GOLD Dynamics Pro
- 专家
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Kabelo Frans MampaA little bit about me, I started my trading journey in 2017. Back then, I was into binary options and deriv.com, which had a different name. I became familiar with MetaTrader in 2018 and moved to forex trading. I started to find my love for programming in 2016 when I was 14, but I only began to
- 版本: 1.2
- 更新: 12 八月 2026
- 激活: 15
GOLD Dynamics Pro
A regression-based trend structure system for XAUUSD
Overview
GOLD Dynamics Pro reads gold's price action the way a technical analyst would, by mapping out trend structure across recent, mid-term, and longer price ranges, then measuring where price sits relative to that structure before entering a trade. Instead of reacting to a single moving average cross or oscillator signal, the EA builds a picture of the broader trend using regression-based trendlines drawn across highs, lows, and price means, and evaluates that structure independently across 14 timeframes, from M1 up to H4, so a setup can be recognized whether it's forming on a fast intraday chart or a slower multi-hour one.
How It Works
GOLD Dynamics Pro splits recent price history into three sequential zones and fits a trend line through the highs, the lows, and the average price of each zone. This produces a set of regression channels that show not just where price has been, but the direction and strength of the move across each phase of the chart.
The EA then checks:
- Whether the trend direction is consistent across the highs, lows, and midline
- Where the current price sits relative to these regression channels
- Whether price is compressing, extending, or reversing within the structure
What sets GOLD Dynamics Pro apart is that it doesn't rely on a single chart. It evaluates trend structure across 14 timeframes, from M1 up to H4, and gives you the option to require a second, independent timeframe to confirm a setup before it trades, with a simple Timeframe Agreement setting.
Built for Flexible Risk Management
GOLD Dynamics Pro was designed to work equally well for personal trading accounts and prop-firm/funded accounts, with risk controls that go well beyond a fixed lot size:
- Multiple lot-sizing modes: fixed custom lot size, risk-percentage-of-balance, fixed risk amount per trade, or balance-per-lot scaling, each with configurable caps
- Maximum lot and risk ceilings: hard limits so position sizing never runs away from your account size, useful for staying inside prop-firm drawdown rules
- Trading schedule control: restrict trading to specific hours
- Trading cooldown timer: enforce a minimum gap between trades
- Daily trade limit: cap the number of trades per day
- Timeframe Agreement: choose whether a single timeframe recognizing a setup is enough to trade, or require a second, independent timeframe to confirm it first.
- Configurable ROI / take-profit ratio: choose your reward-to-risk multiple, from 1.25x targets up to unlimited
- Trailing-Stop: enable or disable based on your preference, recommend is enabled.
- Magic number support: run multiple instances or alongside other EAs without conflicts
Recommended Setup
- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
- VPS