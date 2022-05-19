



BBMA Dancer EA is Expert Advisor base on trend following strategy. This expert using BBMA to cathching the market trend.

With this EA orders that are made seem to be dancing in the market in tune with the BBMA trend signal.

This EA have a good performance that has been tested more than five years with real ticks history data.

Forex market is a risky investment so please using BBMA Dancer EA wisely.





Although this EA can be use on any pairs, but please Use this EA on EURUSD Pair at M15 timeframe. Account type : HEDGE.



BBMA Dancer EA design for EURUSD pair.





Attention : Use BBMA Dancer EA on Good Broker with Low Spread, Low Stoplevel, and Low Slippages

You can start to trade with $ 300 Minimum initial Deposit

The recommended account leverage is 1:400 or more

VPS hosting 24/7 is strongly advised.









Parameters :

Stoploss = 200; stoploss the order, 200 is 200 pips.

MinStep = 20, minimal distance for each orders. 20 is 20 pips.

AutoLots = true; True if you want EA Auto Calculate Lotsize.

Risk=0.2; Risk for Calculate lotsize if using autolots.

ManualLots=0.01; lotsize while autolots set to false.

