terminal setup and automatic advisor setup;

coalition of currency pairs (trading on several instruments);

automatic selection of files with settings;

manager for downloading files from the server;

loading files into the advisor parameters;

blocking and deleting obsolete files.

Block 2. Risk management and money management

allocating funds for trading and limiting risk;

Stop Loss for each individual pair;

limit loss on all currency pairs;

Blocking the advisor to prevent a dangerous decrease in the deposit;

analysis of trading results based on history and blocking in case of danger;

limit on the number of currency pairs traded simultaneously;

control of the number of positions to protect against overload;

blocking the opening of new series during a drawdown;

maintaining a distance between positions regardless of their identifiers;

control of trade direction;

early exit from the market.

Block 3. Managing orders and positions

setting market take-profit and virtual take-profit (in the advisor’s memory);

setting a market stop-loss;

averaging of positions;

early closure of positions by time;

trailing stop;

order type (market, pending);

distance from the price for placing pending orders;

Early deletion of pending orders based on time or specified parameters.

Block 4. Analytical and indicator blocks

defining a global trend;

determining price strength and speed;

use of indicators (fractals, ZigZag);

trading at opening prices and other basic settings;

main indicator block (setting and combining indicators).

Block 5. Optimization and testing

acceleration of the advisor's work;

automatic setting of parameter values for optimization;

automatic optimization;

forward testing of settings during optimization;

settings file filter;

Automatic recording and setting of parameters.

Block 6. Additional functions

sending messages (notifications about transactions, errors, etc.);

news filter (excluding trading during periods of important economic events);

customizing the size and margins of the advisor's information panel;

auxiliary function for performing visual analysis;

event generation to be independent of chart ticks.

Recommendations for use



For beginner traders:

Start with ready-made strategies - this will help you understand the logic of automated trading;

use demo account for testing;

Set up basic risk management parameters (stop-loss, drawdown limit).

For experienced traders:

create your own strategies based on your trading system;

Conduct multi-factor optimization on different timeframes;

Combine indicators and filters to improve signal accuracy.

General recommendations:

Regularly update your settings to reflect current market conditions;

Keep a transaction log to analyze performance;

Use forward testing before launching on a real account.

Conclusion: The trading robot builder is a powerful tool for automated trading. It's suitable for both a quick start with ready-made strategies and for deep customization to suit individual needs. The key is to strike a balance between strategy aggressiveness and risk management.