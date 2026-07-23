Radar Signals

RadarSignal XAUUSD — Multi-Timeframe Radar Dashboard for Gold Trading

Stop guessing where Gold is heading. Let the Radar scan it for you.

RadarSignal XAUUSD is a multi-timeframe technical dashboard built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) traders who want a single, clean, visual answer to three questions every trade requires: Where do I enter? Where is my safe invalidation zone? Where is my realistic target?

Instead of flipping between five indicators on three charts, RadarSignal fuses ADX, RSI, CCI, OsMA and Williams %R into one weighted bias score, cross-checked across three timeframes automatically (your current chart plus the two higher timeframes above it), and turns the result into a live on-chart signal panel — entry level, safe zone, target, running P/L in pips, and a close-based stop condition — updated in real time, with push notifications straight to your MetaTrader 5 mobile app.

Why RadarSignal is different

Most signal indicators give you a single arrow and leave you to figure out risk management yourself. RadarSignal was built the other way around: risk and structure come first.

  • Structure-aware levels, not blind ATR math. The Safe zone and Target are first calculated from ATR volatility, then automatically validated and snapped to the nearest real swing High/Low — so your invalidation zone sits behind actual market structure, not an arbitrary distance.
  • Close-based stop, not tick noise. The Safe zone only counts as broken when a candle actually closes beyond it — filtering out stop hunts and wick spikes that trigger ordinary tick-based stops.
  • Built-in trailing. Once a trade reaches your defined profit-in-R threshold, RadarSignal automatically trails the Safe zone behind price to lock in gains — it only tightens, never loosens, and the chart updates live so you always see exactly where your protection sits.
  • Gold-aware pip math. P/L is calculated correctly whether your broker quotes XAUUSD with 2 or 3 decimal digits — no more mismatched pip counts when you switch brokers.
  • Three-timeframe confirmation, done for you. RadarSignal automatically detects your chart's timeframe and layers in the two timeframes above it, so a signal only fires when short-term and higher-timeframe momentum agree.

Key Features

  • Multi-indicator bias engine: ADX, RSI, CCI, OsMA, Williams %R
  • Automatic 3-timeframe confirmation (current TF + 2 higher TFs)
  • On-chart info panel: Entry, Safe zone, Target, live P/L in pips, SL condition
  • Structure-validated Entry / Safe zone / Target (ATR + swing High/Low snapping)
  • Close-based stop-loss logic (no tick-noise stop-outs)
  • Automatic trailing of the Safe zone as profit grows (locks in gains, never loosens)
  • Correct pip calculation for both 2-digit and 3-digit Gold quotes
  • Three live multi-timeframe gauge panels (ADX / RSI / CCI / OsMA / %WPR)
  • Stochastic Histogram sub-window for momentum confirmation
  • Push notifications to your MT5 mobile app on signal, safe-zone approach, stop, and target events
  • Fully adjustable inputs — tune it to your own trading style and risk tolerance
  • Clean, non-intrusive chart objects that don't clutter your workspace

How It Works

  1. On every new candle, RadarSignal scores momentum and trend strength on your current timeframe and the two timeframes above it, weighting the higher timeframes more heavily.
  2. When the combined score crosses your chosen threshold, a BUY or SELL setup is generated: Entry at the signal price, a Safe zone sized by ATR and validated against the nearest swing structure, and a Target sized the same way.
  3. RadarSignal then monitors price live — notifying you as price approaches the Safe zone, trailing that zone forward once you're in profit, confirming a close-based stop if structure fails, or confirming the Target once it's reached.
  4. Every event is mirrored to your MetaTrader 5 mobile app via push notification, so you're never tied to your desk.

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) — designed and tuned for Gold's volatility profile
  • Timeframe: M5–M30 for intraday setups; H1+ for swing setups
  • Recommended workflow: run RadarSignal in the Strategy Tester (visual mode) first to calibrate the score threshold, ATR multipliers and trailing settings to your broker's spread and typical volatility before trading live

Inputs

  • Signal Engine: ADX period & trend level, RSI/CCI/%WPR period, OsMA fast/slow/signal, score threshold
  • Entry / Safe / Target: ATR period, Safe-zone ATR multiplier, Target R-multiple, swing lookback bars, swing snap buffer
  • Trailing: enable/disable, start-trailing R-multiple, trailing ATR multiplier, re-trail step (R)
  • Stochastic Histogram: %K, %D, slowing
  • Visual: panel position, line colors
  • Notifications: enable/disable Alert and Push Notification

Important Notes

RadarSignal XAUUSD is an analytical and signal tool — it does not place, modify or close trades automatically. All entries, exits and position sizing remain fully under the trader's control. Past performance of any indicator or signal logic does not guarantee future results, and no indicator can eliminate trading risk. Gold is a highly volatile instrument — always trade with proper risk management and test thoroughly on a demo account before applying any settings to a live account.

Support

Questions, setting requests or feature suggestions are welcome — please reach out through the comments section or private message. Updates and refinements are ongoing based on trader feedback.


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