Anchored Volume Delta with Adaptive Bands MT4

This indicator plots Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) — the running total of each bar's volume, signed by the direction the bar closed — inside adaptive standard-deviation bands. It answers a question price alone does not: is the move being carried by participation, or is it drifting?

The cumulative total restarts at an anchor you choose — daily, weekly or monthly — so the reading is always relative to the current session, week or month rather than to the beginning of chart history. That single control is what makes the same indicator useful on a one-minute forex chart and on a daily index chart, and it is what separates this from a plain cumulative volume line that only ever grows from wherever your history happens to start.

How it works

Each bar contributes its volume to a running total: added when the bar closes above the previous close, subtracted when it closes below, and left unchanged when the close is flat.

A 20-period basis and its standard deviation are then calculated over that cumulative series, and the upper and lower bands are placed at a chosen multiple of the deviation. Because the bands are built from the series' own variability, they widen when participation becomes volatile and contract when it settles — no fixed thresholds to re-tune per instrument.

When the cumulative total reaches an anchor boundary it resets to zero and begins again. On the chart this appears as a clean restart in the line, and the bands re-form around the new period.

What the bands show

A move outside the bands means volume flow has become statistically unusual for that instrument's recent behaviour. A return inside means it has normalised. Neither is a signal to act — they are a description of where participation currently sits relative to its own recent range.

Three readings traders commonly take from this display:

Band contact. The CVD line reaching the upper band marks buying flow stretched relative to its recent range; the lower band marks the same for selling flow. In the screenshots these points are marked in red at the upper band and green at the lower band. What follows a stretched reading is not fixed — flow can normalise, or it can keep extending while the bands widen around it.

Confirmation. Price makes a new high or low and the CVD line makes one too. Participation is travelling with price.

Divergence. Price makes a new low while the CVD line makes a higher low, or the reverse at a high. Price has moved but the volume flow behind it has not followed. This is context, not a prediction — divergences resolve in both directions, and they can persist far longer than expected.

Inputs

  • Applied volume — Tick volume (default)
  • Anchor period — Continuous, Daily (default), Weekly or Monthly
  • Bands period — 20
  • Bands deviation — 2.0

An anchor must be coarser than the chart period to mean anything: a daily anchor on a daily chart would reset on every bar. When that happens the indicator falls back to a continuous series, states the reason in the Experts log, and shows the anchor actually in use in its short name — so what you see labelled is always what is running.

Buffers

  • Buffer 0 — CVD line
  • Buffer 1 — Upper band
  • Buffer 2 — Basis
  • Buffer 3 — Lower band

All four are readable from an Expert Advisor or another indicator with iCustom(). MQL4 buffers are series-indexed, so shift 1 is the last fully closed bar — read that for values that will not change:

double cvd = iCustom(NULL, 0, "NaaMo\\CVDBands", 0, 1); double upper = iCustom(NULL, 0, "NaaMo\\CVDBands", 1, 1); double basis = iCustom(NULL, 0, "NaaMo\\CVDBands", 2, 1); double lower = iCustom(NULL, 0, "NaaMo\\CVDBands", 3, 1);

The buffer indices match the MetaTrader 5 version exactly. Code written against buffer 2 receives the basis on either platform.

The indicator is self-contained: it calls no other indicator, so nothing else has to be present for it to work.

Across instruments

The screenshots show the indicator on five instruments and several anchor settings. Where marks appear, red marks contact with the upper band and green marks contact with the lower band.

  • EURUSD H1, monthly anchor — a longer accumulation than the daily default, with band contact marked at both extremes.
  • Dollar index M15, daily anchor — the Data Window open, showing all four buffers named against a single bar.
  • US30 Daily — the anchor fallback in action. A daily anchor would reset every bar, so the indicator switched to a continuous series and says Continuous in its label.
  • XAUUSD M5, daily anchor — an intraday session where selling flow carries the line through the lower band and stays there while price works lower.
  • GBPUSD M1, daily anchor — the shortest timeframe, where the anchor resets are frequent and the bands re-form quickly.
  • BTCUSD M15 — the inputs dialog, showing every setting.

Calculation behaviour

Values are calculated only from completed data. Once a bar closes its value is final and does not change. Only the currently forming bar updates as new ticks arrive, and it settles at that bar's close. The indicator uses no look-ahead data and does not repaint closed bars.

The cumulative series is rebuilt deterministically, so the same chart and settings always produce the same values regardless of when the indicator was attached or how the history was loaded.

Notes

  • Separate indicator window, 4 lines, 4 buffers.
  • Around 20 bars of history are required before the bands begin to draw.
  • Tick volume is a proxy for traded volume. Real volume is not available in MetaTrader 4; selecting it stops the indicator with a message rather than substituting something else silently.
  • No external dependencies. The cumulative series, the basis and the standard-deviation bands are all calculated inside the indicator. It is a single file that does not call any other indicator, so there is nothing to install alongside it and no dependency on the state of your indicators folder.
  • A MetaTrader 5 version is also published, with matching buffer indices.

This indicator is a tool for technical analysis and market-condition filtering. It is not a trading system, it does not generate trading signals, it does not provide investment advice, and it does not open or manage trades automatically. No performance claims are made for it.

Free to download and use. If you find it useful, a rating helps other traders find it.

More tools from this developer

I build MetaTrader indicators and Expert Advisors with an emphasis on clean, documented, no-repaint code — closed-bar logic, validated buffers, and no dependencies on other indicators.

See all published products →

Questions about the calculation, the buffers, or using this in your own EA? Send me a private message — I am happy to answer.

Developed and maintained by Narayanan Mohanan, MetaTrader Developer.

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Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
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Ziggy Janssen
4.72 (153)
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Official BlueDigitsFx Ecosystem Access Get infrastructure updates, workflow resources, product releases, and ecosystem access through the official BlueDigitsFx ecosystem. Telegram Ecosystem Website MT5 Version BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal MT4 — Mixed Oscillator for Market Reversal & Momentum Analysis BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal is a composite oscillator that combines multiple indicator signals to help traders identify possible market reversals, momentum shifts, and exhau
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Indicators
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ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
Indicators
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
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Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
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Daniel Stein
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Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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5 (37)
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Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Trend Reader Indicator
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
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Lee Samson
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Indicators
Profit from market structure changes as price reverses and pulls back. The Market Reversal Alerts indicator identifies when a trend or extended price move is approaching exhaustion, alerts you the moment market structure shifts, and confirms the entry when price re-tests the reversal zone, so you trade defined areas instead of guesses. How it works As price forms new highs or lows near potential exhaustion points, the indicator identifies the breakout and momentum, then draws a rectangle on the
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Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Atomic Analyst
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Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
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Lee Samson
5 (9)
Indicators
This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
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Indicators
Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
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