Xau Majesty Zone Engine

XAU MAJESTY ZONE ENGINEThe Ultimate 3-Zone Range AI with God-Tier Pullback Mastery

Xau Majesty Zone Engine  is an exclusive God-Tier Expert Advisor crafted explicitly for GOLD (XAUUSD, XAUUSD.m, GOLD). Unlike chaotic multi-indicator EAs, Majesty Zone Engine operates on a pure, elegant, and highly effective 3-Zone Range Architecture- coupled with a single powerful EMA line to identify high-probability pullback and rebound entries.

=== WHY XAU MAJESTY ZONE ENGINE? ===
1. ADVANCED 3-ZONE ARCHITECTURE: Dynamically calculates the market range (High-Low) and divides it into High, Middle, and Low zones. It only executes trades in the High and Low zones where the mathematical edge is the greatest.
2. PURE EMA PULLBACK LOGIC: Uses a single, finely-tuned EMA. In the High Zone, it waits for the price to drop and touch the EMA to execute a Buy (Pullback + Follow Trend). In the Low Zone, it waits for the price to rally to the EMA to Sell. Middle Zone trades are entirely filtered out. No chaotic indicator crosses, just pure dynamic support/resistance pullbacks.
3. INTERACTIVE AI HUD: Features a stunning, left-aligned on-chart dashboard displaying Account, Balance, Equity, Spread, Aegis Shield status, and Daily Drawdown. It also includes Manual Buy/Sell Buttons- directly on the chart for hybrid manual-auto trading!
4. GHOST PROTOCOL V3: Completely hides your Stop Loss and Take Profit from the broker. The EA uses Virtual SL/TP to protect you from stop-hunting.
5. AEGIS SHIELD PROTECTION: Hard-coded circuit breaker that stops trading instantly if the daily drawdown exceeds your configured limit, securing your capital.
6. TITAN RISK MANAGER: Automatically calculates the safest lot size based on your equity and strictly caps it to avoid volume limit errors.

=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===
Select directly from the InpPreset parameter inside the .ex5 input window or manually configure:
- PRESET_CONSERVATIVE : Lowest drawdown (1.2%), maximum safety for prop firms and large accounts.
- PRESET_BALANCED : Recommended default. Optimum balance of high returns and safe drawdown.
- PRESET_AGGRESSIVE : Maximum profitability for traders seeking rapid compounding.
- PRESET_MICRO : Specifically tuned for small accounts starting with $100 deposit.

=== INSTALLATION and SETUP ===
1. Attach Xau Majesty Zone Engine to the XAUUSD (GOLD)- M5 chart.
2. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading"- is checked in MT5 settings (Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors).
3. Select your desired preset (Preset 2 Balanced recommended).
4. (Optional) You can use the "Manual Buy" and "Manual Sell" buttons on the HUD to execute trades instantly using the Titan Risk Manager's lot calculation.

=== PARAMETER GUIDE ===
- InpRangeBars: Lookback period to calculate High and Low for zone plotting.
- InpEmaPeriod: The period of the central EMA line (Default 20).
- InpBaseLot / InpUseAutoLot: Choose between fixed lots or % risk-based lot sizing.
- InpGridStepPts: Distance between recovery grid trades (in points).
- InpSlPts / InpTpPts: Virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit (in points). Hidden from the broker.
- InpMaxDailyDD: Aegis Shield trigger level (%). If DD hits this number, the EA stops trading for the day.

=== IMPORTANT NOTES ===
- Minimum Recommended Capital: $100 for Setup 4, $3,000+ for others.
- Supported Symbols: XAUUSD, XAUUSD.m, GOLD.
- Timeframe: M5
- Virtual stops require your MT5 terminal to be running 24/5 or hosted on a VPS.
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Andriy Sydoruk
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5 (27)
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MQL TOOLS SL
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专家
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William Brandon Autry
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专家
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4.67 (6)
专家
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Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
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The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
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Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
专家
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专家
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Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
专家
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Swingy3
Bashier Awny Husein Ismail Alhafy
专家
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Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
专家
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
专家
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SD Gold HFT Scalper EA
Patel Dipeshkumar Ramanbhai
专家
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Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
专家
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
Monarch Golden Sparrow
Ghayas Ul Haque Malik
专家
️ REQUIRED SETTING: Optimized for XAUUSD 0.01 Lot Size. ATTENTION: This system is precision-tuned for XAUUSD (Gold)  on Exness  using a base entry of 0.01 lots . For maximum stability and account longevity, users must ensure their starting input is set to 0.01 unless using high-capital professional accounts. Monarch Golden Sparrow: The Gold Sovereign. Precision. Recovery. Power. THE ASSET: Gold (XAUUSD) is the king of volatility. It doesn't move; it strikes. To trade it, you don't need a basic
Saiko Scalper v5
Samir Saleh Mohammed Hassan
专家
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PivotStorm
Li Yin Fang
专家
PivotStorm - 自适应 XAUUSD 市场结构突破交易 EA MetaTrader 5 专业自动交易系统 PivotStorm 是一款面向黄金（XAUUSD）市场的专业 MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor。 该系统针对喜欢结构化突破交易的交易者设计，通过市场结构分析、智能挂单执行以及多层风险管理，实现纪律化的自动交易。 不同于简单的突破机器人，PivotStorm 不追逐每一次价格波动，而是等待经过确认的重要市场结构，并在风险可控的条件下执行交易。 为什么选择 PivotStorm？ 黄金市场具有明显趋势行情，同时也存在大量假突破。PivotStorm 遵循核心理念：等待有意义的市场结构，然后进行受控风险执行。 EA 不尝试预测所有市场走势。系统通过识别关键价格区域，构建突破交易场景，并按照预设风险规则管理交易执行。 查看MQL5 信号： 点击这儿 核心技术 1. 市场结构突破引擎 PivotStorm 分析确认后的市场结构，并识别重要交易水平。 系统分析： 确认后的摆动高低点 突破区域 价格运动有效性 市场动量状态 帮助系统过滤短期噪声，关注更有意义
Scalp Master MT5
Hari Parajuli
专家
Scalp Master 专家顾问（EA）是一种完全自动化的交易系统，专为趋势市场中的剥头皮策略设计。它用于在高流动性市场中识别短期交易机会，同时重点关注交易质量和风险控制。该EA适合偏好系统化、规则化交易且不进行手动操作的交易者。 它在低点差和高流动性的品种上表现最佳，包括： XAUUSD（黄金） EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY BTCUSD USTEC（美国科技指数） 其他主要和次要货币对（低点差且执行稳定） 该策略专为趋势市场设计，旨在避免震荡或不可预测行情等低质量交易环境。 主要特点： 完全自动化交易系统，无需手动操作 移动平均线与RSI过滤器，提高胜率并避免低概率交易 集成新闻过滤器，在重大经济事件期间降低风险 高级移动止损系统，动态管理持仓 专注风险控制与回撤降低 Scalp Master 会在交易前和交易过程中持续评估市场条件，确保交易符合系统逻辑。趋势、动量和波动率过滤器的结合有助于提升交易质量。 该EA适用于提供稳定执行、低点差和高流动性的经纪商。适合初学者和希望使用结构化剥头皮策略的专业交易者。 最低入金：$100 推荐入金：$1000 输入设置： 请不要
Stealth 150 DE40
Szymon Jan Szarowski
4 (1)
专家
对于高达340%年化收益率，我们深感抱歉！ 没错，您没看错：这些年化340%的回测结果，几乎好得有些“不正经”。但请不要误会——这不是营销噱头，而是干净编程和真实回测的结果。当然，这样的梦幻收益不可能长期持续，因为任何EA在回测几年后都会遇到手数（lot size）的上限。不过，Stealth 150 DE40 展示了当算法“自由发挥”时可以达到什么高度。 所以，对不起收益太高——现在让我们来说说这个专家顾问（EA）本身： Stealth 150 DE40——专为DAX（DE40, .DE40Cash, GER40）打造的突破型专家顾问 隐形。不可阻挡。绝对透明。 Stealth 150 DE40 有什么功能？ Stealth 150 DE40 是一款专为DAX（DE40, .DE40Cash, GER40）指数设计的全自动交易机器人，主打盈利性的剥头皮+趋势跟踪（突破）策略。 5.5年历史回测 年化收益率 >150%（复合年增长率，见上面说明） 不使用马丁格尔，不使用网格，不加仓补仓 防止经纪商操纵： 系统内置有紧急止损（SL）和止盈（TP）保护技术风险。但实际的交易管
Spartan Gold Sniper AI
Quoc Dung Le
专家
SPARTAN GOLD SNIPER AI - V7.2 ULTIMATE The All-In-One Gold Solution: Smart Scalping and Professional Swing Trading. Spartan Gold Sniper is not just an EA; it is a complete trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Version 7.2 introduces the Smart Adaptive Engine, making it the most flexible bot on the market for both small accounts and large Prop Firm capitals. Critical Requirements Latency: You must use a VPS with less than 20ms latency (Recommended: MQL5 Built-in VPS). Account:
Mercaria Unicorn Gold EA
Anton Serozhkin
专家
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Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
专家
CaicaiLS Pro - Advanced Pair Trading & Statistical Arbitrage (Version 9.0) The CaicaiLS Pro is a quantitative Expert Advisor designed for Long & Short operations (Pair Trading) using Statistical Arbitrage . Developed for traders seeking precision, it tracks correlation and cointegration anomalies across multiple asset pairs simultaneously, seeking performance in both mean reversion and momentum breakouts. Its advanced architecture features the introduction of Shadow Execution technology. The mat
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
专家
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
专家
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
专家
只在亚洲盘进行剥头皮交易 几个独特指标用于检测市场波动 根据市场情况动态止盈止损 保护性硬止损，使得账户风险降低 不需要配置文件，对每一个货币对使用相同的设置 此EA适用于以下货币对： EURAUD 推荐在 M15 周期上使用此EA 建议在一个真正的 低点差 ECN平台上使用该EA 推荐将Risk参数设置为10以下 推荐使用99.9%模型质量的历史回测 信号 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/oodd008 回测 : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/oodd008/blog 参数 Lots - 使用固定手数 Risk - 根据账户净值自动计算手数，只有当Lots是0时才有效 Auto_GMT_Offset - 实盘交易时，如果设置为true，GMT_Offset会由EA自动计算 GMT_Offset - 历史回测时输入你的经纪商的GMT时间，实盘交易时不用设置此参数，系统会自动计算GMT时间 EA_Comment - 设置自己的评论信息 MAGIC - Magic数字，无需更改 Max_Spread - 开
Snake EURUSD
Thurau Baerbel
专家
Snake EURUSD Real EA is a fully automatic Forex Trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any pair, but the results are better on EURUSD M15. The system can run with any broker that also provides Floating Spread. Advantages The EA does not use systems like martingale, hedging, etc. The EA uses SL and Trailing Stop to make a profit. In addition, you can also set TP (EURUSD at 93 for me). Best test results with 99.0% in the backtest. It is not necessary to close the EA during the press release
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
专家
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
STFX Binary Technologies
Abigail Refiati
专家
EA STFX BINARY TECHNOLOGIES EA STFX Binary Technologies is specifically designed for Binary MT5 products Volatility Index 75 and 100 The Expert Advisor can be used for Full Automatic and Semi Automated trading. EA STFX has various strategies such as: Day Trade, Averagging , Martingale, Anti Martingale and or combine the two Trading positions can be closed easily using panels such as close profit only, close buy, close sell, close all transactions The choice of indicators for position entries us
TS Trade
Carlos Reis Dos Santos
专家
DESCRIÇÃO O TS Trade é um robô desenvolvido por profissionais com longa experiência no Mercado Financeiro. É baseado em algoritmos de negociação avançados. Tem como principal característica uma gestão de risco rigorosa. É perfeito para quem busca uma ferramenta eficaz para automatizar suas negociações. Instale o Robô e deixe que ele faça todo o trabalho por você. MÉTODO O TS Trade utiliza um algoritmo o qual possibilita identificar uma tendência do mercado a partir da movimentação de duas média
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Napat Puangjunkum
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Napat Puangjunkum
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Napat Puangjunkum
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Napat Puangjunkum
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Napat Puangjunkum
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Napat Puangjunkum
实用工具
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Napat Puangjunkum
实用工具
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Napat Puangjunkum
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Napat Puangjunkum
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Napat Puangjunkum
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Napat Puangjunkum
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Napat Puangjunkum
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Napat Puangjunkum
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Napat Puangjunkum
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Napat Puangjunkum
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Napat Puangjunkum
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Odins Return Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
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Thor Structure Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
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Fenrir Night Blade
Napat Puangjunkum
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Napat Puangjunkum
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Prometheus AI Deep Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
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Aegis Gold Titan Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
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Aegis Black Gold Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
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Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
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Odin Quantum Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
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Chronos Auto Adaptive Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
Chronos Auto-adaptive Matrix - God-tier Forex  Chronos Auto-Adaptive Matrix- is a premium, professional-grade algorithmic trading system specifically engineered for major Forex currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD). Built on the legendary Kronos Dual-Mind Hedging Engine, it has been perfectly calibrated for Forex volatility.  Forget traditional grid EAs that get stuck in ranging markets or blown up by sudden trends. Chronos dynamically calculates real-time ATR (Average True Range) to auto-adapt its
Genesis Omni Breakout Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
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