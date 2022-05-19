BBMA Dancer

4.2


BBMA Dancer EA is Expert Advisor base on trend following strategy. This expert using BBMA to cathching the market trend.

With this EA orders that are made seem to be dancing in the market in tune with the BBMA trend signal.

This EA have a good performance that has been tested more than five years with real ticks history data.

Forex market is a risky investment so please using BBMA Dancer EA wisely.


Although this EA can be use on any pairs, but please Use this EA on EURUSD Pair at M15 timeframe. Account type : HEDGE.

BBMA Dancer EA design for EURUSD pair.


Attention :

  • Use BBMA Dancer EA on Good Broker with Low Spread, Low Stoplevel, and Low Slippages
  • You can start to trade with $ 300 Minimum initial Deposit
  • The recommended account leverage is 1:400 or more
  • VPS hosting 24/7 is strongly advised.



Parameters :

Stoploss = 200; stoploss the order, 200 is 200 pips.

MinStep = 20, minimal distance for each orders. 20 is 20 pips.
AutoLots = true; True if you want EA Auto Calculate Lotsize.
Risk=0.2; Risk for Calculate lotsize if using autolots.
ManualLots=0.01; lotsize while autolots set to false.

Reviews 6
Andrei Beniamin Ene
161
Andrei Beniamin Ene 2022.06.12 14:46 
 

i use the EA 1 week. so far so good. but the best is the seller wich is improving the EA all the time,and is very responsive to our requests.

Dennis Vermeulen
210
Dennis Vermeulen 2022.06.10 19:00 
 

Best EA I've ever bought. Sometimes it rides the trend and it will generate very nice profits. Support is good too. Feels like we are one team. Recommended.

toropic_23439444_capricorn
41
toropic_23439444_capricorn 2022.06.10 17:31 
 

I have tested with this EA. The result was very good and stable.

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Experts
THE GOLD DIGGER - A SCALPER LIKE NO OTHER Precision. Purpose. Performance. NOT JUST AN EA – A PRECISION ENGINEERED XAUUSD SCALPING SYSTEM PythonX M1 Scalper isn’t just another Gold EA — it’s a specialized, high-performance scalping framework built exclusively for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe . It has been engineered to deliver precise entries, smart risk control, and consistent returns over time — not just in ideal conditions, but across 9 major brokers over multi-year periods. With a starting bal
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Experts
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
XAU Breakout Scalper MT5
Yassir Lamrichi
5 (4)
Experts
Abandon Dangerous Grid Algorithms. Transition to Logic-Driven Gold Trading. XAU Breakout Scalper MT5 is a strict anti-grid, anti-martingale trading engine. It is engineered specifically for traders who demand 100% transparent logic, asymmetric risk-to-reward profiles, and evaluation-ready capital protection. PATH A: PLUG & PLAY (For Hands-Off Traders & Busy Professionals) Don't want to spend hours running backtests and optimizing settings? You don't have to. We do the heavy lifting for you. Be
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Big Trader Mindset
Zada Janitra Kamilah Rahmadi
5 (2)
Experts
Big Trader use special orders for buying, selling, taking profit, and closing the orders. When Big Traders want to open a position with volume, they do not randomly place a position to upset the price and trigger their order at a worse price that may result in lowering their profit . Order blocks are special kinds of supply and demand zones formed when there is a block order.  It comes into place due to buying and selling of big traders. This Powerfull EA using Big Traders Mindset Powered by Ar
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Anton Copper
590
Anton Copper 2023.03.06 09:45 
 

Impressive backtests Poor live results... 1 trade in 1 week in loss.

Andrei Beniamin Ene
161
Andrei Beniamin Ene 2022.06.12 14:46 
 

i use the EA 1 week. so far so good. but the best is the seller wich is improving the EA all the time,and is very responsive to our requests.

Zada Janitra Kamilah Rahmadi
1767
Reply from developer Zada Janitra Kamilah Rahmadi 2022.06.13 14:06
thanks brother.. nice..
Dennis Vermeulen
210
Dennis Vermeulen 2022.06.10 19:00 
 

Best EA I've ever bought. Sometimes it rides the trend and it will generate very nice profits. Support is good too. Feels like we are one team. Recommended.

Zada Janitra Kamilah Rahmadi
1767
Reply from developer Zada Janitra Kamilah Rahmadi 2022.06.10 19:03
Nice.. thanks you brother..
toropic_23439444_capricorn
41
toropic_23439444_capricorn 2022.06.10 17:31 
 

I have tested with this EA. The result was very good and stable.

Zada Janitra Kamilah Rahmadi
1767
Reply from developer Zada Janitra Kamilah Rahmadi 2022.06.10 19:02
Thanks you brother..
Dotzen
84
Dotzen 2022.06.01 16:33 
 

The best EA I have come across so far, it places at least a trade a day with an assurance of closing with profit.

Zada Janitra Kamilah Rahmadi
1767
Reply from developer Zada Janitra Kamilah Rahmadi 2022.06.03 11:25
Thanks for your good review!
Wan Suryolaksono
1982
Wan Suryolaksono 2022.05.23 05:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Zada Janitra Kamilah Rahmadi
1767
Reply from developer Zada Janitra Kamilah Rahmadi 2022.05.23 05:42
Thanks for your review. I will give the best support for you.
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