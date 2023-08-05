Emperor
- Experts
-
Aleksandr ValutsaSupport and consultations are available in private messages.: https://t.me/ValutSa 📨
- Version: 2.55
- Updated: 5 August 2023
- Activations: 5
Possibilities of using the trading robot designer
Monitoring real accounts
Ready-made files with settings are provided.
Let's take a look at the trading robot designer's capabilities, grouping them into blocks for clarity.
1. Ready-made solutions vs. developing your own strategiesReady-made strategies:
- Instant start. No need to waste time on development—you can start automated trading right away.
- Proven algorithms. Strategies have been tested on historical data.
- Reliability. The risk of code errors is minimized.
- Diversity. Access to various trading approaches (trend, counter-trend, scalping, etc.).
- Algorithm development. Defining rules for entering and exiting trades.
- Testing. Checking a strategy on historical data (backtesting).
- Optimization. Adjusting parameters for maximum efficiency.
- Implementation. Launching the strategy under real trading conditions.
2. Advantages of the designer
- Intuitive interface. Doesn't require advanced programming knowledge—suitable even for beginners.
- Flexible customization. Adaptable to any trading conditions and styles.
- Testing. The ability to test a strategy's performance on historical data without risking losses.
- Security. Strategies are stored on your computer, not on remote servers.
- Automation. A complete strategy management cycle in a single interface—from development to monitoring.
3. Practical application
The constructor allows you to:
- automate routine trading operations;
- exclude emotional decisions (fear, greed);
- respond quickly to market signals;
- test new trading ideas without the risk of real losses;
- optimize existing strategies to suit current market conditions.
Advisor control units: detailed descriptionBlock 1. Managing settings and files
- terminal setup and automatic advisor setup;
- coalition of currency pairs (trading on several instruments);
- automatic selection of files with settings;
- manager for downloading files from the server;
- loading files into the advisor parameters;
- blocking and deleting obsolete files.
- allocating funds for trading and limiting risk;
- Stop Loss for each individual pair;
- limit loss on all currency pairs;
- Blocking the advisor to prevent a dangerous decrease in the deposit;
- analysis of trading results based on history and blocking in case of danger;
- limit on the number of currency pairs traded simultaneously;
- control of the number of positions to protect against overload;
- blocking the opening of new series during a drawdown;
- maintaining a distance between positions regardless of their identifiers;
- control of trade direction;
- early exit from the market.
- setting market take-profit and virtual take-profit (in the advisor’s memory);
- setting a market stop-loss;
- averaging of positions;
- early closure of positions by time;
- trailing stop;
- order type (market, pending);
- distance from the price for placing pending orders;
- Early deletion of pending orders based on time or specified parameters.
- defining a global trend;
- determining price strength and speed;
- use of indicators (fractals, ZigZag);
- trading at opening prices and other basic settings;
- main indicator block (setting and combining indicators).
- acceleration of the advisor's work;
- automatic setting of parameter values for optimization;
- automatic optimization;
- forward testing of settings during optimization;
- settings file filter;
- Automatic recording and setting of parameters.
- sending messages (notifications about transactions, errors, etc.);
- news filter (excluding trading during periods of important economic events);
- customizing the size and margins of the advisor's information panel;
- auxiliary function for performing visual analysis;
- event generation to be independent of chart ticks.
Recommendations for useFor beginner traders:
- Start with ready-made strategies - this will help you understand the logic of automated trading;
- use demo account for testing;
- Set up basic risk management parameters (stop-loss, drawdown limit).
- create your own strategies based on your trading system;
- Conduct multi-factor optimization on different timeframes;
- Combine indicators and filters to improve signal accuracy.
- Regularly update your settings to reflect current market conditions;
- Keep a transaction log to analyze performance;
- Use forward testing before launching on a real account.
Conclusion: The trading robot builder is a powerful tool for automated trading. It's suitable for both a quick start with ready-made strategies and for deep customization to suit individual needs. The key is to strike a balance between strategy aggressiveness and risk management.