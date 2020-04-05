Supper Trend

Supertrend Hybrid EA — Trend Following + Sideway Scalping (AI-Assisted Regime Filter)

A multi-strategy EA that automatically switches between trend-following via Supertrend and scalping during sideways markets, with an optional AI confirmation layer.

Overview

Most trend-following EAs (including the original Supertrend) share the same weakness: they perform great in a clear trending market but bleed losses repeatedly during sideways conditions, because reversal signals get whipsawed back and forth.

This EA addresses that with a two-layer architecture:

  1. Trend Mode — enters on Supertrend (ATR-based) reversal signals, faithfully reproducing the original non-repainting TradingView indicator.

  2. Sideway Mode — when the system detects a ranging market (via a 3-layer filter), the EA automatically switches to a scalping approach using RSI + Williams %R with ATR-based dynamic SL/TP, instead of standing idle or continuing to take losing trend trades.

On top of that, the EA can optionally integrate an AI layer (Grok) as a final confirmation step before entering a trade — the AI can analyze extra context (ADX, CHOP, RSI, W%R, account state) and decide EXECUTE/CANCEL, and can even split the position into multiple Market/Limit/Stop orders across different price zones.

How It Works

1. Market Regime Detection — 3-Layer Filter

Layer

Tool

Condition that triggers Sideway

Layer 1a

ADX

ADX below threshold (default 22) → trend too weak

Layer 1b

Choppiness Index (CHOP)

CHOP above threshold (default 60) → market is "choppy", no clear direction

Layer 3

Consecutive loss counter

Consecutive losing trades ≥ threshold → force the system into a safer mode

If any one of these three conditions is true, the EA treats the market as Sideway.

2. Trend Mode

When conditions qualify as trending, the EA enters on the original Supertrend reversal signal (up/dn flip based on ATR), with options for:

  • Fixed lot size or lot sized by account risk % (based on Balance or Equity).

  • An optional Recovery system: increases lot size by a multiplier or a fixed addition after a losing trade, capped by a maximum risk % to limit damage, and automatically resets to the base lot once the account recovers.

3. Sideway Mode (Scalping)

When the market is ranging, the EA switches to a different logic entirely: it watches for overbought/oversold zones using RSI and Williams %R and takes short-term mean-reversion trades, with SL/TP calculated dynamically from ATR — adapting to the actual volatility at that moment instead of a fixed point value.

4. Optional AI Layer

If enabled, every signal (whether from Trend or Sideway mode) is sent along with technical context to the Grok API for confirmation before execution, or canceled if the AI assesses the risk as too high.

Illustrative Backtest Results

⚠️ Important note: These are backtest results on historical data (99% History Quality, 3,300 bars, starting deposit of 1,000), shown purely to illustrate how the system behaves, NOT a promise of future profit. You should re-run your own backtest on your symbol/timeframe/broker before considering live use.

Metric

Value

Total Net Profit

+16,629.99

Profit Factor

3.65

Recovery Factor

4.14

Sharpe Ratio

3.87

Total Trades

70 (140 deals)

Win rate Long / Short

45.71% / 40.00%

Winning / Losing trades (overall)

42.86% / 57.14%

Average win / Average loss

+763.12 / −156.60

Balance Drawdown Max

1,448.62 (8.64%)

Equity Drawdown Max

4,012.93 (35.44%)

Worth noting: the win rate is only ~43%, yet the system is still profitable because the average winning trade is roughly 5x the average losing trade — a classic "let winners run, cut losses fast" trend-following profile. That said, relative Equity Drawdown (35.44%) is significantly higher than relative Balance Drawdown (16.13%), indicating there were periods of fairly deep floating drawdown before recovery. This is something to weigh carefully against your own risk tolerance before using larger lot sizes.

Parameter Guide

Supertrend Configuration

Parameter

Default

Meaning

InpATRPeriod

10

ATR period used by Supertrend

InpMultiplier

3.0

ATR multiplier — increase to reduce noise, decrease for more sensitivity

InpUseBuiltinATR

true

true = standard (Wilder) ATR; false = self-calculated SMA(True Range)

InpTimeframe

PERIOD_CURRENT

Timeframe used to compute Supertrend

Lot & Risk Management (Trend Mode)

Parameter

Meaning

InpLotMode

FIXED (fixed lot) or RISK (sized by account %)

InpLotSize

Fixed lot size, used when FIXED is selected

InpRiskPercent

Risk % per trade, used when RISK is selected

InpRiskBase

Calculate risk % based on Balance or Equity

Recovery System (optional, disabled by default)

Parameter

Meaning

InpUseRecovery

Enable/disable lot recovery after a loss

InpRecoveryTrigger

Trigger only on SL hit, or on any losing trade

InpRecoveryMode

Increase lot by a multiplier, or by a fixed addition

InpRecoveryMultiplier / InpRecoveryAddLot

The step size for each increase

InpMaxRiskPercent

Maximum risk % cap — prevents lot size from growing indefinitely

⚠️ Recovery is a Martingale-style mechanism — it always carries elevated risk even with a cap in place. Only enable it if you fully understand the mechanism and have tested it thoroughly.

3-Layer Sideway Filter

Parameter

Meaning

InpUseADXFilter, InpADXPeriod, InpADXThreshold

Filter by ADX trend strength

InpUseChopFilter, InpChopPeriod, InpChopThreshold

Filter by Choppiness Index

InpUseLossCountFilter, InpMaxConsecutiveLosses

Force safe mode after a losing streak

Sideway Trading (Scalping)

Parameter

Meaning

InpEnableSidewayTrade

Fully enable/disable trading during Sideway regime

InpSidewayLotMode, InpSidewayCustomLot

Lot size used specifically for scalping trades (recommended smaller than Trend mode)

InpRSIPeriod, InpRSIOversold, InpRSIOverbought

Overbought/oversold zones based on RSI

InpWPRPeriod, InpWPROversold, InpWPROverbought

Overbought/oversold zones based on Williams %R

ATR-Based Dynamic SL/TP

Parameter

Meaning

InpUseDynamicSLTP

Enable SL/TP calculated from ATR instead of a fixed point value

InpDynamicSL_ATRMult, InpDynamicTP_ATRMult

ATR multiplier for SL and TP

AI Grok Integration (optional)

Parameter

Meaning

InpUseAI

Enable/disable the AI confirmation layer

InpAIApiKey, InpAIUrl, InpAIModel

API connection details

InpAITimeout

Maximum response wait time (ms)

InpAIFallbackOnFail

If the AI call fails/times out, still enter the trade based on the original signal

Note: the AI layer uses a synchronous WebRequest call, so it does not work inside Strategy Tester — it only runs when the EA is attached to a live/demo chart. You must whitelist the API URL under Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → Allow WebRequest.

General Settings

Parameter

Meaning

InpMagicNumber

Identifier for this EA's trades

InpSlippage

Maximum allowed slippage (points)

InpStopLossPts, InpTakeProfitPts

Fixed SL/TP (points), only used when Dynamic SL/TP is disabled

InpReverseOnSignal

Automatically close the opposite position on a reversal signal

InpOneTradePerBar

Only process a signal once per new bar (recommended: keep true)

Quick Setup Guide

  1. Backtest before going live — use Strategy Tester in "Every tick based on real ticks" mode to reflect realistic spread/slippage.

  2. Start simple: disable InpUseRecovery and InpUseAI first, and run only the core Trend + Sideway logic to understand its behavior.

  3. Lot configuration: beginners should use LOT_MODE_FIXED with a small lot; only switch to LOT_MODE_RISK once you understand the risk % that fits your own tolerance (0.5–1% per trade is a reasonable starting point).

  4. Check SL/TP: if using a fixed InpStopLossPts, make sure the value is larger than your broker's minimum "Stops Level" requirement to avoid rejected orders.

  5. If enabling AI: whitelist the correct API URL in your MT5 settings, and always keep InpAIFallbackOnFail = true so signals aren't missed if the API call fails.

  6. Forward test on a Demo account for at least a few weeks before considering a live account, especially if using InpUseRecovery.

Strengths

  • Not just another plain trend-following EA — it switches between two distinct trading modes based on actual market conditions, addressing part of the classic "loses money in sideways markets" weakness of a pure Supertrend system.

  • The 3-layer filter (ADX + CHOP + consecutive-loss counter) helps reduce noisy signals without relying on complex secondary indicators.

  • SL/TP can be calculated dynamically from ATR — adapting to market volatility instead of using a fixed point value.

  • Flexible lot management (fixed or risk %), with the option to extend further using AI as an additional filtering layer.

  • Extensive parameters allow deep customization per symbol/timeframe.

Weaknesses / Things to Keep in Mind

  • Many parameters means more tuning time for each specific symbol/broker/timeframe; there is no single setting that works for every market.

  • The Recovery system is fundamentally Martingale-style — even with a maximum risk cap, it can still amplify losses if an unusually long losing streak occurs.

  • The AI layer cannot be backtested (a limitation of WebRequest in Strategy Tester) — it can only be evaluated through actual Demo/Live runs, and adds API cost plus processing latency.

  • The sample backtest above only covers 70 trades over a relatively short history — longer-term data and real forward testing are needed to properly assess long-term stability.

  • Relative Equity Drawdown in the backtest (35.44%) is notably higher than relative Balance Drawdown (16.13%) — be prepared, both mentally and in terms of capital, for periods of deep floating drawdown.

Risk Disclosure

Automated Forex/Gold trading carries the risk of capital loss. Past backtest results do not guarantee future performance. Please review the mechanics carefully, make sure you understand how the system works, and only trade with capital you can afford to lose.



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Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
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UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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5 (27)
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
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