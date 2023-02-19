BackTest
- Utilities
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Kabelo Frans MampaA little bit about me, I started my trading journey in 2017. Back then, I was into binary options and deriv.com, which had a different name. I became familiar with MetaTrader in 2018 and moved to forex trading. I started to find my love for programming in 2016 when I was 14, but I only began to
- Version: 3.6
- Updated: 1 September 2023
Have you ever wanted to back-test a strategy but never wanted to risk real money?
And the thought of using a demo account is exhausting as real time markets develop your skills slowly.
This utility will help you develop your strategy faster and will help determine if the strategy works long-term by simulating real trading through back-tests. This will save you time as you can back-test strategies from previous price data.
With the new update
you can now change your lot-size
add take-profit and stop-loss parameters to your trades
easily use the maximum lot-size allowed by the broker for the specific Symbol you will be trading as well as the minimum lot-size
be notified when a trade was unsuccessful *this can be disabled in the settings*
asked to confirm your trade before you open it *this can be disabled in the settings*
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