Have you ever wanted to back-test a strategy but never wanted to risk real money?

And the thought of using a demo account is exhausting as real time markets develop your skills slowly.

This utility will help you develop your strategy faster and will help determine if the strategy works long-term by simulating real trading through back-tests. This will save you time as you can back-test strategies from previous price data.

With the new update

you can now change your lot-size

add take-profit and stop-loss parameters to your trades

easily use the maximum lot-size allowed by the broker for the specific Symbol you will be trading as well as the minimum lot-size

be notified when a trade was unsuccessful *this can be disabled in the settings*

asked to confirm your trade before you open it *this can be disabled in the settings*