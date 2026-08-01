KS Auto Trade Close Manager Time Base

KS Auto Trade Close Manager Time Base is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (EA) that automatically closes open trades at a user-defined local computer time, with a simple on-chart control panel.

Main features

  • Scheduled auto-close (optional) Closes trades at a specific local time (HH:MM, e.g. 23:55). Uses the terminal/computer’s local time (TimeLocal()), not server time.
  • Three close modes (selectable from inputs or the panel)
    • ALL – close every matching position
    • PROFIT ONLY – close only positions currently in profit
    • LOSS ONLY – close only positions currently in loss
  • Filters
    • All symbols or current chart symbol only
    • Optional magic-number filter (0 = ignore)
  • On-chart dashboard
    • Show/Hide toggle
    • Live balance, equity, floating P/L, open trade count
    • Current schedule status and selected mode
    • Optional live local clock
    • Three buttons to switch close mode on the fly
    • Customizable colors, position, and corner
  • Notifications (per closed trade + summary)
    • Terminal Alert popup
    • Mobile push notification
    • Email

How it works

  1. Enable scheduled close and set the desired local time.
  2. Choose the default mode (ALL / PROFIT ONLY / LOSS ONLY).
  3. The EA checks every second via a timer. When the local time matches the target minute and it hasn’t already fired for that date+time, it closes the filtered positions according to the active mode.
  4. Each closed trade and a final summary can be sent via the selected notification channels.

The panel lets you change the mode or hide the UI without removing the EA.


Thanks for download it and we will wait for your review and suggestions for improvement.



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Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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KS SuperTrend EA
Kulvinder Singh
Experts
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Indicators
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