Quantum Level Boss — XAUUSD M10

Quantum Level Boss is a grid Expert Advisor (EA) with pending orders designed specifically for XAU/USD on the M10 timeframe. It's designed to capture directional movements in gold by filtering out noise during periods without a clear trend.





Decision Engine

The EA combines a grid entry system (staggered buy and sell stops) with a trend filter based on Ichimoku Kinko Hyo: it only enables buys when the price is trading above the cloud with the Tenkan-sen above the Kijun-sen, and sells in the opposite scenario. This avoids trading against the dominant trend and reduces entries during sideways ranges.





Liquidity Visualization — Fair Value Gaps

It incorporates automatic detection of Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), marked as rectangular zones directly on the chart. These zones help visualize recent price imbalances, useful both for the EA's own operational filter and for the trader's visual analysis.





Risk Management and Exit

Fixed lot size or calculated by percentage of risk relative to balance

Individual Stop Loss per order

Automatic closure based on profit target in points

Dynamic trailing stop, with an aggressive mode that accelerates tracking as the trade accumulates profit, and automatic breakeven point

Configurable maximum spread filter and trading hours

Visual Panel and Interface

Includes an on-screen panel displaying the current Ichimoku trend, current spread, number of pending orders, and real-time floating profit, as well as a customizable candlestick theme and chart background for easier reading.





Recommended Uses

Pairing: XAU/USD

Timeframe: M10

Recommended Broker: IC Markets

Account Type: Raw Spread / ECN (low spreads, fast execution)