Fundamentals

Have you ever seen Long candle sticks, quick price movements on the chart and feel like you missed out on a good trade.
You can kiss that feeling goodbye with this Fundamental Expert. The ability to trade Economic events while asleep or 
watching Netflix or at work, has arrived. You will never miss out on big movements in forex trading with trading the news.

Why is the economic calendar important?

Economic indicators and events have the potential to significantly impact financial markets. 
The economic calendar provides information on upcoming releases of economic data, 
allowing market participants to anticipate and prepare for potential market movements.

This expert has been tested on a live account, to fix any bugs that only happen in a live environment whereas the strategy tester environment may not show these bugs. 

For example the built in mql5 economic calendar does not work on the strategy tester and only on demo or live accounts. Find set file used in this blog.


Economic calendar should be set to Calendar_Importance_High

Most likely events to be traded for any currency:

-Retail Sales

-GDP

-Employment

-CPI

-and more

The filter option has been added so events like home sales etc can be filtered out.


In the settings you set the currency you would like to trade 

So you can select EUR and or country code for example DE(Germany which is in Europe)


