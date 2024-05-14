Real ATR Advanced

The indicator determines the ATR value (points) in a classic way (taking into calculation paranormal bars/candles) and more correctly - ignoring paranormal movements of the Instrument.
Correctly it is excluding paranormal bars from the calculation, extremely small bars (less than 5%(customizable) of the standard ATR) and extremely large bars (more than 150% (customizable) of the standard ATR) are ignored.

This is a Extended version - allows you to set calculation parameters and a lot of other input parameters

On the chart of the instrument, the Indicator displays the following useful information::

  • ATR Days(x) - calculated ATR value for X days excluding paranormal days
  • Done(p) - value, in points, how much the instrument has already “traveled” for the current day relative to the ATR value calculated above
  • Left(p) value, in points, how much time the instrument has left to “travel” for the current day relative to the ATR value calculated above
  • Classic ATR - calculation style is classic (YES) or correct, excluding paranormal bars (NO)
  • Spread - the value of the instrument spread at the time the information is displayed

General parameters:

  • Font size - sets the font size for information fields
  • Shift from UP - indentation in points from the top edge of the instrument chart

Setting color and padding for displayed parameters

  • Done, left color -the color of the number of points that the Tool has passed during the day and how much is left for it
  • Spread color - color of the Instrument spread value
  • ATR-type color - color for displaying information about the type of indicator calculation
  • ATR data color -  color of display of information about the measured value of the indicator
  • Shift static data from right - indentation in points from the right side of the instrument chart to display the static part of the indicator information
  • Shift dynamic data from right indentation in points from the right side of the tool chart for displaying the dynamic/changeable part of the information indicator

Раздел расчета ATR:

  • Calculation style - choice of calculation method (classical or correct)
  • Calculation days - the number of days for which the correct ATR value is calculated minus the paranormally large and small days of instrument volatility is specified
  • Biggest bar - value in fractions of the base ATR how many times larger should the bar be to define it as paranormally large
  • Lowest bar - value in fractions of the base ATR how many times less should the bar be to define it as paranormally small
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Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.53 (15)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
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The real ATR
Sergiy Zabotkin
Indicators
The indicator determines the ATR value (points) in a   classic way   (taking into calculation paranormal bars/candles) and   more correctly   -   ignoring   paranormal movements of the Instrument. Correctly it is excluding paranormal bars from the calculation, extremely small bars (less than 5% of the standard ATR) and extremely large bars (more than 150% of the standard ATR) are ignored. The   Extended   version - allows you to set calculation parameters and a lot of other input parameters Ver
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