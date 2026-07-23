Funky Trade Assistant
- Утилиты
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Florian RiedrichIf you like my products or have some proposals ... please get in touch with me
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 10
🤖 Trade Assistant – Position & History Overview
Streamline your trading workflow with a powerful all-in-one panel for MetaTrader 5.
Trade Assistant is a professional EA panel that gives you full control over your trades — from order execution to real-time position monitoring — all within a clean, intuitive on-chart interface.
🎯 Key Features
⚡ One-Click Order Execution
- Instant Market Orders (Buy / Sell) with configurable Lot, SL and TP
- Full Pending Order support: Buy/Sell Limit & Buy/Sell Stop with distance-based price calculation
📊 Live Position Overview
- Real-time table of all open positions grouped by Magic Number
- Displays: Tickets, Lots, Swap, Commission, Net Profit and Net Profit [%]
- Your EA's own Magic Number is highlighted for instant recognition
- Live Balance & Equity display with floating P&L percentage
📜 History Overview
- Closed trade analysis grouped by Magic Number
- Filter by: Complete | Today | Week | Month
- Shows realized Swap, Commission, Net Profit and Net Profit [%] relative to Balance
🎛️ Smart Close Mode
- 4 selectable close modes:
- Close by Magic Number
- Close by Symbol
- Close by Magic Number + Symbol
- Close All
- Supports both open positions and pending orders
- Automatic fill mode detection per symbol (FOK / IOC / Return)
🔽 Symbol Dropdown
- Dynamic symbol selector built from all currently open positions and pending orders
- Alphabetically sorted for quick navigation
🪟 Minimizable Panel
- Collapse the panel to title bar with one click — keeps your chart clean