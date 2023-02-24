TTraderAssistant

TTraderAssistant was developed to help ordinary traders in there journey to becoming successful and profitable traders. TTraderAssistant  will/does not open trades on it's own, it's sole purpose is to work along the trader.  TTraderAssistant will help you manage your trading risk with a variety of lot-sizing profiles available to open trades by your command and risk appetite. Various Trailing-Stop Features were built in such as Trailing-Start and Trailing-Step to help judge your exiting strategy to try an maximize profit for fast pace markets.
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MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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