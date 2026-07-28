XAU MAJESTY ZONE ENGINEThe Ultimate 3-Zone Range AI with God-Tier Pullback Mastery



Xau Majesty Zone Engine is an exclusive God-Tier Expert Advisor crafted explicitly for GOLD (XAUUSD, XAUUSD.m, GOLD). Unlike chaotic multi-indicator EAs, Majesty Zone Engine operates on a pure, elegant, and highly effective 3-Zone Range Architecture- coupled with a single powerful EMA line to identify high-probability pullback and rebound entries.



=== WHY XAU MAJESTY ZONE ENGINE? ===

1. ADVANCED 3-ZONE ARCHITECTURE: Dynamically calculates the market range (High-Low) and divides it into High, Middle, and Low zones. It only executes trades in the High and Low zones where the mathematical edge is the greatest.

2. PURE EMA PULLBACK LOGIC: Uses a single, finely-tuned EMA. In the High Zone, it waits for the price to drop and touch the EMA to execute a Buy (Pullback + Follow Trend). In the Low Zone, it waits for the price to rally to the EMA to Sell. Middle Zone trades are entirely filtered out. No chaotic indicator crosses, just pure dynamic support/resistance pullbacks.

3. INTERACTIVE AI HUD: Features a stunning, left-aligned on-chart dashboard displaying Account, Balance, Equity, Spread, Aegis Shield status, and Daily Drawdown. It also includes Manual Buy/Sell Buttons- directly on the chart for hybrid manual-auto trading!

4. GHOST PROTOCOL V3: Completely hides your Stop Loss and Take Profit from the broker. The EA uses Virtual SL/TP to protect you from stop-hunting.

5. AEGIS SHIELD PROTECTION: Hard-coded circuit breaker that stops trading instantly if the daily drawdown exceeds your configured limit, securing your capital.

6. TITAN RISK MANAGER: Automatically calculates the safest lot size based on your equity and strictly caps it to avoid volume limit errors.



=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===

Select directly from the InpPreset parameter inside the .ex5 input window or manually configure:

- PRESET_CONSERVATIVE : Lowest drawdown (1.2%), maximum safety for prop firms and large accounts.

- PRESET_BALANCED : Recommended default. Optimum balance of high returns and safe drawdown.

- PRESET_AGGRESSIVE : Maximum profitability for traders seeking rapid compounding.

- PRESET_MICRO : Specifically tuned for small accounts starting with $100 deposit.



=== INSTALLATION and SETUP ===

1. Attach Xau Majesty Zone Engine to the XAUUSD (GOLD)- M5 chart.

2. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading"- is checked in MT5 settings (Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors).

3. Select your desired preset (Preset 2 Balanced recommended).

4. (Optional) You can use the "Manual Buy" and "Manual Sell" buttons on the HUD to execute trades instantly using the Titan Risk Manager's lot calculation.



=== PARAMETER GUIDE ===

- InpRangeBars: Lookback period to calculate High and Low for zone plotting.

- InpEmaPeriod: The period of the central EMA line (Default 20).

- InpBaseLot / InpUseAutoLot: Choose between fixed lots or % risk-based lot sizing.

- InpGridStepPts: Distance between recovery grid trades (in points).

- InpSlPts / InpTpPts: Virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit (in points). Hidden from the broker.

- InpMaxDailyDD: Aegis Shield trigger level (%). If DD hits this number, the EA stops trading for the day.



=== IMPORTANT NOTES ===

- Minimum Recommended Capital: $100 for Setup 4, $3,000+ for others.

- Supported Symbols: XAUUSD, XAUUSD.m, GOLD.

- Timeframe: M5

- Virtual stops require your MT5 terminal to be running 24/5 or hosted on a VPS.