Xau Absolute Repulsion

XAU ABSOLUTE REPULSION AI 

  The Ultimate Force in Gold Trading: Exploit Absolute Repulsion Zones with AI-Driven Multi-Timeframe Alignment 

Xau Absolute Repulsion AI is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor designed specifically for extreme market conditions in Gold (XAUUSD). It introduces the groundbreaking **Absolute Repulsion Field Theory**—a framework that identifies critical price zones where institutional volume aggressively repels retail traps. Unlike traditional Grid or Martingale bots that stubbornly average down into runaway trends, this AI features **Adaptive Order Management**. It dynamically expands grid distances during high volatility (using ATR) and waits for concrete reversal signatures before committing capital. The result is a highly efficient, rapidly recovering equity curve with suppressed drawdown.

=== WHY XAU ABSOLUTE REPULSION AI? ===
1. **Absolute Repulsion Field Logic:** Trades only the most violent, statistically significant bounce points. The EA mathematically confirms the repulsion by measuring Bollinger Band extreme pierces coupled with Stochastic structural reversals on the M5 chart while aligned with D1 trends.
2. **Dynamic Step Expansion:** Grid distances adapt in real-time based on ATR. If the market moves linearly without resting, the EA spaces out orders rather than clustering them to avoid massive margin drain.
3. **Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Alignment:** Uses D1 for Macro Trend Direction (EMA), H1 for Market Structure (MACD), and M5 for Exact Entry Timing.
4. **Aegis Shield Protection:** Features multi-stage safety nets including 200% Margin Level Blocks and Emergency Cut Loss to survive extreme black swan events.
5. **Universal Gold Compatibility:** Automatically supports XAUUSD, XAUUSD.m, and GOLD across all broker naming conventions.
6. **Beautiful HUD Dashboard:** Real-time, left-aligned display of Daily DD, Active Logic, Aegis Shield status, and Account Health. Includes Manual Buy/Sell ARF buttons.

=== OPTIMAL SETTINGS (BACKTEST RESULTS) ===
Rigorous backtesting on XAUUSD (M5 timeframe) spanning 2025 to 2026 demonstrates unparalleled stability. The equity curve ascends beautifully with managed drawdowns.
- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Timeframe: M5
- Initial Deposit: $3,000 (Aggressive Preset)
- Net Profit: $260,381.03
- Max Drawdown: 45.0%
- Profit Factor: 2.85

=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===
Simply select your desired risk appetite from the `InpPreset` dropdown. The AI will automatically adjust Lot Sizing, Multipliers, Dynamic Grid distances, and Target thresholds.
- SETUP 1 Conservative: (The Fortress) Capital $1,000+. Wide dynamic step (350+ base), strict reversal confirmation. Slow but extremely safe.
- SETUP 2 Balanced: (The Emperor - RECOMMENDED) Capital $1,000+. Optimal balance of frequency and safety. Excellent for prop firms or standard accounts.
- SETUP 3 Aggressive: (The Conqueror) Capital $3,000+. Tighter steps, faster recoveries, high potential returns. Requires high risk tolerance. Keep an eye on the Aegis Shield!
- SETUP 4 Micro $100 Capital Mode: (The Vanguard) Specifically optimized for $100 Cent or Micro accounts. Uses the absolute minimum lot size (0.01) with wide grid distance (400) to allow trades to breathe.

=== INSTALLATION and SETUP ===
1. Attach the EA to the XAUUSD (M5) chart.
2. Select your preferred God-Tier preset from the Inputs tab.
3. If using a Cent account, ensure `InpUSCentAccount` is set to true.
4. Ensure Algo Trading is enabled (Green Play button) in the MT5 terminal.
5. Highly recommended to run on a VPS for 24/5 uptime.

=== PARAMETER GUIDE ===
- InpPreset: Choose from the 4 God-Tier presets.
- InpUSCentAccount: Set to true if your broker balance is in Cents.
- InpLotSize: Starting lot size (default 0.01).
- InpMaxLot: Cap the maximum lot size for the deepest grid order.
- InpBaseGridDistance: Base grid spacing in points. It will expand automatically if ATR is high.
- InpMaxFloatingDDPercent: The drawdown % at which the Aegis Shield triggers (Default: 30.0).
- InpDDCutLoss: If true, closes all positions when Aegis Shield triggers.
- InpAutoFridayClose: Forces the EA to close everything on Friday night (Default: true).
- InpFridayCloseHour: Server hour to trigger the Friday close (Default: 22).

=== IMPORTANT NOTES ===
- Pro-Tuning Tip: If you want to assist the AI during obvious Repulsion bounces (e.g. FOMC/NFP), you can manually click the "BUY (ARF) / SELL (ARF)" buttons on the HUD. The EA will calculate the safe lot size automatically.
- Ensure your broker has sufficient leverage (1:100 or more) if running the Aggressive preset.

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Anton Serozhkin
Experts
Launch offer. The price rises step by step as the number of sales grows. Every purchase includes all future updates through MQL5 Market. Mercaria Unicorn is an adaptive grid trading system for Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5, developed by practicing traders for all experience levels. Overview Mercaria Unicorn is an adaptive trading system for Gold (XAUUSD) and other CFD instruments. Unlike standard grid robots with fixed parameters, it automatically adjusts the number of levels, the lot size, and
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Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
Experts
A scalper system only work during Asian hours. Several unique indicators to detective the price fluctuation. Dynamic TP/SL level according to market conditions. Fixed stoploss to protect the capital, very low risk of losing a lot of money. No need to obtain SET files. The parameters are the same for each currency pair. It is optimized to work on EURAUD . It is recommended to use Eagle Scalper on M15 chart. It is recommended to run it on a real ECN broker with very low spread . It is recommended
Snake EURUSD
Thurau Baerbel
Experts
Snake EURUSD Real EA is a fully automatic Forex Trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any pair, but the results are better on EURUSD M15. The system can run with any broker that also provides Floating Spread. Advantages The EA does not use systems like martingale, hedging, etc. The EA uses SL and Trailing Stop to make a profit. In addition, you can also set TP (EURUSD at 93 for me). Best test results with 99.0% in the backtest. It is not necessary to close the EA during the press release
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
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Abigail Refiati
Experts
EA STFX BINARY TECHNOLOGIES EA STFX Binary Technologies is specifically designed for Binary MT5 products Volatility Index 75 and 100 The Expert Advisor can be used for Full Automatic and Semi Automated trading. EA STFX has various strategies such as: Day Trade, Averagging , Martingale, Anti Martingale and or combine the two Trading positions can be closed easily using panels such as close profit only, close buy, close sell, close all transactions The choice of indicators for position entries us
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