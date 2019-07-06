HVK Auto MIDAS

Automatic MIDAS positioning, the indicator allows the placement of two MIDAS, each one have 3 lines that can be calculated using Open/High/Low/Close/Median/Typical or Weighted prices, you can attach each MIDAS to the Open/High/Low or Close bars of any day, including the current day, once attached, if the price of this bar changes or you change the time frame, the indicator will do the repositioning and recalculation.

You can also do a manual repositioning of the two MIDAS by moving its start label.



