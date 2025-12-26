Legacy Of Gann Multi Ai Pro
Legacy of Gann Multi-AI Pro v6.7 - Professional Gold Trading Expert Advisor
Revolutionary AI-Powered Trading System for MT5
Transform your XAUUSD (Gold) trading with the most advanced multi-AI Expert Advisor available. Legacy of Gann Multi-AI Pro v6.7 combines classical Gann pattern recognition with cutting-edge artificial intelligence from multiple providers, creating a powerful automated trading solution that adapts to market conditions in real-time.
CORE FEATURES
Multi-AI Integration with Auto-Fallback
4 AI Providers Supported: Groq (Llama 3.3 70B), Google Gemini 2.0 Flash, OpenAI GPT-4o Mini, Anthropic Claude Sonnet 4
Automatic Provider Switching: If primary AI fails, system automatically switches to backup providers
Smart Retry Logic: Up to 2 retry attempts per provider before fallback
Real-time Connection Testing: System validates all AI connections on startup
Provider Performance Tracking: Monitors success rates, fail counts, and response times
Three Flexible Trading Modes
Indicator Only Mode: Pure technical analysis using Gann 1-2-3 pattern recognition
Indicator + AI Confirmation: Technical signals validated by AI analysis (recommended)
Full AI Mode: Complete market analysis and trade decisions powered by artificial intelligence
Advanced Gann 1-2-3 Pattern Recognition
Automated ZigZag Calculation: Internal ZigZag implementation, no external indicators required
Smart Pattern Detection: Identifies bullish and bearish 1-2-3 reversal patterns
Fibonacci-Based Targets: Preliminary goal at 0.618, Zone 1 at 1.0-1.618, Zone 2 at 2.618-4.236
Dynamic Stop Loss: Calculated at 0.5x impulse range for optimal risk management
Configurable Pattern Parameters: Adjust depth, deviation, and backstep for different market conditions
Multi-Timeframe Analysis (MTF)
4 Timeframe Monitoring: Analyze M15, H1, H4, and D1 simultaneously
Trend Alignment Scoring: 0-100% alignment score for trade confidence
RSI Multi-Period Analysis: Track overbought/oversold conditions across timeframes
Moving Average Confluence: 20-period MA analysis on each timeframe
Overall Market Bias: STRONG_BUY, BUY, NEUTRAL, SELL, STRONG_SELL classification
Comprehensive Technical Indicators
MACD Analysis: 12-26-9 configuration with trend detection and crossover signals
Bollinger Bands: Width analysis and position tracking (above/at/below bands)
Volume Analysis: Current vs 20-period average with HIGH/NORMAL/LOW classification
Support/Resistance Levels: Automatic detection from recent swing highs and lows
Fibonacci Retracements: 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 78.6% levels calculated from H4 swings
Pivot Points: Daily pivot, R1, R2, S1, S2 with price position analysis
Previous Day Data: Open, High, Low, Close tracking for context
ATR Volatility: 14-period Average True Range for dynamic position sizing
ADVANCED RISK MANAGEMENT SYSTEM
Drawdown Protection
Daily Drawdown Limit: Stop trading if daily loss exceeds configured percentage (default 5%)
Weekly Drawdown Limit: Stop trading if weekly loss exceeds threshold (default 10%)
Total Drawdown Protection: Emergency stop if total drawdown reaches maximum (default 20%)
Automatic Daily Reset: Statistics reset at midnight UTC
Weekly Reset: Fresh start every Monday
Consecutive Loss Protection
Loss Streak Detection: Monitor consecutive losing trades
Automatic Trading Pause: Stop trading after X consecutive losses (default 3)
Configurable Pause Duration: Resume after specified minutes (default 60)
Lot Size Reduction: Automatically reduce position size by 50% after 2 consecutive losses
Gradual Recovery: Lot size returns to normal after winning trade
Profit Protection
Daily Profit Target: Automatically stop trading after reaching daily profit goal (default 10%)
Lock Profits: Preserve gains by stopping when target reached
Equity-Based Calculations: Use current equity instead of balance for more accurate risk assessment
Win Rate Tracking: Monitor success percentage for performance evaluation
Session and Time Filters
Asian Session Control: 00:00-08:00 UTC (typically low volatility)
London Session Control: 08:00-16:00 UTC (high volatility recommended)
New York Session Control: 13:00-22:00 UTC (high volatility recommended)
London-NY Overlap Detection: 13:00-16:00 UTC peak trading period
Day of Week Filter: Enable/disable trading for each weekday
Friday Afternoon Protection: Avoid trading Friday after 18:00 UTC to prevent weekend gap risk
Sunday Open Avoidance: Skip first 2 hours Sunday to avoid gap volatility
ANTI-CHASING FILTER SYSTEM (NEW IN v6.7)
Smart Entry Protection
Cooldown After Trade: Wait X minutes after closing any position (default 30 minutes)
Prevents Emotional Trading: No impulsive entries immediately after trade close
Direction-Specific Blocking: Don't repeat same direction after take profit hit
RSI Extreme Filter
Overbought Protection: Block BUY orders when RSI above 75 (configurable)
Oversold Protection: Block SELL orders when RSI below 25 (configurable)
Prevents Buying Tops: Avoid entering long at market peaks
Prevents Selling Bottoms: Avoid entering short at market lows
Price Distance Filter
Recent High Protection: Don't BUY within 1% of recent 50-bar high
Recent Low Protection: Don't SELL within 1% of recent 50-bar low
Dynamic Level Tracking: Continuously updates swing high/low levels
Buffer Zone Safety: Maintains safe distance from extreme price levels
Pullback Requirement
Mandatory Retracement: Requires minimum 0.3% pullback before entry
No Chase Momentum: Wait for price to retrace from swing before entering
Better Entry Prices: Improved risk-reward by entering on pullbacks
Configurable Threshold: Adjust minimum pullback percentage
WEB AI BIAS INTEGRATION
Manual Analysis Input
7 Bias Options: AUTO, BUY_ONLY, SELL_ONLY, STRONG_BUY, STRONG_SELL, RANGE, NO_TRADE
Multiple AI Sources: Track which web AI you used (Grok, Claude, Gemini, ChatGPT, Multiple)
Confidence Rating: Set your confidence level 60-100%
Key Level Input: Enter resistance and support levels from your analysis
Analysis Notes: Optional field for your observations
Intelligent Trade Filtering
Direction Alignment: EA respects your web AI bias for trade direction
NO_TRADE Override: Complete trading stop if bias set to NO_TRADE
Key Level Protection: BUY blocked near resistance, SELL blocked near support
Automatic SL Adjustment: Stop loss placed beyond key support/resistance levels
Confidence Weighting: Higher confidence bias given more priority
Dashboard Display
Real-Time Bias Status: Clear visual display of current market bias
Source Tracking: Shows which web AI provided the analysis
Confidence Level: Displays your confidence percentage
Key Levels: Shows resistance and support on dashboard
Color-Coded Alerts: Green for bullish, red for bearish, yellow for caution
INTELLIGENT POSITION MANAGEMENT
Dynamic Lot Sizing
Fixed Lot Mode: Use consistent lot size for all trades
Risk Percentage Mode: Calculate lot size based on account balance and SL distance
Configurable Risk: Default 2% per trade, adjustable to your preference
Margin Safety Check: Validates sufficient margin before opening position
Automatic Lot Reduction: Reduces size after consecutive losses
Partial Position Close
Configurable Percentage: Close X% of position at preliminary goal (default 50%)
Lock Partial Profits: Secure gains while letting remainder run
Automatic Execution: Triggers when price reaches 61.8% Fibonacci level
Remaining Position Management: Continue managing remaining lot size
Breakeven Protection
Automatic Breakeven Move: Move SL to entry + small buffer after X points profit
Configurable Activation: Default 100 points ($1 for 0.01 lot)
Risk-Free Trades: Protect capital after reaching breakeven threshold
AI Mode Enhancement: Locks $0.50 profit in AI-managed trades
Trailing Stop System
3 Trailing Modes: None, Trail after Prelim Goal, Trail after Zone 1
Configurable Distance: Set trail distance in points (default 50)
AI Trailing Stop: Special AI-based trailing with dollar thresholds
Activate After Profit: Trail starts after $2 profit (AI mode)
Trail Step: $1 step distance for AI trailing (configurable)
AI ANALYSIS FEATURES
Comprehensive Prompt Engineering
Market Overview Section: Symbol, bid/ask, spread, server time, trading session
Pattern Information: Complete 1-2-3 pattern details with points and impulse
Multi-Timeframe Data: All 4 timeframes with trends, RSI, MA values
Technical Indicators: RSI, ATR, MACD, Bollinger Bands, Volume
Support/Resistance: Recent swing highs and lows with distance calculations
Fibonacci Levels: All retracement levels from H4 swing analysis
Previous Day Data: Yesterday's OHLC and today's opening price
Pivot Points: Classic pivot calculations with R1/R2/S1/S2
Trading Rules: Clear entry/exit criteria provided to AI
Risk Guidelines: SL/TP recommendations based on ATR and key levels
JSON Response Parsing
Robust Extraction: Multiple methods to extract AI response content
Direction Detection: Identifies BUY/SELL/NONE with context analysis
Confidence Parsing: Extracts percentage score from multiple field formats
SL/TP Validation: Ensures valid stop loss and take profit levels
Fallback Calculations: Uses ATR-based levels if AI doesn't provide
Sentiment Analysis: Captures BULLISH/BEARISH/NEUTRAL market sentiment
Risk Level Detection: Identifies HIGH/MEDIUM/LOW risk classification
Reasoning Extraction: Captures AI's explanation for the decision
Real-Time AI Dashboard
Active Provider Display: Shows currently used AI with model name
Success Rate Tracking: Displays call count and success percentage
Provider Status Indicators: Visual status for all enabled providers (connected/disconnected)
Fallback Counter: Tracks how many times system switched providers
Cooldown Timer: Shows seconds until next AI analysis allowed
Last Analysis Details: Direction, confidence, sentiment, risk level
Multi-line Reasoning: Auto-wraps long AI explanations for readability
PROFESSIONAL FEATURES
News Filter (Optional)
High Impact Events: Block trading before and after major economic releases
Medium Impact Events: Configurable buffer times for medium news
Low Impact Filter: Optional blocking for low-impact news
Custom Time Buffers: Set minutes before and after news events
Order Execution Options
Market Orders: Instant execution at current market price (default)
Pending Orders: Stop or limit orders with configurable offset
AI Decision Mode: Let AI choose between market and pending orders
Higher Timeframe Filter
Trend Confirmation: Validate trades against H4 trend direction
50-Period MA Filter: Use higher timeframe moving average for alignment
Avoid Counter-Trend: Reduces losing trades by following major trend
Visual Dashboard
Real-Time Statistics: Account balance, equity, profit/loss
Risk Management Status: Daily/weekly drawdown percentages
Session Information: Current trading session and day of week
Anti-Chasing Status: Shows blocks and cooldown timers
Web AI Bias Display: Visual representation of manual bias setting
Trade Mode Indicator: Shows active trading mode
AI Provider Status: All providers with connection status
MTF Analysis Panel: 4-timeframe trend and RSI display
Last AI Analysis: Complete details of most recent AI decision
Last Action Log: Shows most recent EA action
Hotkey Reference: Quick access keys displayed
Hotkey Commands
Press T: Manually trigger AI analysis test
Press R: Reconnect all AI providers
Instant Feedback: Results shown in dashboard and expert log
TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Platform Requirements
MetaTrader 5: Required (MT4 not supported)
Build: Recommended 3340 or higher
Internet Connection: Stable connection required for AI API calls
API Keys: At least one AI provider API key needed
Supported Symbols
Primary: XAUUSD (Gold vs US Dollar)
Optimized For: Gold trading on any broker
Spread Tolerance: Works with variable spreads
Point Calculation: Automatic digit detection
Timeframe Compatibility
Entry Timeframe: Any timeframe M5 and above
Recommended: M15 or M30 for best pattern recognition
MTF Analysis: Uses M15, H1, H4, D1 internally
Resource Usage
CPU: Low to medium (AI calls are external)
Memory: Minimal footprint
Network: API calls only when needed (60-second cooldown)
API Timeout: 30 seconds default (configurable)
CONFIGURATION GUIDE
Quick Start Setup
Install EA on MT5 Gold chart (recommended M15 or M30)
Choose Trade Mode (start with Indicator + AI)
Add at least one AI API key (Groq recommended - free and fast)
Set risk parameters (default 2% per trade is conservative)
Configure session filters for your trading hours
Set anti-chasing filters to your preference
Enable auto-fallback for reliability
Press T to test AI connection
Risk Management Configuration
Conservative: 1% risk, max 3% daily DD, enable all protection
Moderate: 2% risk, max 5% daily DD, partial close enabled
Aggressive: 3% risk, max 7% daily DD, higher consecutive loss limit
Session Configuration
Asian Hours Trader: Enable Asian, disable London/NY
European Trader: Enable London session primarily
US Trader: Enable NY session, consider London overlap
24/5 Trading: Enable all sessions (not recommended)
Anti-Chasing Settings
Strict: 60-min cooldown, RSI 70/30, 1.5% distance, required pullback
Moderate: 30-min cooldown, RSI 75/25, 1.0% distance, required pullback
Relaxed: 15-min cooldown, RSI 80/20, 0.5% distance, no pullback
AI PROVIDER DETAILS
Groq (Recommended)
Model: Llama 3.3 70B Versatile
Speed: Extremely fast (under 1 second typical)
Cost: FREE with generous limits
API: groq.com
Reliability: Excellent uptime
Google Gemini
Model: Gemini 2.0 Flash
Speed: Very fast (1-2 seconds)
Cost: FREE tier available
API: Google AI Studio
Reliability: High availability
OpenAI ChatGPT
Model: GPT-4o Mini
Speed: Fast (2-3 seconds)
Cost: Pay per use (very affordable)
API: platform.openai.com
Reliability: Industry standard
Anthropic Claude
Model: Claude Sonnet 4
Speed: Fast (2-4 seconds)
Cost: Pay per use
API: console.anthropic.com
Reliability: Excellent reasoning
PERFORMANCE OPTIMIZATION
Best Practices
Use Multiple AI Providers: Enable 2-3 providers for redundancy
Enable Auto-Fallback: Ensures continuous operation
Set Realistic Risk Limits: Start conservative, increase gradually
Respect Session Filters: Trade during high-volume sessions
Use Anti-Chasing Filters: Significantly reduces losing trades
Manual Bias Integration: Combine your analysis with EA automation
Monitor Dashboard: Check AI success rate regularly
Test in Demo First: Validate settings before live trading
Common Settings for Gold
Minimum Impulse: 300 points (30 pips)
Stop Loss Ratio: 0.5x impulse
Take Profit: Zone 1 Max (1.618x impulse)
Trail Distance: 50 points ($5 for 0.01 lot)
Breakeven: 100 points profit
Partial Close: 50% at preliminary goal
TROUBLESHOOTING
AI Connection Issues
Error 4014: Add API URLs to allowed URLs in MT5 Tools > Options > Expert Advisors
Empty Response: Check API key validity and account credits
Timeout: Increase timeout in settings or check internet connection
Rate Limit: Enable multiple providers for automatic switching
Trade Execution Issues
Invalid Stops: Check broker's STOP_LEVEL requirement
Not Enough Margin: Reduce lot size or risk percentage
No Trades: Check session filter, day filter, risk limits, anti-chasing status
Immediate Exit: SL too tight, increase stop loss ratio
Dashboard Issues
Not Showing: Check corner position setting
Overlapping: Adjust X/Y position in code
Wrong Colors: Modify color constants in dashboard section
VERSION HISTORY
v6.7 (Current) - Anti-Chasing Edition
Added comprehensive anti-chasing filter system
RSI extreme filter for better entry timing
Price distance filter from swing highs/lows
Pullback requirement before entry
Cooldown timer after trade closure
Direction-specific blocking after TP
Enhanced dashboard with anti-chasing status
v6.6 - Risk Management Edition
Advanced drawdown protection system
Consecutive loss tracking and protection
Automatic lot size reduction
Daily/weekly profit targets
Session and day filters
Improved dashboard layout
v6.5 - Web AI Bias Integration
Manual bias input from web AI analysis
Key level integration (resistance/support)
Bias-based trade filtering
Confidence tracking
Source attribution
v6.4 - Advanced Technical Analysis
MACD analysis integration
Bollinger Bands monitoring
Volume analysis
Support/Resistance detection
Fibonacci retracements
Pivot points calculation
Previous day data tracking
SUPPORT AND UPDATES
Documentation
Comprehensive PDF user guide included
Video tutorials available
Example setfiles provided
API setup guides for all providers
Updates
Regular bug fixes
Feature enhancements based on user feedback
New AI provider integrations
Performance optimizations
Community
Active user forum
Shared settings and strategies
Performance reports
Live trading results
RISK DISCLAIMER
Trading foreign exchange and gold on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment. You should only speculate with money you can afford to lose.
This Expert Advisor is a tool to assist in trading decisions but does not guarantee profits. All trading decisions are ultimately made by the user. The AI analysis is based on current market conditions and technical indicators but cannot predict future price movements with certainty. Always test thoroughly in a demo environment before using real funds.
PURCHASE INCLUDES
Legacy of Gann Multi-AI Pro v6.7 EA (ex5 file)
Comprehensive PDF user manual
Setup guide with screenshots
AI API configuration tutorial
Example preset files
Free updates for 1 year
Email support
Access to user community
