KS Auto Trade Close Manager Time Base
- Utilities
-
Kulvinder SinghKULVINDER SINGH
MQL5 Developer | Python Developer | Forex Trader | Software Product Creator
📞 +91-9996327555 | ✉ Kulvinder99@gmail.com
🌐 smarttradingpip.com | advocateprosuit.in | cctvpeoplecounting.com
- Version: 1.12
- Updated: 2 August 2026
- Activations: 10
KS Auto Trade Close Manager Time Base is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (EA) that automatically closes open trades at a user-defined local computer time, with a simple on-chart control panel.
Main features
- Scheduled auto-close (optional) Closes trades at a specific local time (HH:MM, e.g. 23:55). Uses the terminal/computer’s local time (TimeLocal()), not server time.
- Three close modes (selectable from inputs or the panel)
- ALL – close every matching position
- PROFIT ONLY – close only positions currently in profit
- LOSS ONLY – close only positions currently in loss
- Filters
- All symbols or current chart symbol only
- Optional magic-number filter (0 = ignore)
- On-chart dashboard
- Show/Hide toggle
- Live balance, equity, floating P/L, open trade count
- Current schedule status and selected mode
- Optional live local clock
- Three buttons to switch close mode on the fly
- Customizable colors, position, and corner
- Notifications (per closed trade + summary)
- Terminal Alert popup
- Mobile push notification
How it works
- Enable scheduled close and set the desired local time.
- Choose the default mode (ALL / PROFIT ONLY / LOSS ONLY).
- The EA checks every second via a timer. When the local time matches the target minute and it hasn’t already fired for that date+time, it closes the filtered positions according to the active mode.
- Each closed trade and a final summary can be sent via the selected notification channels.
The panel lets you change the mode or hide the UI without removing the EA.