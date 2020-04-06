Emas Gold Sniper

EMAS GOLD SNIPER
Expert Advisor for Automated Trading in XAU/USD
📊 OVERVIEW
EMAS GOLD SNIPER is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to trade the gold market (XAU/USD) using an advanced exponential moving average crossover strategy combined with an optimized risk management system.

This automated system identifies precise entry points by analyzing crossovers between two exponential moving averages, executing strategically placed pending orders to capture favorable price movements with a high probability of success.

⚙️ TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Recommended Configuration
Parameter Specification
Currency Pair XAU/USD (Gold vs. Dollar)
Timeframe M5 (5 minutes)
Minimum Capital $1,000 USD
Recommended Lot Size 0.20 - 0.50 lots
Preferred Account Type ECN, STP, or Raw Spread
Suggested Leverage 1:100 or higher
Broker Requirements
Maximum Spread: 30 pips (configurable)
Fast Execution (less than 100ms)
Allows pending orders (BuyStop/SellStop)
No hedging restrictions
Trailing stop support
🎯 TRADING STRATEGY
Exponential Moving Average System
The EA uses two configurable EMAs:

Fast EMA (10 periods by default): Detects immediate trend changes
Slow EMA (30 (Default periods): Confirms the direction of the main movement
Entry Signals
BUY SIGNAL

The fast EMA crosses above the slow EMA
A strategically placed BuyStop order is placed
Candle colored BLACK for visual identification
SELL SIGNAL

The fast EMA crosses below the slow EMA
A strategically placed SellStop order is placed
Candle colored WHITE for visual identification
Intelligent Grid System
The EA implements a grid-type pending order system with the following characteristics:

Delta: Distance between the current price and the pending order (3 pips by default)
MaxDistance: Maximum distance allowed for placing orders (15 pips)
MaxPendingOrders: Limit of simultaneous pending orders (5 by default)
This approach allows capturing movements at multiple price levels while maintaining strict risk control.

🛡️ RISK MANAGEMENT
Automatic Stop Loss
Fixed Stop Loss: 20 pips by default (fully configurable)
Automatic adjustment according to broker restrictions (STOPLEVEL)
Guaranteed protection on every trade
Dynamic Trailing Stop
The system includes an intelligent trailing stop that maximizes profits:

TrailingStart: Activates the trailing stop when the trade is 5 pips in profit
TrailingStep: Moves the stop loss every 2 pips in your favor
Automatically protects profits while allowing winning trades to run
Flexible Money Management
Two capital management options:

Fixed Lot Size: Manual position size configuration (0.20-0.50 recommended)
Lot Size by Risk: Automatic calculation based on a percentage of the balance (0.5% by default)
Margin Check
Automatic check of available margin before each trade
Prevents insufficient margin errors
Dynamic lot size adjustment if necessary
🔧 MAIN PARAMETERS
General Settings
MagicNumber: Unique identifier of the EA
Slippage: Maximum allowed slippage (3 pips)
Time Filter
StartHour: Start time for trades (1:00 AM by default)
EndHour: End time for trades (11:00 PM by default)
Avoids trading during periods of low liquidity
Moving Averages
FastMA_Period: Period of the fast EMA (10)
SlowMA_Period: Period of the slow EMA (30)
MA_Method: Type of moving average (EMA recommended)
Spread Control
MaxSpread: Maximum spread for trading (30 pips)
Avoids entries during unfavorable market conditions
Visual Features
ShowBackground: Activates a custom chart background
PaintCandles: Paints candles according to signals (Black=Buy, White=Sell)
BackgroundColor: Configurable background color (White by (default)
💡 COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES
✅ Proven Strategy: System based on EMA crossovers, one of the most reliable technical indicators

✅ Advanced Risk Management: Automatic stop loss + trailing stop + margin check

✅ Optimized Grid System: Multiple controlled entry points to maximize opportunities

✅ Intelligent Filters: Spread and time control to trade only under optimal conditions

✅ Clear Visualization: Candlestick pattern system for easy signal identification

✅ 100% Automatic: No manual intervention required once configured

✅ Customizable: Wide range of adjustable parameters according to trader preferences

📈 PERFORMANCE PROFILE
Trading Style
Type: Scalping/Day Trading
Frequency: High (multiple trades per session)
Average Duration: Short term (minutes to hours)
Risk Profile
Risk Level: Medium
Drawdown Expected: Controlled by strict stop loss

Risk/Reward Ratio: Optimized by trailing stop

🏆 CONCLUSION

EMAS GOLD SNIPER represents a professional and comprehensive solution for automated trading in XAU/USD. Its combination of a solid technical strategy, advanced risk management, and full automation makes it a valuable tool for traders looking to capitalize on gold market opportunities with precision and discipline.


Designed for both experienced traders and those looking to automate their strategies, this Expert Advisor (EA) offers the perfect balance between controlled aggressiveness and capital protection.

