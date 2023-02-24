TTraderAssistant
- Utilities
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Kabelo Frans MampaA little bit about me, I started my trading journey in 2017. Back then, I was into binary options and deriv.com, which had a different name. I became familiar with MetaTrader in 2018 and moved to forex trading. I started to find my love for programming in 2016 when I was 14, but I only began to
- Version: 1.0
TTraderAssistant was developed to help ordinary traders in there journey to becoming successful and profitable traders. TTraderAssistant will/does not open trades on it's own, it's sole purpose is to work along the trader. TTraderAssistant will help you manage your trading risk with a variety of lot-sizing profiles available to open trades by your command and risk appetite. Various Trailing-Stop Features were built in such as Trailing-Start and Trailing-Step to help judge your exiting strategy to try an maximize profit for fast pace markets.