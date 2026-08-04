Oscillator Regime Suite

This indicator applies the convergence/divergence construction — fast moving average minus slow, with a signal line — to a volume-derived series rather than to price. Three sources are selectable: Cumulative Volume Delta, Force Index, and On Balance Volume.

Adaptive volatility bands are drawn over the result, and every completed bar is classified into one of five regime states. That state is exposed as a numeric buffer, so an Expert Advisor can read it directly.

Why the source matters

A standard MACD measures price momentum, which is largely visible in the candles above it. These three sources measure something else: whether volume was accumulating or distributing while that price move happened.

The three are not interchangeable, and one of the screenshots shows all three on the same chart with identical settings so the differences are visible side by side.

  • Cumulative Volume Delta — cumulative signed volume, re-anchored at the start of each day, week or month. The anchor is what makes it a session measure rather than an all-time one.
  • Force Index — the bar's price change multiplied by its volume, then smoothed. A separate quantity from the other two.
  • On Balance Volume — cumulative signed volume running continuously from the start of history, with no reset.

CVD and OBV share a cumulative signed-volume basis and differ only by anchoring. Set the CVD anchor to continuous and the two produce the same series, which is a useful check that both code paths agree.

The five regime states

Each completed bar is classified by where the histogram sits relative to the bands, and whether it is still expanding:

  • Strong bullish — above the upper band and still expanding. Buffer value +2
  • Weak bullish — above the upper band but fading. Buffer value +1
  • Neutral — inside the bands. Buffer value 0
  • Weak bearish — below the lower band but easing. Buffer value −1
  • Strong bearish — below the lower band and still expanding. Buffer value −2

A band breach on its own does not say whether a move still has strength behind it. The direction of the histogram is what separates a move that is still building from one that has begun to fade, and that is the distinction the five states encode.

Tuning how selective the classification is

The bands are a standard deviation around a moving average, so they widen when activity rises and contract when it falls. Two inputs control how often the states change.

Bands period sets the window. Apply bands to signal line chooses whether they are measured over the signal or over the histogram itself. Two screenshots show the difference: at the defaults the states cycle through a move, while with the bands taken over the histogram at a longer period the histogram stays inside them most of the time and colours only on genuine breakouts.

Neither setting is the correct one. It depends on whether you want the classification to track every swing or to mark only the extremes.

Reading it from an Expert Advisor

The regime bias is buffer 6, not buffer 5. Buffer 1 holds the histogram's colour index and buffer 5 backs a hidden plot, so the data buffers are not numbered consecutively with the visible plots. This catches people out, which is why it is stated plainly here.

int h = iCustom(_Symbol, _Period, "OscillatorRegimeSuite"); double bias[]; ArraySetAsSeries(bias, true); CopyBuffer(h, 6, 0, 100, bias); // +2, +1, 0, -1 or -2

  • 0 — histogram
  • 1 — histogram colour index
  • 2 — signal line
  • 3 — upper band
  • 4 — lower band
  • 5 — plot placeholder
  • 6regime bias, the EA-facing output

Buffers 7 and 8 hold the fast and slow moving averages and are used internally. They are not part of the documented interface.

One screenshot shows the Data Window with these values labelled against a single bar, alongside the built-in MACD on the same chart for comparison.

Inputs

  • Source series — Cumulative Volume Delta, Force Index, or On Balance Volume
  • Applied volume — tick volume or real volume
  • CVD anchor — continuous, daily, weekly or monthly; applies to the CVD source only
  • Force Index smoothing — period and method, applied to the Force source only; 13 and simple by default
  • Fast and slow MA — period and method for each; 12 and 26, both exponential by default
  • Signal MA — period and method; 9 and simple by default
  • Enable bands and regime classification — off leaves a plain convergence/divergence oscillator with no states
  • Apply bands to signal line — on by default; off measures them over the histogram instead
  • Bands period and deviation multiplier — 20 and 1.618 by default

What the screenshots show

  • All three sources on one chart — Bitcoin weekly, identical settings, with the built-in MACD at the bottom as a control. The three volume series differ from each other and from price momentum.
  • The five states across a turn — EURGBP H4, where the progression from strong bearish through neutral to strong bullish and back is legible bar by bar.
  • The Data Window — every buffer labelled on a single bar, with the regime bias reading −2.00, next to the built-in MACD's two unlabelled values.
  • A sharp move on USDJPY hourly — the volume series turned negative while the price MACD was still positive. One window on one instrument; see the note below on what this does and does not show.
  • Gold on M15 with a daily anchor — CVD resetting each session, alongside a much slower OBV instance on the same chart.
  • Silver H4 at 50/200/20 and US30 daily at 34/89/13 — the periods are inputs, and the classification holds at settings well away from the defaults.
  • A selective configuration — GBPUSD hourly with the bands over the histogram at a longer period, where most bars stay neutral and only clear breakouts are coloured.
  • The anchor notice — a daily anchor requested on a daily chart, where it would reset every bar. The indicator says so in the Experts log and falls back to a continuous series.
  • The inputs dialog — every setting, with the indicator visible behind it.

Calculation behaviour

Closed-bar values are final. The forming bar updates until it closes and is recomputed on each tick rather than being frozen at first touch.

The cumulative sources are advanced one bar at a time from the previous bar's value, so reprocessing the forming bar cannot double-count its volume — a failure mode that makes a cumulative series drift upward without bound.

Nothing is drawn until the calculation has the history it requires. With the default periods that is 55 bars, and it rises if you lengthen the bands or use the Force source. Values are never computed from a partial window and then plotted as though they were complete.

An anchor that cannot work on the current timeframe — a daily reset on a daily chart, for instance, which would reset every bar — is reported in the Experts log and replaced with a continuous series. The pane's name changes to match, so the chart always states which series it is actually showing.

Notes

  • Draws in a separate window with nine buffers, seven of them documented above.
  • The bands are always taken over a simple moving average, whatever method is chosen for the signal line. This follows the usual convention for standard-deviation bands.
  • Real volume is only available where your broker supplies it. Tick volume is the default and works everywhere.
  • More than one instance can be attached to the same chart, with different sources or different periods.
  • No external dependencies. Every value is calculated inside the indicator. It does not call any other indicator, so there are no handles to fail, nothing to install alongside it, and no dependency on the state of your standard indicator folder.

What this is and is not

This is a tool for technical analysis and for filtering market conditions. It is not a trading system, it produces no buy or sell signals, it gives no investment advice, and it does not open or manage positions.

It is descriptive rather than predictive. Where a screenshot shows a volume series turning before price did, that is one window on one instrument, chosen because it was interesting. It is not evidence that the series leads price, and establishing such a claim would require testing across many instruments and market conditions. No claim is made about performance.

More tools from this developer

I build MT5 indicators and Expert Advisors with an emphasis on clean, documented, no-repaint code — closed-bar logic, validated buffers, and no dependencies on other indicators.

Two of the three sources here are also published on their own, free: Anchored Volume Delta with Adaptive Bands and Force Index with Adaptive Volatility Bands. Each plots one series with the bands but without the regime classification, and they are a good way to see whether the approach suits you before buying this.

If you only want the On Balance Volume source with the five-state classification, OBVCD Pro does exactly that as a single-source indicator.

See all published products →

Questions about the calculation, the buffers, or using this in your own EA? Send me a private message — I am happy to answer.

Built and maintained by Narayanan Mohanan, MT5/MQL5 developer.

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Indicators
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Indicators
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The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
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Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system to receive the order management tool
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Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
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Trend Forecaster is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines breakout signals, possible reversal area analysis, market range data and a visual statistics panel in one chart workspace. It shows Buy and Sell signals, tracks Average Range and Current Range, and can automatically adjust Sensitivity for the current symbol and timeframe. Manual Sensitivity control is also available. The indicator can be used on Forex pairs, metals, stocks, indices and cryptocurrencies. Different timeframes are supported
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AXIOM MATRIX MT5 LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. After your purchase, send me a direct message to receive your instructions and claim your exclusive gift bonus. Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watch, analyzes multiple timeframes, reads multiple evidence engines, compares the strongest opport
Zain Gold ScalpingV5
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# Zain Gold Scalping V5 Indicator - Multi-Timeframe Forex & Gold Trading Indicator **Zain Gold Scalping V5** is a comprehensive and professional technical analysis tool, specifically designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. This indicator is tailored to meet the needs of both retail and professional traders, offering an exceptional combination of speed, multi-timeframe adaptability, and superior analytical accuracy. Whether you're looking for high-volatility price movements in precious me
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KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT5) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
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A2SR for MT5 Automated Actual Support & Resistance + Trading Instruments. --   Guidance   : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog    Powerful, Genuine, and Time-Saving For Smarter Trading Decision     +  EA-Compatible Objects . Key Advantages Leading Actual SR Levels (Not Lagging, Not Repainting) After years of proven reliability on MT4 since 2014 , - A2SR is now available for MetaTrader 5. It gives trader
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