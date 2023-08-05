Emperor

Possibilities of using the trading robot designer

Ready-made files with settings are provided.

Let's take a look at the trading robot designer's capabilities, grouping them into blocks for clarity.

1. Ready-made solutions vs. developing your own strategies

Ready-made strategies:
  • Instant start. No need to waste time on development—you can start automated trading right away.
  • Proven algorithms. Strategies have been tested on historical data.
  • Reliability. The risk of code errors is minimized.
  • Diversity. Access to various trading approaches (trend, counter-trend, scalping, etc.).
Creating your own strategies:
  • Algorithm development. Defining rules for entering and exiting trades.
  • Testing. Checking a strategy on historical data (backtesting).
  • Optimization. Adjusting parameters for maximum efficiency.
  • Implementation. Launching the strategy under real trading conditions.

2. Advantages of the designer

  • Intuitive interface. Doesn't require advanced programming knowledge—suitable even for beginners.
  • Flexible customization. Adaptable to any trading conditions and styles.
  • Testing. The ability to test a strategy's performance on historical data without risking losses.
  • Security. Strategies are stored on your computer, not on remote servers.
  • Automation. A complete strategy management cycle in a single interface—from development to monitoring.

3. Practical application

The constructor allows you to:

  • automate routine trading operations;
  • exclude emotional decisions (fear, greed);
  • respond quickly to market signals;
  • test new trading ideas without the risk of real losses;
  • optimize existing strategies to suit current market conditions.

Advisor control units: detailed description

Block 1. Managing settings and files
  • terminal setup and automatic advisor setup;
  • coalition of currency pairs (trading on several instruments);
  • automatic selection of files with settings;
  • manager for downloading files from the server;
  • loading files into the advisor parameters;
  • blocking and deleting obsolete files.
Block 2. Risk management and money management
  • allocating funds for trading and limiting risk;
  • Stop Loss for each individual pair;
  • limit loss on all currency pairs;
  • Blocking the advisor to prevent a dangerous decrease in the deposit;
  • analysis of trading results based on history and blocking in case of danger;
  • limit on the number of currency pairs traded simultaneously;
  • control of the number of positions to protect against overload;
  • blocking the opening of new series during a drawdown;
  • maintaining a distance between positions regardless of their identifiers;
  • control of trade direction;
  • early exit from the market.
Block 3. Managing orders and positions
  • setting market take-profit and virtual take-profit (in the advisor’s memory);
  • setting a market stop-loss;
  • averaging of positions;
  • early closure of positions by time;
  • trailing stop;
  • order type (market, pending);
  • distance from the price for placing pending orders;
  • Early deletion of pending orders based on time or specified parameters.
Block 4. Analytical and indicator blocks
  • defining a global trend;
  • determining price strength and speed;
  • use of indicators (fractals, ZigZag);
  • trading at opening prices and other basic settings;
  • main indicator block (setting and combining indicators).
Block 5. Optimization and testing
  • acceleration of the advisor's work;
  • automatic setting of parameter values for optimization;
  • automatic optimization;
  • forward testing of settings during optimization;
  • settings file filter;
  • Automatic recording and setting of parameters.
Block 6. Additional functions
  • sending messages (notifications about transactions, errors, etc.);
  • news filter (excluding trading during periods of important economic events);
  • customizing the size and margins of the advisor's information panel;
  • auxiliary function for performing visual analysis;
  • event generation to be independent of chart ticks.

Recommendations for use

For beginner traders:
  • Start with ready-made strategies - this will help you understand the logic of automated trading;
  • use demo account for testing;
  • Set up basic risk management parameters (stop-loss, drawdown limit).
For experienced traders:
  • create your own strategies based on your trading system;
  • Conduct multi-factor optimization on different timeframes;
  • Combine indicators and filters to improve signal accuracy.
General recommendations:
  • Regularly update your settings to reflect current market conditions;
  • Keep a transaction log to analyze performance;
  • Use forward testing before launching on a real account.

Conclusion: The trading robot builder is a powerful tool for automated trading. It's suitable for both a quick start with ready-made strategies and for deep customization to suit individual needs. The key is to strike a balance between strategy aggressiveness and risk management.


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