DS True Open Sessions
- 指标
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Darkstone Capital LTD关于我
欢迎访问我的 MQL5 个人主页。
我是 Darkstone Capital 的创始人兼首席执行官。我们专注于为 MetaTrader 平台开发专业的交易解决方案，致力于为全球交易者提供高品质的自动化交易工具和分析软件。
凭借多年在外汇、股指、大宗商品及贵金属市场的实战交易经验，我开发了专家顾问（EA）、自定义指标以及各类交易辅助工具。所有产品均源于真实的市场交易经验，而非理论研究，并始终以精准性、稳定性、易用性和风险管理为核心设计理念。
我的目标是打造值得信赖的交易工具，帮助交易者提升市场分析能力、优化交易执行效率，并更有信心地实现交易自动化。
- 版本: 2.6
- 更新: 31 七月 2026
Daily, Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly and Yearly Open Levels Indicator for MetaTrader 5
DS True Open Sessions V2.6 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically calculates and displays major market opening levels on the chart.
The indicator plots:
- Daily Open
- Weekly Open
- Monthly Open
- Quarterly Open
- Yearly Open
Each level is calculated from the corresponding market period opening price and displayed as a horizontal chart reference.
Features
Daily Open
Displays the opening price of the current trading day.
Weekly Open
Displays the opening price of the current trading week.
Monthly Open
Displays the opening price of the current month.
Quarterly Open
Displays the opening price of the current quarter.
Yearly Open
Displays the opening price of the current year.
Multi-Timeframe Support
The indicator works on all MetaTrader 5 chart timeframes, including:
- M1
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN1
Open levels remain visible when switching between different chart periods.
Version 2.6 Updates
Version 2.6 includes:
- Improved line rendering
- Updated label positioning
- Better spacing between multiple open levels
- Improved chart readability
- Performance optimisation
Customisation Options
Users can configure:
- Which open levels are displayed
- Line colours
- Line styles
- Label visibility
- Display settings
Usage
DS True Open Sessions can be used to display market opening prices as reference levels during technical analysis.
The indicator can be combined with other chart analysis methods including:
- Price action analysis
- Market structure analysis
- Multi-timeframe analysis
Supported Instruments
Compatible with:
- Forex
- Indices
- Metals
- Commodities
- Crypto instruments
Performance and level calculations depend on broker server time and available market data.
Important Information
This indicator is a chart analysis tool.
It does not generate trading signals, execute trades, or guarantee trading results.
Users should test the indicator with their preferred broker, symbols, and trading conditions before live use.