Funky Trade Assistant

🤖 Trade Assistant – Position & History Overview

Streamline your trading workflow with a powerful all-in-one panel for MetaTrader 5.

Trade Assistant is a professional EA panel that gives you full control over your trades — from order execution to real-time position monitoring — all within a clean, intuitive on-chart interface.

🎯 Key Features

⚡ One-Click Order Execution

  • Instant Market Orders (Buy / Sell) with configurable Lot, SL and TP
  • Full Pending Order support: Buy/Sell Limit & Buy/Sell Stop with distance-based price calculation

📊 Live Position Overview

  • Real-time table of all open positions grouped by Magic Number
  • Displays: Tickets, Lots, Swap, Commission, Net Profit and Net Profit [%]
  • Your EA's own Magic Number is highlighted for instant recognition
  • Live Balance & Equity display with floating P&L percentage

📜 History Overview

  • Closed trade analysis grouped by Magic Number
  • Filter by: Complete | Today | Week | Month
  • Shows realized Swap, Commission, Net Profit and Net Profit [%] relative to Balance

🎛️ Smart Close Mode

  • 4 selectable close modes:
    • Close by Magic Number
    • Close by Symbol
    • Close by Magic Number + Symbol
    • Close All
  • Supports both open positions and pending orders
  • Automatic fill mode detection per symbol (FOK / IOC / Return)

🔽 Symbol Dropdown

  • Dynamic symbol selector built from all currently open positions and pending orders
  • Alphabetically sorted for quick navigation

🪟 Minimizable Panel

  • Collapse the panel to title bar with one click — keeps your chart clean

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Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
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Florian Riedrich
4 (1)
Indicators
I was looking for a lean symbol changer. I could not find any. Normally other products hide lot's of screen space. So I developed a very lean symbol changer Just click on the 2 currencies you want to combine. The order does not matter. If you miss some pairs, you can add up to 5 custom symbols. Please make sure, your broker support your custom symbols. Drag an drop the panel with the green button. In future I plan to include suffix and prefix als well.
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================================================================================ The utility is useful when you have to load history data for many symbols and timeframes. It loads the symbol used in the market watch. One symbol is scanned for all timeframes. Then the charts will be closed and the next symbol is scanned. You cannot abort the operation. Wait till it is done. ================================================================================
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Florian Riedrich
5 (1)
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When I was testing several EAs on my demo account I realised, that I could not distinguish between the running orders. There were simply too many orders opened. For this I wrote this EA. Normally I test over 10 EAs on one demo account at a time. As you can see in the screenshot, there is one table with open positions. All orders are grouped by Magic Number. Now you see the opened orders, the profit and the drawdown of each Magic Number.  In addition there is an option to connect the Magic Num
Spread recorder Multi currency PRO
Florian Riedrich
Utilities
With this EA you are able to record the spread of any currency pair you place in the input parameter. Just drag and drop the EA to one currency. You can record all currencies from ONE chart. There is no need to open multiple charts! But fill the market watch with all specified symbols! Double click on the background of the panel. So you can move it to another position. parameters: RunEA >>> Rec yes/no right from the beginning Export Folder Export Filename Appendix >>> None / Date / Day of Week U
Trade History Exporter Pro
Florian Riedrich
Utilities
Every trader is watching over his account over and over.... trying to anlayse every system he or she has. With this tool you are able to  export your complete history of every account export withdrawls / deposits / rebates to a separate file export account status with balance / equity / current drawdown recalculate micro to standard lots / profits ...  export decimal by "." or ","  combine a series of Magic Numbers to one unique Magic Number   filter to ignore OrderComments.
Pearl
Florian Riedrich
5 (1)
Experts
This is my own developed EA "Pearl" It trades the whole market and tries to catch reversals. But it tries to trade within the overall D1-trend. It trades currency pairs only It uses martingale-strategies. It does use flexible grids though. It is free to you when to increase the lotsize of grid levels A grid level can be skipped. If the price overruns a grid level and volatility is still high, a trade will not open. The EA waits till volatility has decreased. Grid distances can be extended by
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